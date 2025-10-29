E3 Lithium Commences Drilling Lithium #3 Well

Drilling Program Initiates Second Phase of Demonstration
E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL,OTC:EEMMF) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), (" E3 Lithium " or the " Company ") a leader in Canadian lithium development, has commenced drilling of its lithium development well as part of Phase 2 of its Demonstration Facility development in central Alberta.
Drilling Underway at the Demonstration Facility
This is E3 Lithium's third lithium well drilled into the Leduc Formation. This next step in development builds upon the successful production of battery-grade lithium carbonate during Phase 1 of the Demonstration program in early October 2025. Phase 1 validated the design of E3 Lithium's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) equipment at this scale. Results from this well will provide additional reservoir performance data and brine analytics to support the design of the commercial lithium facility. The objectives of this next drilling phase include:
- Validating subsurface geology through detailed analysis of core samples and integrate petrophysical properties derived from comprehensive well-logging datasets
- Collecting reservoir data to inform commercial wellfield and facility design
- Providing brine for continued operation of its DLE and processing equipment previously commissioned in Phase 1 of the Demonstration Facility
- Support engineering and permitting work for E3 Lithium's upcoming commercial facility
"This well kicks off the second phase our Demonstration program, another important step forward as we advance toward commercial operations," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "Our drilling activities provide important data to inform our continued project design and enhances our understanding of reservoir performance capabilities."
Drilling and testing activities are expected to continue into November and the Company will provide updates on drilling and testing operations.
About E3 Lithium
E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1 resources as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 2 in Alberta and 2.5 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 3 in Saskatchewan. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV(8%) of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV(8%) of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR 1 .
1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024 (the "PFS"), is available on the E3 Lithium website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
3: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Estevan Lithium District, effective May 23, 2024, identified 2.5 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
Unless otherwise indicated, Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information contained on this news release.
