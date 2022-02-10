Critical MetalsInvesting News

E-Tech Resources Inc. is pleased to announce additional assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign completed at the Eureka REE Project located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 9.4m @ 1.3% Total Rare Earth Oxide 4.8m @ 1.2% TREO 1m @ 13.4% TREO 3.5m @ 4% TREO 4.2m @1.2% TREO and 1.9m @ 1.8% TREO . The results from these eight holes, all of which have intersected mineralisation, have ...

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 9.4m @ 1.3% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") (ED008), 4.8m @ 1.2% TREO (ED009), 1m @ 13.4% TREO (ED017), 3.5m @ 4% TREO (ED011), 4.2m @1.2% TREO (ED017) and 1.9m @ 1.8% TREO (ED019). The results from these eight holes, all of which have intersected mineralisation, have confirmed the presence of mineralisation in Zones 1 and 2 at depth and its southward extension along strike. The deposit remains open both along strike and at depth. The Corporation is awaiting receipt of additional results from the 5 remaining holes of this first diamond drilling campaign completed in September 2021. Previous diamond drilling results were reported in the press release dated 10 November 2021.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

"The assay results received to date reveal further extension of the mineralization both to depth and along strike. Further monazite bearing carbonatitic dykes have been intersected, which suggests connectivity of Zones 1 and 2. We are excited about the perspective of further expanding the extent of the known mineralisation during our ongoing second campaign of diamond drilling. After receipt of the remaining drill hole assays our next step will include the development of a resource block model as a basis for updating the current Mineral Resource Estimate."

The newly received assay results are part of the resource expansion program across Zones 1, 2 and 3, which was completed in late September 2021 totaling 5,761 meters of diamond drilling (DD) in 20 holes. Figure 1 indicates the drill collar positions and the assays received to date. These assay results include the newly received batch of 541 samples out of a total of 1288 samples, representing holes ED008, ED009, ED010, ED011, ED012, ED016, ED017 and ED019.

The positions of the DD and RC holes from the previous drilling as well as the ongoing campaign is displayed in Figure 1. In this figure, the white lined box indicates the area of projected holes used for expanded cross-section (A-B), as shown in detail in Figures 2 and 3.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/113314_8f132964a4d21bab_001.jpg

FIGURE 1: Plan view showing drill hole collars and traces at Eureka, Namibia and assays received status to date. Blue diamonds are assays received, including the 8 newly received holes ED008, ED009, ED010, ED011, ED012, ED016, ED017 and ED019. Red lines represent traces of the DD holes of these new assay results. Red dots are RC holes drilled in 2017. The white lined box indicates the area of holes used for projection into cross-section (A-B), as is shown in detail in Figure 2.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/113314_8f132964a4d21bab_001full.jpg

  

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/113314_8f132964a4d21bab_002.jpg

FIGURE 2: The white lined box shows the zoomed-in area of holes used for projection into cross-section (A-B), as presented in Figure 3. The purple outline represents the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Blue diamonds are DD assays received. Red lines represent DD hole traces related to new assay results. Hollow white dots and diamonds are assays pending. Red dots are RC holes drilled in 2017.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/113314_8f132964a4d21bab_002full.jpg

The assay results from Holes ED0008 and ED009 support continuity of REE mineralisation to depth with vertical depths of intersection recorded until 255m (Zone 2) and 194m (Zone 1), compared to the maximum depth of 60m for the MRE as prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) ("SRK") with an effective date of 2 August 2021. Assay results from Holes ED011, ED016, ED017, ED019, suggest that the carbonatite dykes appear to be stacked.

The schematic cross-section (A-B) in Zone 1 shows highlights from received assay results in comparison to the current MRE, as is shown in Figure 3. The area of projected holes that was used to depict this cross-section is shown inside the white lined box as detailed in Figure 2, including DD holes ED001, ED002, ED004, ED009 and RC holes ER002, ER020, EU001, EU003, EU004.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/113314_figure3_550.jpg

FIGURE 3: Schematic cross-section through Zone 1, including the projection of all relevant DD and RC assay results. The new assay results of drill hole ED009 are marked in yellow. EU001, EU003 and EU004 are the historical RC holes used for MRE definition, as drilled in 2017.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/113314_figure3.jpg

A summary of the assay results received from the eight (8) diamond drill holes is provided in Table 1.

TABLE 1: Significant intercepts from the new analytical results of the 2021 diamond drilling (DD) campaign. Reported intercepts are drilled lengths while the true thickness of the mineralization is estimated to range between 60 and 80 per cent of the drilled lengths. Further drilling is necessary to establish the true thickness of the dykes.

HoleFromToInterval mTREO %CoordinatesZone
ED00869.270.31.13.5  5263417562679  Zone 2
ED0088182.11.10.7Zone 2
ED00896.497.20.80.5Zone 2
ED008100.2100.60.43.9Zone 2
ED008106.5107.71.22.7Zone 2
ED008109.7110.30.66.7Zone 2
ED008126.51270.53.1Zone 2
ED008154154.40.40.5Zone 2
ED008231.4231.60.28.1Zone 2
ED008249.32500.73.8Zone 2
ED008255.7257.722.4Zone 2
ED008260.3260.50.20.9Zone 2
ED008270.3272.42.10.4Zone 2
ED008273.3273.70.40.5Zone 2
ED008278.6280.41.81.1Zone 2
ED008287.1290.131.8Zone 2
incl.28828914.2Zone 2
ED008303.3312.79.41.3Zone 2
incl.305.2306.91.74.6Zone 2
ED008314.83150.23.2Zone 2
ED008334.1335.71.60.4Zone 2
ED008340.2341.71.50.7Zone 2
ED008348.4348.90.50.4Zone 2
ED00965.466.30.91  5265297562615  Zone 1
ED00985.5860.50.5Zone 1
ED009247.3247.60.39.1Zone 1
ED009253.22584.81.2Zone 1
incl.257.22580.85.4Zone 1
ED009263.7264.20.50.5Zone 1
ED010140141.31.31.5  5263717562312  Zone 3
ED010157.5159.521.2Zone 3
incl.158.6159.50.92.5Zone 3
ED010176.4177.20.80.3Zone 3
ED010191.8192.40.60.5Zone 3
ED011180.8181.40.61  5261247562677  Zone 2
ED01119920010.3Zone 2
ED011210210.80.81.3Zone 2
ED011223.3225.320.7Zone 2
ED011229.3232.63.30.4Zone 2
ED011240.3241.310.3Zone 2
ED01125926010.5Zone 2
ED011274.6278.13.54Zone 2
ED011296.5297.511.6Zone 2
ED011310.9312.21.30.4Zone 2
ED011336.6336.90.31.5Zone 2
ED0128181.70.71.7  5262727562072  Zone 3
ED01612.517.14.60.4  5262277562361  Zone 3
Incl.16.117.110.9Zone 3
ED01642.446.54.11.7Zone 3
Incl.42.4452.62.4Zone 3
ED01684.490.25.80.7Zone 3
Incl. 84.486.21.80.9Zone 3
ED016137.1139.22.10.4Zone 3
ED01615215312.9Zone 3
ED016154.5156.522.8Zone 3
ED016172.6173.20.61.1Zone 3
ED016202.82041.20.5Zone 3
ED016214.82161.20.7Zone 3
ED016229.7231.21.51.1Zone 3
ED016236.4237.411.2Zone 3
ED016239.6240.71.10.6Zone 3
ED01719.820.8113.4  5263067562562  Zone1/3
ED01722.523.20.71.7Zone1/3
ED01792.693.81.20.7Zone1/3
ED0179899.71.71.5Zone1/3
ED017100.6102.82.21.4Zone1/3
ED017104.7107.32.60.4Zone1/3
ED017207.8210.72.90.8Zone1/3
ED017223.1233.910.80.2Zone1/3
ED017235.7237.21.50.4Zone1/3
ED017248.2248.80.60.7Zone1/3
ED017256.3261.65.30.2Zone1/3
ED017276.5278.11.61.5Zone1/3
Incl.276.52770.54.5Zone1/3
ED01958.961.52.60.3  5262497562544  Zone1/3
ED019127.1127.50.40.3Zone1/3
ED019129.1129.70.60.3Zone1/3
ED019139.5140.40.90.5Zone1/3
ED019174.7175.81.10.7Zone1/3
Incl.175.2175.80.61.2Zone1/3
ED019180.9182.81.91.8Zone1/3
Incl.181.7182.81.12.8Zone1/3
ED019186.5187.61.10.6Zone1/3
Incl.186.51870.51.2Zone1/3
ED019199.1204.65.50.6Zone1/3
Incl.200.6202.41.81.0Zone1/3
ED019205.8209.840.4Zone1/3
ED019214.4214.90.51.6Zone1/3
ED019222.8225.52.70.2Zone1/3
ED019230.3231.81.50.5Zone1/3
ED019249.9250.30.40.7Zone1/3
ED019261.6262.10.50.5Zone1/3
ED019265.3265.70.30.3Zone1/3

 

Eureka Technical Disclosure

The Corporation produced its current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project with an effective date of 2 August 2021. The MRE was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) ("SRK"). An Independent Technical Report titled: "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was originally released on the 15 September 2021, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on SEDAR and the Corporation's website.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All E-Tech sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of certified reference standards, blanks and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to Activation Laboratories Ltd. sample preparation facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The core is dried, crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting a 250 g sub-sample and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm. Sample pulps are sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ontario, Canada for analysis. REE analysis is by method 8-REE. The sample is milled to 95% -200 mesh. To ensure complete fusion of resistate minerals, lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion is used with analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS.

Qualified Person

Pete Siegfried, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a Consulting Geologist and a director of GeoAfrica Prospecting Services cc and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Siegfried is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) membership number: 221116 (CP Geology), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Siegfried consents to the inclusion of this information for the announcement.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Corporation continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1 (902) 334 1949.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by E-Tech Resources and future plans and objectives of E-Tech Resources. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of exploration programs and work in Namibia. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech Resources assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by E-Tech Resources with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113314

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech ResourcesTSXV:REECritical Metals Investing
REE:CA
E-Tech Resources

E-Tech Resources


Overview

From color TV displays, GPS systems, fuel cells, to jet engines, fiber optic cables and MRI machines--rare earths are vital to technology and clean energy. One of the most important applications of REEs is in the green economy: REEs are used in electric car motors, lithium-ion batteries, computer hard drives, solar panels and wind turbines.

As the demand for REEs is expected to increase by a CAGR of seven percent by 2030, the focus is shifting towards developing a supply chain outside of China. In 2021, China provided more than 85 percent of the world's rare earth supply and the country has already begun reducing exports and increasing prices. As a result, companies developing rare earth compound projects outside of China may present an interesting opportunity for investors.

E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE, FSE: K2i) is developing a high-grade rare earth elements project in the top-tier and mining-friendly country of Namibia. The company is committed to a strong sustainability model through strict adherence to ESG policies, and is positioned for high growth given its cost-competitive processing strategy relative to its peers.

The company's fully-owned flagship Eureka project is a high-grade rare earth element project located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia. The Eureka project has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with grades ranging from 1 to 16 percent. The company believes there is strong potential to increase the inferred and indicated mineral resource by at least 0.5 to 1.5 million tonnes based on a technical scoping study.

E-Tech Resources' Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, including Rossing Uranium's Rossing Uranium mine, QKR's Navachab Gold mine, Namib Lead and Zinc Mining's Namib Lead and Zinc mine, and AfriTin's Uis mine. Eureka has excellent infrastructure and access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.

Early metallurgical testing at the Eureka project has indicated the potential to be one of the simplest REE projects to process in the world. The company anticipates that its first marketable product will be equal to more than 65 percent TREO in mineral concentration based on current known grades and high recoveries. As a result, E-Tech resources believes the Eureka project may soon provide the basis for a cost-competitive, profitable and high-growth model for the company.

E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ESG policies to sustainably supply the green economy and adheres to the guidelines of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. E-Tech Resources plans to create a sustainability committee to guide its ESG efforts, and will be conducting further environmental and social impact assessments as part of ongoing feasibility studies to maintain responsible sourcing. E-Tech Resources' Eureka project is currently expected to have no major negative socio-environmental impact on the region.

Company Highlights 

  • E-Tech Resources' fully-owned flagship Eureka project is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia and has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with significant growth potential.
  • E-Tech Resources' Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, as well as excellent infrastructure and access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.
  • The Eureka project features high recoveries and final mineral concentrates with low radiation that is ideal for processing and international shipments.
  • Early metallurgical testing has indicated the potential to be one of the simplest REE projects to process in the world.
  • E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ESG policies to sustainably supply the green economy by adhering to the guidelines of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
  • E-Tech Resources is led by a highly skilled management team with a proven track record of success in the mining industry and capital markets.

Key Project

Eureka

The Eureka project is a fully-owned, high-grade rare earth element project located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia. The property is approximately 250 kilometres northwest of the capital city of Windhoek and is accessible via a major highway, road and rail with access to power, water, skilled professionals and Namibia's largest commercial port. The project neighbours several mines and projects including Rossing Uranium's Rossing Uranium mine, QKR's Navachab Gold mine, Namib Lead and Zinc Mining's Namib Lead and Zinc mine, and AfriTin's Uis mine.

The Eureka project has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO (NI 43-101). The in-situ dyke grade ranges from 1 to 16 percent TREO on the property. The company expects to grow further and believes there is strong potential to increase the inferred and indicated mineral resource of 0.5 to 1.5 million tonnes based on a Technical Scoping Study (SRK) from its previous drilling campaign. The company has been able to obtain a high concentration of REE from a high recovery due to the presence of simple mineralization with low levels of radiation.

E-Tech Resources is currently in the process of conducting further exploration on the property and planning future work programs based on assay results to confirm its total resource in a timely manner.

Management Team

Elbert Loois - CEO

Elbert Loois brings over 20 years of management and consulting experience in business development, M&A and sustainable supply strategy within the raw materials, automotive and clean technology industries. He has extensive experience in developing sustainable supply and off-taking strategies. He has worked with international OEMs and tier-1 suppliers to develop critical material supply strategies as the head of business development of the Resource Alliance.

He has also served as CEO of the largest German mining consulting company DMT-IMC. Loois has been responsible for the portfolio management of international mining projects at RWE Power. Furthermore, he worked as a senior mining engineer in opencast mining and underground projects. Loois was also the R&D manager for operational mining technology.


Rob Randall - CFO

Rob Randall has served as a contract CFO for several TSXV-listed companies and has extensive public company financial experience. Randall currently serves as the chief financial officer of Torrent Capital (TSXV:TORR), Sona Nanotech (TSXV:SONA) and Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV:ANTL). Randall was the corporate controller of Etruscan Resources Inc. from 1997 to 2011. At Etruscan Resources Inc., Randall oversaw the financial operations for all aspects of its gold exploration and production activities throughout West Africa as well as its diamond operations in South Africa. He also served as controller of Nova Gold Resources Inc. from 1997 to 2001.

Chris Drysdale - Director

Chris Drysdale is an experienced professional with international experience in the mineral and exploration industry. He currently serves as vice president of operations and corporate development for Antler Gold Inc. (TSX.V:ANTL). Antler Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold projects in Namibia. He has previously served as the Kenyan country manager for Stockport Exploration. At Stockport Exploration, Drysdale oversaw the operations for all aspects of its gold exploration and production activities throughout East Africa. Before that, Drysdale worked as a field exploration geologist for Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd. Remote Exploration Services Pty Ltd. is a geological consulting firm based out of South Africa servicing all aspects of the mineral industry. Drysdale has a progressive and diverse background with extensive work experience in Namibia. He has been involved in various mineral projects throughout Africa.

Dan Whittaker - Director

Dan Whittaker is the CEO of Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 20 years. Most recently, he was a founder of GoGold Resources Inc. which is a mineral exploration, development and production company. Whittaker held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016. He also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director until March 2008.


Ken Marshall, Director

Ken Marshall has extensive experience in the information technology and telecommunications sectors, having served in various positions at Rogers Communications throughout his career. Marshall was the senior vice president of national residential marketing for Toronto. In this role, he led the wireline marketing group in the launch of the Ignite platform. He also served as the regional president for the Atlantic region and the vice president of the enterprise business unit at Rogers Communications.

Marshall has spent his post-telecommunications time working with emerging start-up organizations. He serves on the boards of several companies, including Genesis which is Newfoundland and Labrador's primary innovation hub and incubator, Celtx which is an online platform for film, video and game production, eXeBlock Technology Corporation which focuses on opportunities in digital identity and authentication and Metricsflow, which is a B2B platform focused on enhancing website attribution.

Edward Loye - Director

Edward Loye has worked on the characterization of REE deposits for 8 years, notably in Namibia as a member of staff at Camborne School of Mines at the University of Exeter in the UK. Loye has developed an extensive network across the REE supply chain. Loye played a key role in securing £2.7 million in 2014 from the UK Government for REE research within the SoS RARE Programme.

Loye managed the academic and industrial collaborators across this international consortium of REE experts. In 2015, he co-founded E-Tech Metals to pursue and strategize the geological delineation and perspectivity of the Eureka Project in Namibia. Loye has since instigated metallurgical test work and managed the drilling and trenching campaigns on site.

John Philpott, Director

John Philpott is the founder and CEO of CanAm Physician Recruiting Inc. CanAm Physician Rescruiting Inc. has been the leading physician recruitment and placement company in the Canadian and international markets for more than two decades. Philpott led the executing team through a successful public listing for Canabo (TSX.V: CMC). In 2018, Philpott managed the merger of Canabo with Aleafia Health Inc., (TSX.V: ALEF) in a transaction valued at $40 million. The transaction resulted in a combined operation with a market capitalization of over $200 million at the close of the merger. Phillpot is also a skilled negotiator. In less than two years Phillpott scaled the company from 1 Toronto clinic with 2 part-time physicians to 24 clinics across Canada. As CEO of CanAm Physician Recruiting Inc., Phillpott consults with physicians, hospital administrators, government officials and private clinic owners.

E-Tech Resources Inc. Provides a Project Update on Its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Provides a Project Update on Its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work on E-Tech's Eureka Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project. This fully funded exploration program will support further resource definition as well as mineralogical and metallurgical test work.

The Project has sound project fundamentals because of its favorable geology, simplistic ore beneficiation and proximity to infrastructure. The Project is situated in the heart of the Erongo Region of Namibia, the "mining corridor of Namibia", and is favorably located within 2km of the Trans-Kalahari tarmac highway, which provides tarred road links between the Namibian port of Walvis Bay on the Atlantic coast and Namibia's capital city Windhoek. Neighboring mines include Rossing Uranium and Navachab Gold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with Its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earth Element Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with Its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earth Element Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce its co-listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA) under the ticker symbol "K2I". E-Tech Resources Inc. is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Commences Its Second Drilling Campaign Including 3000 Meters of RC and 2000 Meters of Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Eureka Ree Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Commences Its Second Drilling Campaign Including 3000 Meters of RC and 2000 Meters of Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Eureka Ree Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce the commencement of a combined diamond drilling ("DD") and reverse circulation drilling ("RC") campaign at its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia following encouraging assay results of the previous DD and RC drilling campaigns, as released on 10 November and 1 December 2021 respectively.

Assay results from DD holes ED008 to ED020 are still outstanding and are expected to arrive within the next months.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Receives Further High-Grade Assays and Expands the Mineralized Footprint on Its 100% Owned Eureka REE Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Receives Further High-Grade Assays and Expands the Mineralized Footprint on Its 100% Owned Eureka REE Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce high grade REE assays from Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling which includes 3 meters of 8.0% TREO and 8 meters of 4.5% TREO (see highlights below). The Corporation is also pleased to announce the expanded surface delineation of Zone 1 and Zone 3 to the south and west by approximately 100 meters and 140 meters, respectively (see map below).

Highlights from the RC drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Grants Incentive Options

E-Tech Resources Inc. Grants Incentive Options

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted 3,175,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Plan") to officers, directors and consultants, of which, 2,450,000 of the total options granted were granted to officers and directors. The Plan permits issuance of an aggregate of 8,297,153 common shares.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.55 per share and will vest at the rate of 25% of the total on each of the six, twelve, eighteen and twenty-four month anniversary of the grant date. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Brings 1-30 Well On-Stream Ahead of Schedule

First Helium Brings 1-30 Well On-Stream Ahead of Schedule

Production Averages 435 Barrels Per Day Over First 8 Days

First Helium Inc. (TSXV: HELI) (CNW Group/First Helium Inc.)

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

CALGARY, AB Feb. 1, 2022 CNW First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (FRA: 2MC), today announced that the "1-30" light oil well commenced production on January 23 rd and has delivered an average production rate of 435 barrels per day ("bblsd") over its first eight days of operation. The 1-30 is located on First Helium's 100-per-cent-owned, 79,000-acre Worsley landholdings in Northern Alberta, Canada .

"Cash flow from the 1-30 well will be deployed to accelerate the exploration and development of helium gas across our 79,000 acre Worsley Trend," said Ed Bereznicki , President & CEO of First Helium. "We believe that our shareholders will benefit greatly from First Helium's strengthened financial position, as our team executes on the vision to become a leading independent provider of helium gas in North America ," added Mr. Bereznicki.

With construction of the 1-30 Oil Battery completed ahead of schedule, oil production from the 1-30 well commenced on January 23 rd , 2022. First Helium expects to realize field netbacks of CA$55.00 to CA$60.00 per barrel based on a current WTI price of US$80.00 to US$85.00 per barrel, which is anticipated to provide ongoing operating cash flow for the Company beginning in late February. The Company has entered into a rolling monthly marketing arrangement with a large, credit-worthy counter-party to market its oil production volumes. Assuming an average daily production rate of 400 bbls/d, this represents initial net field level cash flow of over CA$600,000 to the Company on a monthly basis. Ongoing delivery of oil for sale began on January 25 th and will continue on a regularly scheduled basis. Revenue from January sales will be received by the Company in late February.

In connection with its March year end, the Company will commission an independent reserves evaluator to prepare an NI51-101 compliant reserve report for 1-30, including a net present value of estimated oil reserves.  Additionally, the Company will continue to explore alternatives to maximize the value of 1-30 to further the Company's helium exploration and development strategy.

First Helium estimates that approximately 20% of the economic Leduc wells along the Worsley Trend have been light oil producers with the balance being natural gas wells containing potentially economic helium. The association of helium with hydrocarbons makes the Worsley area a unique and very attractive area to explore for helium as the Company's exploration risk is mitigated by the potential for additional revenue streams from oil and natural gas. The Company recently announced plans to spud its second exploration well, the 4-29, in mid-February, located approximately 3 km southeast of its 15-25 helium discovery well.

ABOUT First Helium

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America .

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development of helium across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful 1-30 oil well at Worsley , beginning in February, 2022, will help support First Helium's ongoing helium exploration and development growth strategy.

First Helium holds over 79,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta , and 276,000 acres in the Southern Alberta Helium Fairway, near existing helium production. In addition to continuing its ongoing exploration and development drilling at Worsley , the Company has identified a number of high impact helium exploration targets on the prospective Southern Alberta Helium Fairway lands to set up a second core exploration growth area for the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to First Helium that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to First Helium which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, or developments that First Helium anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect", "will" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the timing and rate of production of the 1-30 discovery well; the timing of the completion of the construction and commissioning of an oil battery at 1-30; anticipated cash flows; the entering into of off-take marketing arrangements; the use of funds and the Company's strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of First Helium including, without limitation: that First Helium will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; availability of debt and/or equity sources to fund First Helium's capital and operating requirements as needed; and certain cost assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Risks that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry; the ability of First Helium to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve its business objectives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of First Helium; the state of financial markets; increased costs and physical risks relating to climate change; loss of key employees and those risks described in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 . First Helium does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE First Helium Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c3381.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Licenses Second Exploration Well at Worsley

First Helium Licenses Second Exploration Well at Worsley

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

Drilling of the "4-29" Well Planned for Mid-February

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium 2021 Summary and 2022 Activity Update

First Helium 2021 Summary and 2022 Activity Update

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (FRA: 2MC), today provided a summary highlighting the Company's achievements during the past year and planned initiatives for the next 12 months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Announces First Revenue from 1-30 Well Prepares to Commence Full Production in Early February

First Helium Announces First Revenue from 1-30 Well Prepares to Commence Full Production in Early February

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (FRA: 2MC), today announced that it has delivered for sale over 1,100 barrels of light crude oil, realizing over $90,000 in sales revenue for the Company.

First Helium Inc. logo (CNW Group/First Helium Inc.)

"In December, First Helium delivered approximately 1,100 barrels of light oil, produced during flow-testing of its 1-30 discovery well. The sale of that oil signifies the first revenue and a significant milestone for the Company as it continues with its exploration and development of helium gas in the Worsley area," said Ed Bereznicki , President & Chief Executive Officer of First Helium. "Not only does 1-30 establish operating cash flow, but it also has the potential to significantly increase the underlying asset value of the Company," added Mr. Bereznicki.

Based on the production and field level netback assumptions outlined below, First Helium management estimates annualized cash flow of approximately $6 million , which when capitalized at a typical industry field level cash flow multiple of 3.0x, results in potential incremental market value of approximately $18 million attributable to the 1-30 well. In addition, the Company's helium discovery well 15-25 was assigned an un-risked, "best estimate" contingent resource NPV10 value of $15.2 million by Sproule Associates Ltd., independent evaluator, in a report dated March 31, 2021 , referenced by First Helium in its Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 . When considered together, these two assets alone indicate a potential aggregate value of over $30 million , prior to giving consideration to First Helium's extensive portfolio of prospective exploration opportunities.

Over the next month, First Helium anticipates that it will complete construction and commissioning of an oil battery at 1-30, including the installation of multiple storage tanks to mitigate seasonal weather impacts, reduce downtime and allow tank treating to minimize operating costs. The Company has procured all equipment necessary for the construction of the oil battery and expects to bring the 1-30 well into full production in early February.

First Helium expects to commence production of light oil from 1-30 at an estimated rate of 400 barrels per day, with expected field netbacks of CA$45.00 to CA$50.00 per barrel based on a current WTI price of US$68.00 to US$73.00 per barrel, which is anticipated to provide ongoing operating cash flow for the Company in mid-Q1. In connection with its March year end, the Company will commission an independent reserves evaluator to prepare an NI51-101 compliant reserve report for 1-30, including a net present value of estimated oil reserves. Lastly, the Company will continue to explore alternatives to maximize the value of 1-30 to further the Company's helium exploration and development strategy.

ABOUT First Helium

First Helium is a helium exploration and development company operating in the Worsley area of Alberta, Canada . In response to the shifting supply dynamics of the global helium marketplace, First Helium was founded to capitalize on the untapped potential of significant helium resources in Western Canada . Building on its successful 15-25 discovery well, which has repeatedly production tested at over 1.3% of helium content and 65% natural gas content, and its 1-30 oil success, First Helium is working to develop its land base of over 79,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley helium trend, and 276,000 acres of select exploration option lands located in southeast Alberta , near existing helium operations. To establish its operating base, First Helium seeks to market its helium gas into the North American market via term off-take marketing arrangements with established third-party distribution companies.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com . The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to First Helium that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to First Helium which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that First Helium anticipates or expects may, or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect", "will" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the timing and rate of production of the 1-30 discovery well; the timing of the completion of the construction and commissioning of an oil battery at 1-30; anticipated cash flows; the entering into of off-take marketing arrangements; the use of funds and the Company's strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of First Helium including, without limitation: that First Helium will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; availability of debt and/or equity sources to fund First Helium's capital and operating requirements as needed; and certain cost assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Risks that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry; the ability of First Helium to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve its business objectives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of First Helium; the state of financial markets; increased costs and physical risks relating to climate change; loss of key employees and those risks described in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 . First Helium does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE First Helium Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c3943.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Acquires Additional Strategic Production Infrastructure at Worsley

First Helium Acquires Additional Strategic Production Infrastructure at Worsley

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

Company Re-Confirms 1.3% Helium Content at 15-25 Discovery Well

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Announces "1-30" Light Oil Discovery at Worsley

First Helium Announces "1-30" Light Oil Discovery at Worsley

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×