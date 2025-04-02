E25 & Nissan Chemical Corporation Complete Scoping Study for Tokyo Bay HPMSM Facility

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
April 01, 2025
Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update regarding the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nissan Chemical Corporation (NC) and NC Tokyo Bay Corporation (NCTB) to complete a Feasibility Study (FS) into a battery grade High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) facility to be located at the existing NCTB site in Chiba prefecture, Japan (Facility)1.
In accordance with the MoU, the parties have now completed a high-level scoping study (Study) to examine the potential for E25 to construct the Facility at the Tokyo Bay site. The Study examined a range of factors, including permitting, logistics, reagent supply, labour, capital and operating costs. The Study used the detailed information available from E25’s HPMSM Louisiana Project and utilised local knowledge about the Japanese market to factorise costs where direct estimates were not available.
Pleasingly, the Study confirmed the potential feasibility of the Facility and identified no fatal flaws. The MoU parties have agreed to proceed to a more detailed investigation of the project in accordance with the terms of the MoU.
About the key synergies with NTCB:
A number of key synergies can be realised by co-locating E25’s low-emission2 technology and process at NCTB, including:
- NCTB operates a sulphuric acid plant at the Chiba production facility, which can supply acid to the proposed project.
- NCTB has substantial ancillary infrastructure, utilities and services that can be provided to the HPMSM project.
- NCTB is located in Tokyo Bay and has private berths that can handle both liquid and bulk cargo, providing important logistics solutions.
The MoU outlines initial terms between E25, NC and NCTB to evaluate the potential to jointly develop the Facility to be located on existing industrial land at the NCTB Chiba site, with final details of the plan, including timeframe and funding, to be determined once a feasibility study has been completed.
The MoU outlines several key steps, including the identification of potential engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, the finalisation of offtake agreements and the securing of sufficient project finance to reach a targeted final investment decision (FID) date of June 2026.
The NCTB site in Chiba offers some unique opportunities for the co-location of an HPMSM facility. In addition to the production of sulphuric acid at the Chiba site, NC also produces sulphuric acid at both their Aichi and Toyama prefecture facilities, as well as other key reagents at the Toyama prefecture facility, all key inputs into the E25 process.
NTCB also generates CO2-free steam via an established steam generator attached to the acid plant. Steam can be supplied to the Facility without the requirement for significant additional capital works. All other required utilities, including natural gas, water, and sewer services are also available at the NCTB site, in addition to substantial ancillary infrastructure and services.
Japan has a long and proud history of automotive excellence, including the production of hybrid and Electric Vehicles (EVs). A number of leading EV battery and precursor manufacturers are also based in Japan. Japan, like many other countries, has designated manganese as a critical mineral and has legislated incentives to establish battery-related industries in Japan. Manganese is becoming an increasingly important input into EV batteries as the technology shifts away from nickel-rich chemistries to high manganese and LMFP (manganese-doped LFP) cathodes. This transition is expected to generate increased demand for high-purity manganese chemicals for use in the production of these batteries as the EV transition accelerates.
ABOUT NISSAN CHEMICAL AND NC TOKYO BAY
Nissan Chemical Corporation is developing new products and businesses by utilising its core technologies as a chemical company with a corporate vision of becoming a corporate group that “contributes to the protection of the global environment and the existence/ development of humanity, offering the value sought by society.”
For more details, please visit https://www.nissanchem.co.jp
NC Tokyo Bay Corporation was originally established in 1967 as Nippon Phosphoric Acid Co. to contribute to the domestic agricultural food production industry. Since 1 April 2023, NCTB has been a wholly owned subsidiary company of NC. As a sulfuric acid manufacturer that uses molten sulphur, NCTB has been an important supplier to various industry fields.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
21 April 2024
Goldfields Exploration Update
Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.
- RC drill hole completed under high-grade Blackfriars gold prospect (Gidji JV)
- New Exploration Licence application expands land position along Randall Fault
The Company has completed a single RC drill hole at the high-priority Blackfriars Prospect, within the Gidji JV Project (“Gidji”) (Figure 1).
The Blackfriars Target is located at the contact between the Black Flag Group and mafic and ultramafic rocks within the Boorara Shear Zone and shares the same geological setting as the >2 million ounce Paddington gold deposit along strike to the north.
Given the apparent similarities to Paddington, Blackfriars is a high priority target within the Gidji JV Project.
The Blackfriars aircore gold footprint stretches for at least 1 kilometre at greater than 1g/t Au and remains open along strike to the northwest on the other side of the Goldfields Highway.
The recent RC hole, GJRC028, tested beneath the high-grade result in aircore hole GJAC627, which ended in black shale with quartz-carbonate veining and sulphides and returned a result of 1m @ 11.8g/t Au and 6g/t Ag (46-47m EOH) (see ASX Release dated 8 April 2022).
GJRC028 intersected black shale and silicified dolerite with sulphide mineralisation and quartz stringers but was terminated at 130m due to difficult drilling conditions associated with running sands in the overlying Gidji Paleochannel.
Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Gidji JV Project had the potential to host a new gold camp with multiple deposits but was significantly underexplored.
“Gidji is in a fantastic location within a major mineralised structure, between two major gold camps, Kalgoorlie and Paddington,” Mr Kelly said.
“Despite this, and the record gold price, the Project has had minimal effective historic exploration, and virtually no deep drilling, as evidenced by our ability to discover high-grade bedrock gold mineralisation with shallow aircore drilling only 150 metres from a major highway,” he said.
Samples from the RC hole have been sent for analysis and further aircore and RC drilling is planned.
The Company is also working towards obtaining approvals for drilling of other high-priority targets at Gidji including:
- Marylebone – multiple high grade gold results including GJAC562 (6m @ 2.2g/t Au and up to 28g/t Ag) associated with massive sulphide mineralisation in black shale
- Roaster – 2m @ 3.3g/t Au in GJAC577 – open along strike
- Eight-mile – potential northern extension of Northern Star Resources Limited’s 300,000-ounce “Runway/8 Mile Dam” deposit
- The Jog – gravity anomaly and magnetic depletion within jog in the Boorara Shear Zone
New Application
The Company has also further expanded its strategic Eastern Goldfields tenement portfolio with a new Exploration Licence Application south of the recently acquired Lake Yindarlgooda Project (Figure 2).
The “Venetian” Target, E25/649, covers a package of mafic rocks immediately adjacent to the Randall Fault and contains historic RAB drill holes with anomalous gold results within and along strike of E25/649.
Miramar will compile all historical data and work towards grant of the tenement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
4h
Execution of Purchase and Sale Agreement to Acquire the Highly Prospective Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project
Rapid Lithium Limited (‘Rapid Lithium’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce, further to its recent announcements to the ASX dated 20 December 2024, 17 February 2025 and 27 February 2025, that it has executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (‘Agreement’) with Broadstone Resources Inc. (‘Broadstone’) to acquire certain mineral claims that comprise the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project (‘Mineral Claims’) located in British Columbia, Canada (‘Transaction’).
Overview of the Gallium Market
Gallium continues to grab news headlines around the world due to the dominance of China in the global gallium market, in which China controls 98% of global gallium production. Gallium is on the critical mineral list for Europe, America and Australia and, with the growth of electronics, semi-conductors and solar panels, it is anticipated the gallium market will grow significantly from US$2.45B in 2024 to US$21.53B by 20341.
Beyond China, production alternatives are limited. Russia ranks as the second-largest producer globally, however, only represents 0.81% of global production—its output is negligible compared to China's dominance. No other countries are significant producers of primary gallium, creating a near-monopoly situation that heightens supply risk for importing nations.
The demand for gallium has expanded dramatically across numerous high-tech sectors, contributing significantly to the upward pressure on prices. The global gallium market is projected to grow from $2.32 billion in 2024 to $2.91 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.4%. More aggressive forecasts suggest the market could reach $17.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5%. Upward price pressures are likely to persist as demand continues to expand across the semiconductor, telecommunications, defense, and renewable energy sectors.
The most significant factor driving recent price increases has been China's strategic export restrictions. Beijing implemented initial controls on gallium exports in August 2023, which immediately disrupted global supply chains and pushed prices higher. By December 2024, China had escalated these measures, announcing a comprehensive ban on gallium exports to the United States, further intensifying market pressures. Since China accounts for approximately 98% of global gallium production, these export restrictions have had outsized impacts on global availability and pricing.
China's production advantage stems from its integration of gallium recovery with its massive aluminum industry, as gallium is typically extracted from the alumina processing stream.
Most of the world’s gallium is produced as a byproduct of aluminum and zinc refining.
About the Prophet River Project
The Prophet River project (the Project) is comprised of ten (10) granted mineral claims located in British Columbia, Canada and covers an area of 2,110 Ha (21km2) covering the historic Cay Mine and surrounding prospective areas.
Access to the Project is facilitated through a network of exploration trails into the main workings of the Project, including the historic Cay Mine. Access to established infrastructure including power and main roads is also in close proximity to the Project as well as large gauge rail lines which link the project area to the deepwater ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.
Previous exploration at the Project has demonstrated a number of high-grade zinc, germanium and gallium mineralised zones with mineralisation being identified across twenty-one (21) previous drill holes.
In addition to previous drilling, at the Wolverine Zone, a bulk sample collected assayed 6.28% Zn, 0.36% Pb, 400ppm Ge, 30ppm Ga over a 2.1m interval. At the Nose Zone, a bulk sample collected assayed 22.69% Zn, 1,500ppm Ge, 40ppm Ga over 1.3m interval.
The Nose Zone sample reported some of the highest germanium values recorded globally, underpinning the key strategic value of the project.
The mineral claims cover the main workings of the Cay Mine as well as those areas north and south of the Cay Mine, including the historical workings at the Alpha Zone covering those extensions of the main Dunedin Contact which is interpreted to be the main mineralising conduit depositing zinc, germanium, gallium and lead along that contact.
The total strike length of the Dunedin Contact on the Prophet River claims exceeds 6km remaining open to the south-east.
Importantly, there is interpreted to be two parallel units of the Dunedin Contact, both of which are mineralised.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rapid Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
01 April
Strategic US Antimony Acquisition, Coyote Creek
EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) has reached agreement with a resources private investor based in the USA, for the acquisition of 49 unpatented claims (“The Claims”) over the Coyote Creek Antimony Project.
Highlights:
- EVR has reached agreement with a private US Investor to acquire 49 unpatented claims over the Coyote Creek Antimony Project in Utah, USA.
- The claims cover both old workings and waste from historical antimony mining up to the 1920’s.
- A historical non JORC resource estimate of 12.7 million metric tons grading 0.79% Antimony was estimated by the Utah Geological and Mineral Survey in 1975.
- The historical estimate above is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code, and it is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the historical estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code.
- The USA currently has no operating antimony mine and imports all its antimony concentrates.1
The USA imports all of its antimony concentrates at present1 and the Coyote Creek Project appears to have the potential to become a domestic supplier of antimony at a time of well documented supply shortages.
This acquisition follows EVR’s recent announcement of the proposed acquisition of 70% of Los Lirios, an open pit antimony mine in Oaxaca state Mexico. The Coyote Creek Project fits with EVR’s preference to develop an Americas antimony division based upon open pit mining opportunities. (See ASX announcement “Acquisition of Los Lirios Antimony Mine (EVR 70%) Mexico” dated 28th January 2025).
Background to Coyote Creek Antimony Project
The demand for raw materials for the defense effort during the 2nd World War prompted a review of the Coyote Creek Project, and field work including trenching was conducted between November 1941 and February 1942.
Location
The Coyote Creek claims are located in Garfield County, Utah, 11km east of the town named Antimony. The Canyon in which it is located is referred to variously as Coyote Creek Canyon or Antimony Canyon. Access to the project is via paved roads and then unpaved forestry roads navigable with a low clearance vehicle.
Map 1 Location of the Project
Map 2 Claims at Coyote Creek
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ev Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
01 April
IP Surveys to Commence at Birdsnest & Epithermal Prospects
Peregrine Gold Limited (“Peregrine” or the “Company”) (ASX: PGD) is pleased to announce a Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) survey will commence at the Birdsnest and Epithermal gold and base metals prospects located within the Company’s 100% owned Newman Gold Project (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gradient Array Induced Polarisation survey to commence at the Birdsnest & Epithermal prospects located within the 100% owned Newman Gold Project
- Additional Dipole-Dipole Induced Polarisation survey to follow in order to refine geophysical targets for subsequent drill testing
Figure 1: Location of the Birdsnest and Epithermal Prospects within the Newman Gold Project.
The Birdsnest and Epithermal Prospects are situated proximal to the bounding contact of the Sylvania Inlier and north of the Nanjilgardy Fault, both of which are highly prospective zones for gold mineralisation (Figure 2). The GAIP survey data is expected to provide useful layers of geophysical information to assist Peregrine’s interpretation of sub-surface geology and structure, provide feedback for further drill targeting of existing gold and base metal mineralised trends and potentially identify new target zones in other parts of the prospect areas.
Figure 2: Newman Gold Project relative to regional geological structures and neighbouring tenements.
The GAIP surveys will produce plan view maps of Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability and resistivity anomalies relating to potential sulphide minerals associated with gold and/or base metal mineralisation within approximately 100m from surface within the GAIP survey grid areas. The planned GAIP survey grid areas are both 1.2km long (NW-SE) by 900m wide (NE- SW) (Figure 3).
Figure 3: Planned IP Survey area of Birdsnest & Epithermal Prospects (E52/3850).
The GAIP transmitter electrodes and receiver survey lines will be oriented NE-SW across the grid areas, which is perpendicular to the general geological strike. IP receiver lines will be spaced 100m apart, with receiver electrodes spaced 50m apart along the IP receiver survey lines.
Pending GAIP survey results, follow-up Dipole-Dipole IP (DDIP) surveying across priority GAIP anomalies identified at these prospects may be considered in order to produce cross section images of IP chargeability and resistivity to a maximum depth from surface of approximately 350m along the DDIP survey lines, which will provide feedback on the depth and orientation of the GAIP anomaly sources and thereby allow more accurate drill targeting of IP anomalies in the future.
The Company has engaged experienced IP contractor Khumsup Geophysics to undertake the surveys in early April and are scheduled to take between 2 to 3 weeks to complete with final reporting to be released in May. Subject to these results, the Company will immediately commence drill planning activities.
Geophysical consultants from Resource Potentials Pty Ltd have assisted with the IP survey planning and will QC the survey data, provide preliminary updates during the survey period and then process, interpret and model the final IP survey data, as well as assist with follow-up exploration planning as needed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Peregrine Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
01 April
Drilling contract awarded for drilling at Kada
Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the drilling contract for the upcoming drilling program at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada) to Capital Drilling Guinea-SA, a subsidiary of Capital Limited (LSE: CAPD) (Capital).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Contract awarded for up to 22,000m of Reverse Circulation and 4,000m of Diamond Core Drilling, planned to be completed before the end of 2025.
- Drill program aiming to increase geological knowledge at Massan and Bereko and to explore strike and dip extensions of the current Mineral Resource Estimate.
CEO, Matthew Sharples commented:
“We are excited to award this drilling contract to Capital. Capital is a leading provider of drilling services with significant experience both in Guinea and at the Kada Project. This marks a significant milestone in our ramping up of exploration activity at Kada. The drill program has been designed to increase geological knowledge of the Massan deposit as well as explore the strike and dip extensions of both the current Massan and Bereko Mineral Resources.”
KADA GOLD PROJECT
Exploration Activities
Preparation for the 2025 drilling campaign has commenced with drill planning being completed in conjunction with Micon International, a leading UK-based mining consultancy. It is envisaged that the drilling campaign will be comprised of approximately 22,000m of reverse circulation drilling and 4,000m of diamond core drilling. The campaign has been designed to meet two distinct objectives: to infill the existing drilling at Massan, increase geological confidence, and explore down-dip and along- strike extensions to the known mineralized structures.
Consultation with local communities was undertaken during the drill planning phase regarding the proposed bridging of two minor waterways to allow year-round access throughout the permits that comprise the Kada project. The construction of these bridges will benefit the local communities as well as the Company, and the Company was pleased to be able to collaborate with the local community on this project.
The Company looks forwarding to updating shareholders as exploration activities progress at Kada.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asara Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
27 March
Trump’s Auto Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Tensions and Market Uncertainty
The global auto industry was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday (March 26) as US President Donald Trump announced sweeping 25 percent tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.
The tariffs, set to take effect in early April, mark a significant escalation in Trump’s ongoing trade war and are expected to raise car prices, disrupt supply chains and provoke retaliatory measures from key US allies.
The White House is framing the measure as a strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and address what Trump has called an unfair reliance on foreign production. However, the tariffs apply not only to foreign automakers, but also to American brands, which rely heavily on imported parts and assemble many of their vehicles outside the US.
Carmakers take share price hits
The announcement sent shockwaves through global stock markets, particularly in the automotive sector.
Shares of major automakers in Japan, South Korea and Europe plummeted, with Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM,TSE:7203) and Mazda Motor (TSE:7261) leading declines in Tokyo. South Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and Kia (KRX:000270) also took heavy losses, while auto parts suppliers in India and Germany saw sharp drops.
US automakers were not spared — shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) tumbled nearly 7 percent, while Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) each fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price, however, saw a slight increase, despite a warning from CEO Elon Musk that the tariffs will still have a "significant" impact on his company.
Beyond the stock market reaction, industry analysts predict the tariffs could add thousands of dollars to the cost of vehicles, further straining American consumers already facing high inflation. The tariffs are expected to increase vehicle prices, with estimates suggesting an average rise of US$4,400 per new car.
The Center for Automotive Research previously projected that such tariffs could lead to a reduction of approximately 2 million in US new vehicle sales and result in the loss of nearly 714,700 jobs.
"The tariffs imposed today will make it more expensive to produce and sell cars in the United States, ultimately leading to higher prices, fewer options for consumers, and fewer manufacturing jobs in the US," said Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of Autos Drive America, in a recent statement.
International backlash and retaliation threats
Key US allies, including Canada, Japan, South Korea and the European Union, swiftly condemned the move from the Trump administration and signaled potential retaliatory actions.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the tariffs as "bad for businesses, worse for consumers," while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called them a "direct attack" on Canadian workers.
"We will defend our workers, we will defend our companies, we will defend our country and we will defend it together," Carney stated. He has also said Canada's old relationship with the US is "over."
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tokyo is considering "all options" in response to the new tariffs, and South Korea announced plans to implement an emergency response for its auto industry by early April.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also criticized the move, warning that it could lead to inflation in the US and damage global economic stability. "Protectionism doesn’t help any country in the world," Lula said at a press conference in Tokyo, vowing to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization.
Trump, however, has remained defiant.
In an Oval Office statement, he defended the tariffs as a necessary step to curb what he described as foreign nations "taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of the things that they’ve been taking over the years."
He warned that if Canada and the EU retaliate, the US will respond with even "larger-scale tariffs."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large-scale tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had."
Auto industry divided on tariffs
While many automakers and trade groups have voiced opposition to the new tariffs, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, an American union with over 400,000 active members, has applauded the move.
"These tariffs are a major step in the right direction for autoworkers and blue-collar communities across the country, and it is now on the automakers, from the Big Three to Volkswagen and beyond, to bring back good union jobs to the U.S.," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement released on Wednesday.
Some foreign automakers have already announced plans to expand their US operations in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the tariffs. For example, Hyundai recently pledged to invest US$21 billion in the US over the next four years, including a new steel production facility in Louisiana.
Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC Pink:MBGAF,ETR:MBG) has indicated it will expand operations in Alabama, though it remains unclear how significantly these moves will offset the broader economic impact.
What comes next?
Trump’s auto tariff decision is the latest in a string of aggressive trade measures since his return to office.
Earlier this year, he announced tariffs on Canada and Mexico over their alleged roles in allowing fentanyl into the US; in addition to that, Trump has imposed new duties on Chinese imports, and has hinted at an upcoming reciprocal tariff policy that would match the import taxes of other countries.
Trade officials around the world are preparing potential countermeasures. The European Union is reportedly considering tariffs on US agricultural exports, while Canada is exploring retaliatory duties on American goods.
The move also raises questions about Trump’s long-term economic strategy.
While his administration argues that tariffs will encourage companies to bring production back to the US, many economists believe the costs will ultimately be passed on to American consumers and businesses.
For now, the global auto industry is bracing for uncertainty, with markets watching closely for further retaliatory measures and potential negotiations to mitigate the immediate impact of the tariffs.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
27 March
Ignite Investment Summit Hong Kong Presentation
Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX: BM8; “Battery Age” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise of its participation at the Ignite Investment Summit being held this week in Hong Kong.
BM8’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nigel Broomham, will be presenting the Company’s strategy for progressing its diversified & strategic portfolio of projects in Austria, Argentina and Canada today at 11.00am AWST. Attached is the presentation that Mr Broomham will be speaking to at the conference.
Investors can register to attend the conference at: weareignite.com/contact/#investor
Battery Age CEO Nigel Broomham commented:
"Fresh from recent field visits to Austria and Argentina, and following positive advancements across our Bleiberg, El Aguila, and Falcon Lake projects, we look forward to presenting a number of updates and meaningful insights to a fantastic group of investors and stakeholders.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Battery Age Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
