E-Tech has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The agreement, signed on October 20, 2021, is valid for a period of one year commencing in November 2021, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer, under supervision of the Company's CEO Elbert Loois. The contract with INN for two Twitter outreach campaigns does not include investor relations or market making services. All incoming enquiries from interested parties are forwarded to E-Tech for follow-up The cost of the campaign is $3,000 per month.

E-Tech has also entered into a digital marketing and awareness agreement with Numus Financial Inc. ("Numus"). Numus is a private venture capital firm, focused on early-stage, high-growth companies, located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Numus will provide on-line marketing, promotional and advertising activities for the Corporation through public media channels. Numus will also develop and manage the Corporation's website and other on-line activities of the Corporation under supervision of its CEO Elbert Loois. Numus does not provide investor relations or market making services. The contract is for a term of one year at a monthly cost of $5,000 per month. As the principals of Numus are minority shareholders of the Corporation, this contract has been approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors and will be signed on February 16, 2022, effective as of December 2021 for a period of one year.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

"We are pleased to be working with both INN and Numus to increase awareness of E-Tech Resources and its Rare Earths Eureka Project in Namibia, with the objective to provide timely information on its ongoing exploration campaign during a very exciting time in the Rare Earths market."

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Corporation continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact
Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1 (902) 334 1949.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by E-Tech Resources and future plans and objectives of E-Tech Resources. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of exploration programs and work in Namibia. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech Resources assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by E-Tech Resources with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113861

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 9.4m @ 1.3% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") (ED008), 4.8m @ 1.2% TREO (ED009), 1m @ 13.4% TREO (ED017), 3.5m @ 4% TREO (ED011), 4.2m @1.2% TREO (ED017) and 1.9m @ 1.8% TREO (ED019). The results from these eight holes, all of which have intersected mineralisation, have confirmed the presence of mineralisation in Zones 1 and 2 at depth and its southward extension along strike. The deposit remains open both along strike and at depth. The Corporation is awaiting receipt of additional results from the 5 remaining holes of this first diamond drilling campaign completed in September 2021. Previous diamond drilling results were reported in the press release dated 10 November 2021.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work on E-Tech's Eureka Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project. This fully funded exploration program will support further resource definition as well as mineralogical and metallurgical test work.

The Project has sound project fundamentals because of its favorable geology, simplistic ore beneficiation and proximity to infrastructure. The Project is situated in the heart of the Erongo Region of Namibia, the "mining corridor of Namibia", and is favorably located within 2km of the Trans-Kalahari tarmac highway, which provides tarred road links between the Namibian port of Walvis Bay on the Atlantic coast and Namibia's capital city Windhoek. Neighboring mines include Rossing Uranium and Navachab Gold.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce its co-listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA) under the ticker symbol "K2I". E-Tech Resources Inc. is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce the commencement of a combined diamond drilling ("DD") and reverse circulation drilling ("RC") campaign at its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia following encouraging assay results of the previous DD and RC drilling campaigns, as released on 10 November and 1 December 2021 respectively.

Assay results from DD holes ED008 to ED020 are still outstanding and are expected to arrive within the next months.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce high grade REE assays from Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling which includes 3 meters of 8.0% TREO and 8 meters of 4.5% TREO (see highlights below). The Corporation is also pleased to announce the expanded surface delineation of Zone 1 and Zone 3 to the south and west by approximately 100 meters and 140 meters, respectively (see map below).

Highlights from the RC drilling include:

First Helium Commences Drilling 4-29 Target

First Helium Commences Drilling 4-29 Target

Follow Up to Successful 1-30 Discovery Well

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

First Helium Brings 1-30 Well On-Stream Ahead of Schedule

First Helium Brings 1-30 Well On-Stream Ahead of Schedule

Production Averages 435 Barrels Per Day Over First 8 Days

First Helium Inc. (TSXV: HELI) (CNW Group/First Helium Inc.)

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

CALGARY, AB Feb. 1, 2022 CNW First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (FRA: 2MC), today announced that the "1-30" light oil well commenced production on January 23 rd and has delivered an average production rate of 435 barrels per day ("bblsd") over its first eight days of operation. The 1-30 is located on First Helium's 100-per-cent-owned, 79,000-acre Worsley landholdings in Northern Alberta, Canada .

"Cash flow from the 1-30 well will be deployed to accelerate the exploration and development of helium gas across our 79,000 acre Worsley Trend," said Ed Bereznicki , President & CEO of First Helium. "We believe that our shareholders will benefit greatly from First Helium's strengthened financial position, as our team executes on the vision to become a leading independent provider of helium gas in North America ," added Mr. Bereznicki.

With construction of the 1-30 Oil Battery completed ahead of schedule, oil production from the 1-30 well commenced on January 23 rd , 2022. First Helium expects to realize field netbacks of CA$55.00 to CA$60.00 per barrel based on a current WTI price of US$80.00 to US$85.00 per barrel, which is anticipated to provide ongoing operating cash flow for the Company beginning in late February. The Company has entered into a rolling monthly marketing arrangement with a large, credit-worthy counter-party to market its oil production volumes. Assuming an average daily production rate of 400 bbls/d, this represents initial net field level cash flow of over CA$600,000 to the Company on a monthly basis. Ongoing delivery of oil for sale began on January 25 th and will continue on a regularly scheduled basis. Revenue from January sales will be received by the Company in late February.

In connection with its March year end, the Company will commission an independent reserves evaluator to prepare an NI51-101 compliant reserve report for 1-30, including a net present value of estimated oil reserves.  Additionally, the Company will continue to explore alternatives to maximize the value of 1-30 to further the Company's helium exploration and development strategy.

First Helium estimates that approximately 20% of the economic Leduc wells along the Worsley Trend have been light oil producers with the balance being natural gas wells containing potentially economic helium. The association of helium with hydrocarbons makes the Worsley area a unique and very attractive area to explore for helium as the Company's exploration risk is mitigated by the potential for additional revenue streams from oil and natural gas. The Company recently announced plans to spud its second exploration well, the 4-29, in mid-February, located approximately 3 km southeast of its 15-25 helium discovery well.

ABOUT First Helium

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America .

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development of helium across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful 1-30 oil well at Worsley , beginning in February, 2022, will help support First Helium's ongoing helium exploration and development growth strategy.

First Helium holds over 79,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta , and 276,000 acres in the Southern Alberta Helium Fairway, near existing helium production. In addition to continuing its ongoing exploration and development drilling at Worsley , the Company has identified a number of high impact helium exploration targets on the prospective Southern Alberta Helium Fairway lands to set up a second core exploration growth area for the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to First Helium that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to First Helium which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, or developments that First Helium anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect", "will" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the timing and rate of production of the 1-30 discovery well; the timing of the completion of the construction and commissioning of an oil battery at 1-30; anticipated cash flows; the entering into of off-take marketing arrangements; the use of funds and the Company's strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of First Helium including, without limitation: that First Helium will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; availability of debt and/or equity sources to fund First Helium's capital and operating requirements as needed; and certain cost assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Risks that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry; the ability of First Helium to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve its business objectives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of First Helium; the state of financial markets; increased costs and physical risks relating to climate change; loss of key employees and those risks described in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 . First Helium does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

First Helium Licenses Second Exploration Well at Worsley

First Helium Licenses Second Exploration Well at Worsley

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

Drilling of the "4-29" Well Planned for Mid-February

First Helium 2021 Summary and 2022 Activity Update

First Helium 2021 Summary and 2022 Activity Update

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (FRA: 2MC), today provided a summary highlighting the Company's achievements during the past year and planned initiatives for the next 12 months.

First Helium Announces First Revenue from 1-30 Well Prepares to Commence Full Production in Early February

First Helium Announces First Revenue from 1-30 Well Prepares to Commence Full Production in Early February

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (FRA: 2MC), today announced that it has delivered for sale over 1,100 barrels of light crude oil, realizing over $90,000 in sales revenue for the Company.

First Helium Inc. logo (CNW Group/First Helium Inc.)

"In December, First Helium delivered approximately 1,100 barrels of light oil, produced during flow-testing of its 1-30 discovery well. The sale of that oil signifies the first revenue and a significant milestone for the Company as it continues with its exploration and development of helium gas in the Worsley area," said Ed Bereznicki , President & Chief Executive Officer of First Helium. "Not only does 1-30 establish operating cash flow, but it also has the potential to significantly increase the underlying asset value of the Company," added Mr. Bereznicki.

Based on the production and field level netback assumptions outlined below, First Helium management estimates annualized cash flow of approximately $6 million , which when capitalized at a typical industry field level cash flow multiple of 3.0x, results in potential incremental market value of approximately $18 million attributable to the 1-30 well. In addition, the Company's helium discovery well 15-25 was assigned an un-risked, "best estimate" contingent resource NPV10 value of $15.2 million by Sproule Associates Ltd., independent evaluator, in a report dated March 31, 2021 , referenced by First Helium in its Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 . When considered together, these two assets alone indicate a potential aggregate value of over $30 million , prior to giving consideration to First Helium's extensive portfolio of prospective exploration opportunities.

Over the next month, First Helium anticipates that it will complete construction and commissioning of an oil battery at 1-30, including the installation of multiple storage tanks to mitigate seasonal weather impacts, reduce downtime and allow tank treating to minimize operating costs. The Company has procured all equipment necessary for the construction of the oil battery and expects to bring the 1-30 well into full production in early February.

First Helium expects to commence production of light oil from 1-30 at an estimated rate of 400 barrels per day, with expected field netbacks of CA$45.00 to CA$50.00 per barrel based on a current WTI price of US$68.00 to US$73.00 per barrel, which is anticipated to provide ongoing operating cash flow for the Company in mid-Q1. In connection with its March year end, the Company will commission an independent reserves evaluator to prepare an NI51-101 compliant reserve report for 1-30, including a net present value of estimated oil reserves. Lastly, the Company will continue to explore alternatives to maximize the value of 1-30 to further the Company's helium exploration and development strategy.

ABOUT First Helium

First Helium is a helium exploration and development company operating in the Worsley area of Alberta, Canada . In response to the shifting supply dynamics of the global helium marketplace, First Helium was founded to capitalize on the untapped potential of significant helium resources in Western Canada . Building on its successful 15-25 discovery well, which has repeatedly production tested at over 1.3% of helium content and 65% natural gas content, and its 1-30 oil success, First Helium is working to develop its land base of over 79,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley helium trend, and 276,000 acres of select exploration option lands located in southeast Alberta , near existing helium operations. To establish its operating base, First Helium seeks to market its helium gas into the North American market via term off-take marketing arrangements with established third-party distribution companies.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com . The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to First Helium that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to First Helium which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that First Helium anticipates or expects may, or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect", "will" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the timing and rate of production of the 1-30 discovery well; the timing of the completion of the construction and commissioning of an oil battery at 1-30; anticipated cash flows; the entering into of off-take marketing arrangements; the use of funds and the Company's strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of First Helium including, without limitation: that First Helium will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; availability of debt and/or equity sources to fund First Helium's capital and operating requirements as needed; and certain cost assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Risks that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry; the ability of First Helium to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve its business objectives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of First Helium; the state of financial markets; increased costs and physical risks relating to climate change; loss of key employees and those risks described in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 . First Helium does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

First Helium Acquires Additional Strategic Production Infrastructure at Worsley

First Helium Acquires Additional Strategic Production Infrastructure at Worsley

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

Company Re-Confirms 1.3% Helium Content at 15-25 Discovery Well

