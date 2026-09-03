Dynasty Commences Metallurgical Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG,OTC:DGDCF) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its initial round of drilling, comprising 10 diamond drill core holes totaling 2,400 meters at the Thundercloud Property, aimed at expanding surface-accessible gold mineralization in the South Pelham target area and down-plunge extensions of the Pelham gold deposit. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate was completed for the Pelham Deposit in September 2021. The Thundercloud property is located 200 km southeast of the gold mining hub of Red Lake and 47 km southeast of Dryden City, in the Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt of Northwest Ontario.
This new phase of drilling will focus on obtaining material for metallurgical testing in areas where the company plans to develop an open-pit gold mine within the Pelham deposit. These specific drill holes will collect core samples across a variety of locations and assayed gold grades. The resulting materials will undergo metallurgical testing to evaluate rock grindability, the recoverability of gold through chemical leaching, and the gravity-recoverability of gold, as well as ways to maximize gold recovery rates. Additional drilling may also be conducted to test for near-surface on-strike extensions to the deposit.
Appointment of Business Advisor
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-David (JD) Moore as a business advisor. Mr. Moore is a highly prominent, long-term investor, consultant, and director in the Canadian junior mining and resource exploration sector. His career has been defined by strategic, massive-stake allocations in small-cap natural resource companies, yielding outstanding returns. His success has enabled him to build a robust and resource-focused investment network comprising seasoned professionals and dedicated investors. As a significant shareholder of Dynasty Gold, Mr. Moore will serve as a sounding board for the management.
Mr. Moore currently holds directorial positions at several organizations within the resource sector. He previously served as a director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (which was acquired by Iamgold Corp. in February 2024) and Fokus Mining Corp. (which was acquired by Cadillac Mines Corp. in April 2026). Mr. Moore obtained his Master's degree from Laval University, Quebec. As a forestry scientist, he has made significant contributions to his discipline, authoring more than eighty scientific publications in various international and Canadian journals. He is highly regarded within the forestry and resource development communities.
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Holbek, MSc, P.Geo, an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Dynasty Gold Corp.
Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America, with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines, and shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.
"Ivy Chong"_____________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO
For additional information please contact:
Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100
Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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