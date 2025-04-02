Element 25 Limited

E25 & Nissan Chemical Corporation Complete Scoping Study for Tokyo Bay HPMSM Facility

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update regarding the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nissan Chemical Corporation (NC) and NC Tokyo Bay Corporation (NCTB) to complete a Feasibility Study (FS) into a battery grade High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) facility to be located at the existing NCTB site in Chiba prefecture, Japan (Facility)1.

In accordance with the MoU, the parties have now completed a high-level scoping study (Study) to examine the potential for E25 to construct the Facility at the Tokyo Bay site. The Study examined a range of factors, including permitting, logistics, reagent supply, labour, capital and operating costs. The Study used the detailed information available from E25’s HPMSM Louisiana Project and utilised local knowledge about the Japanese market to factorise costs where direct estimates were not available.

Pleasingly, the Study confirmed the potential feasibility of the Facility and identified no fatal flaws. The MoU parties have agreed to proceed to a more detailed investigation of the project in accordance with the terms of the MoU.

About the key synergies with NTCB:

A number of key synergies can be realised by co-locating E25’s low-emission2 technology and process at NCTB, including:

  • NCTB operates a sulphuric acid plant at the Chiba production facility, which can supply acid to the proposed project.
  • NCTB has substantial ancillary infrastructure, utilities and services that can be provided to the HPMSM project.
  • NCTB is located in Tokyo Bay and has private berths that can handle both liquid and bulk cargo, providing important logistics solutions.

The MoU outlines initial terms between E25, NC and NCTB to evaluate the potential to jointly develop the Facility to be located on existing industrial land at the NCTB Chiba site, with final details of the plan, including timeframe and funding, to be determined once a feasibility study has been completed.

The MoU outlines several key steps, including the identification of potential engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, the finalisation of offtake agreements and the securing of sufficient project finance to reach a targeted final investment decision (FID) date of June 2026.

THE PROPOSED CHIBA SITE

The NCTB site in Chiba offers some unique opportunities for the co-location of an HPMSM facility. In addition to the production of sulphuric acid at the Chiba site, NC also produces sulphuric acid at both their Aichi and Toyama prefecture facilities, as well as other key reagents at the Toyama prefecture facility, all key inputs into the E25 process.

NTCB also generates CO2-free steam via an established steam generator attached to the acid plant. Steam can be supplied to the Facility without the requirement for significant additional capital works. All other required utilities, including natural gas, water, and sewer services are also available at the NCTB site, in addition to substantial ancillary infrastructure and services.

HPMSM IN JAPAN

Automotive Industry

Japan has a long and proud history of automotive excellence, including the production of hybrid and Electric Vehicles (EVs). A number of leading EV battery and precursor manufacturers are also based in Japan. Japan, like many other countries, has designated manganese as a critical mineral and has legislated incentives to establish battery-related industries in Japan. Manganese is becoming an increasingly important input into EV batteries as the technology shifts away from nickel-rich chemistries to high manganese and LMFP (manganese-doped LFP) cathodes. This transition is expected to generate increased demand for high-purity manganese chemicals for use in the production of these batteries as the EV transition accelerates.

ABOUT NISSAN CHEMICAL AND NC TOKYO BAY

Nissan Chemical Corporation is developing new products and businesses by utilising its core technologies as a chemical company with a corporate vision of becoming a corporate group that “contributes to the protection of the global environment and the existence/ development of humanity, offering the value sought by society.”

For more details, please visit https://www.nissanchem.co.jp

NC Tokyo Bay Corporation was originally established in 1967 as Nippon Phosphoric Acid Co. to contribute to the domestic agricultural food production industry. Since 1 April 2023, NCTB has been a wholly owned subsidiary company of NC. As a sulfuric acid manufacturer that uses molten sulphur, NCTB has been an important supplier to various industry fields.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:e25manganese explorationmanganese investingmanganese miningmanganese stocksresource investing
E25:AU
The Conversation (0)
Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Rapid Lithium

Execution of Purchase and Sale Agreement to Acquire the Highly Prospective Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Rapid Lithium Limited (‘Rapid Lithium’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce, further to its recent announcements to the ASX dated 20 December 2024, 17 February 2025 and 27 February 2025, that it has executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (‘Agreement’) with Broadstone Resources Inc. (‘Broadstone’) to acquire certain mineral claims that comprise the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project (‘Mineral Claims’) located in British Columbia, Canada (‘Transaction’).

Keep reading...Show less
EV Resources

Strategic US Antimony Acquisition, Coyote Creek

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) has reached agreement with a resources private investor based in the USA, for the acquisition of 49 unpatented claims (“The Claims”) over the Coyote Creek Antimony Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Peregrine Gold Limited

IP Surveys to Commence at Birdsnest & Epithermal Prospects

Peregrine Gold Limited (“Peregrine” or the “Company”) (ASX: PGD) is pleased to announce a Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) survey will commence at the Birdsnest and Epithermal gold and base metals prospects located within the Company’s 100% owned Newman Gold Project (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Asara Resources Limited

Drilling contract awarded for drilling at Kada

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the drilling contract for the upcoming drilling program at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada) to Capital Drilling Guinea-SA, a subsidiary of Capital Limited (LSE: CAPD) (Capital).

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow car in front of US flag.

Trump’s Auto Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Tensions and Market Uncertainty

The global auto industry was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday (March 26) as US President Donald Trump announced sweeping 25 percent tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.

The tariffs, set to take effect in early April, mark a significant escalation in Trump’s ongoing trade war and are expected to raise car prices, disrupt supply chains and provoke retaliatory measures from key US allies.

The White House is framing the measure as a strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and address what Trump has called an unfair reliance on foreign production. However, the tariffs apply not only to foreign automakers, but also to American brands, which rely heavily on imported parts and assemble many of their vehicles outside the US.

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Age Minerals Limited

Ignite Investment Summit Hong Kong Presentation

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX: BM8; “Battery Age” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise of its participation at the Ignite Investment Summit being held this week in Hong Kong.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

EIA Confirms Taranaki VTM Project of National Significance

Execution of Purchase and Sale Agreement to Acquire the Highly Prospective Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

High Grade Gold Mineralisation Continues at Music Well

Analyst Report Cites Positive Momentum for LaFleur Minerals with Beacon Mill MOU

Related News

Base Metals Investing

EIA Confirms Taranaki VTM Project of National Significance

Base Metals Investing

High Grade Gold Mineralisation Continues at Music Well

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Cites Positive Momentum for LaFleur Minerals with Beacon Mill MOU

Base Metals Investing

Private Placement To Raise $1M

uranium investing

Basin Expands Geikie Athabasca Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

Lithium Investing

4 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks of 2025

×