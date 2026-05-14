E3 Lithium Provides Notice of Annual General Meeting

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL,OTC:EEMMF) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3", "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium development, has set the Annual General Meeting (AGM) date to June 17, 2026.
Details of the AGM:
- Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
- Time: 9:30 AM (Mountain Time)
- Location: Virtual Meeting. Please register here at least 24 hours prior to the AGM
The Notice of the Meeting information will be distributed shortly to all shareholders and will also be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and on the Company's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/agm/ ).
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chris Doornbos, President, CEO & Chair
E3 Lithium Ltd.
About E3 Lithium
E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1,2 as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 2 in Alberta. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV(8%) of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV(8%) of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR 1 .
1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, identified 16.2 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
Unless otherwise indicated, Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained on this news release.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "believe", "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "project", "potential", "possible" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, expectations, estimates and assumptions of management in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, and results of the PFS, but such statements are not guarantees of future performance.
All forward-looking information (including future-orientated financial information) is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, risks related to the availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the expected use of proceeds; operations and contractual obligations; changes in estimated mineral reserves or mineral resources; future prices of lithium and other metals; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; the Company's lack of operating revenues; currency fluctuations; risks related to dependence on key personnel; estimates used in financial statements proving to be incorrect; competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
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E3 Lithium - Investor Relations
investor@e3lithium.ca
587-324-2775
E3 Lithium - Media Inquiries
communications@e3lithium.ca
587-324-2775