E-Tech Resources Inc. is pleased to announce additional assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign completed at the Eureka REE Project located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 9.4m @ 1.3% Total Rare Earth Oxide 4.8m @ 1.2% TREO 1m @ 13.4% TREO 3.5m @ 4% TREO 4.2m @1.2% TREO and 1.9m @ 1.8% TREO . The results from these eight holes, all of which have intersected mineralisation, have ...

REE:CA