Q3 2026 Revenue Increased 103%, Driven by Technology Solutions Demand and Infrastructure Development Activity
Signed 10-Year, 20 MW, $400 Million Colocation Agreement with a Publicly Traded Cloud Services Provider
Reaffirms 2026 Outlook of Over $50 Million in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Positivity
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUOT), a provider of adaptive, modular architecture compute center colocation and infrastructure solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3 2026").
Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Operational Highlights
- Completed the strategic repositioning of the Company into a colocation and infrastructure business for compute centers. Using its modular data center architecture, the Company is focused on distributed sites of 5 to 20 MW.
- Secured a 10-year, 20 MW colocation agreement from a mature, publicly traded Cloud Service Provider ("CSP"). The agreement is valued at more than $400 million in total contract value, and deployment is expected to commence in Q2 2027.
- Completed the sale of the Company's GPU-as-a-Service Entity to Axe Compute. The sale eliminated approximately $87.8 million of prospective equipment debt and frees capital to support future modular data center development.
- Advanced development plans to secure approximately 100 MW of additional powered, data center-zoned land across multiple U.S. markets. Of that total, approximately 25 MW is currently under contract across multiple sites, and the Company is in active negotiations on an additional 75 MW.
- Strengthened the executive leadership team with appointments of Dipan Patel as Chief Operating Officer, Christopher DeAlmeida as Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Polimeni as Chief Legal Officer.
Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Financial Results
Revenues for Q3 2026 increased 103% to $10.50 million compared to $5.18 million for the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3 2025"). Consolidated revenue was comprised of approximately $6.84 million of Technology Solutions, $3.61 million of Services and Consulting (including related-party activity), and $0.05 million of Hosting and Colocation revenue. The increase was primarily driven by Technology Solutions growth and revenue associated with a data center site-development advisory agreement, partially offset by the wind-down of legacy asset-management activity.
The Technology Solutions business unit provides manufacturer-agnostic infrastructure sourcing, integration, and value-added supply chain services for data center, AI, and enterprise deployments. It also gives the Company procurement scale and supply chain access that supports its own modular data center buildout. Looking ahead, the Company expects revenue to shift toward long-term, recurring colocation and infrastructure contracts as it builds out distributed compute sites in the 5 to 20 MW range using its modular architecture. That growth is expected to come from three sources: capacity coming online at existing sites, the 20 MW CSP deployment expected to commence in Q2 2027, and development of the approximately 100 MW of powered land the Company is securing across multiple U.S. markets. Technology Solutions is expected to keep growing alongside demand in the broader data center market.
Cost of revenues for Q3 2026 increased 76% to $6.14 million compared to $3.48 million for Q3 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher equipment and integration costs associated with Technology Solutions deliveries and costs associated with the Company's infrastructure-related services.
Gross profit for Q3 2026 increased 156% to $4.36 million compared to $1.70 million for Q3 2025. The increase reflected greater Technology Solutions activity and revenue associated with the Company's infrastructure-development arrangements. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin improved to 41.6% from 32.9% in Q3 2025.
Operating expenses for Q3 2026 increased 140% to $6.22 million compared to $2.59 million for Q3 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher stock-based compensation, sales and marketing expenses, and professional fees associated with the Company's strategic transactions and business transformation. Noncash stock-based compensation totaled approximately $2.30 million in the quarter.
Loss from operations for Q3 2026 totaled $1.86 million compared to $0.89 million for Q3 2025. Gross profit increased approximately $2.66 million, but this was more than offset by a $3.63 million increase in operating expenses, primarily due to higher noncash stock-based compensation.
Loss before income taxes from continuing operations for Q3 2026 totaled $0.49 million compared with a loss of $0.81 million for Q3 2025. The narrower pretax loss reflected approximately $1.37 million of net other income, including a $4.70 million gain on the GPU-as-a-Service deconsolidation and $0.74 million of interest income, partly offset by a $2.82 million loss on debt extinguishment and $1.56 million of interest expense. Including discontinued operations, the Company reported a net income of $864 thousand versus a net loss of $1.04 million in Q3 2025. Basic and diluted net income per common share were $0.02 for Q3 2026 versus a net loss of $0.06 per common share for Q3 2025.
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026, totaled $44.81 million compared to $15.47 million as of December 31, 2025. In addition, the September 30, 2026, balance sheet included approximately $9.76 million in net accounts receivable, $3.46 million in contract assets, $10.01 million in a transaction holdback receivable, and $42.90 million in deferred transaction consideration receivable.
Nine-Month 2026 Consolidated Financial Results
Revenues for the first nine months of 2026 increased 36% to $18.82 million compared to $13.87 million in the same period of 2025. Revenue comprised approximately $10.64 million of Technology Solutions, $8.07 million of Services and Consulting (including related-party activity), and $0.11 million of Hosting and Colocation. Growth reflected Technology Solutions activity and data center site-development advisory revenue, partly offset by reduced revenue from the legacy asset-management arrangement.
Cost of revenues for the first nine months of 2026 increased 9% to $9.96 million compared to $9.13 million in the same period of 2025. Increased Technology Solutions fulfillment costs and infrastructure-services activity were partly offset by lower costs following the wind-down of the legacy asset-management arrangement.
Gross profit for the first nine months of 2026 increased 87% to $8.86 million compared to $4.74 million in the prior-year period. Revenue grew 36% while cost of revenues increased 9%. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin improved to 47.1% from 34.2%.
Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2026 increased 80% to $13.85 million compared to $7.70 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by noncash stock-based compensation, expanded sales and marketing activity, and professional fees related to strategic transactions and the Company's infrastructure development.
Loss from operations for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $4.98 million compared to $2.96 million for the same period in 2025. A $6.15 million increase in operating expenses more than offset a $4.13 million increase in gross profit.
Income before income taxes from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $50.11 million compared to a pretax loss of $3.25 million in the prior-year period. The improvement was primarily driven by the gain associated with the New APR Energy investment sale and other nonoperating gains, partly offset by the operating loss. After income taxes and discontinued operations, consolidated net income was $45.22 million compared with a net loss of $6.64 million in 2025. Basic and diluted net income per common share were $1.51 and $1.29, respectively, for the first nine months of 2026, compared with a net loss of $0.49 per share (basic and diluted) in 2025.
Financial Outlook
The Company enters the fourth quarter with its strategic repositioning into a compute center colocation and infrastructure provider complete. Its operating model is now built around long-term, recurring contracts. Fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect a full quarter of contribution from the hosting capacity that came online at the end of the third quarter, along with continued Technology Solutions deliveries under existing customer orders. Based on contracts already performing and orders scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter, the Company continues to expect that its total revenue for 2026 will exceed $50 million.
Looking ahead, the Company's near-term priorities are:
- Finalizing site agreements on approximately 100 MW of powered, data center-zoned land;
- Preparing for commencement of the 20 MW CSP deployment in Q2 2027;
- Securing non-dilutive financing to fund its modular buildout.
The Company believes these steps position it to scale recurring colocation revenue across distributed 5 to 20 MW sites in a market where demand for available, powered capacity continues to exceed supply.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was $493 thousand. The Company did not report adjusted EBITDA in the prior-year period. The Company expects profitability to continue to improve as revenue ramps over the coming quarters and anticipates achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026.
Management Commentary
"In the third quarter we fully completed our evolution into a pure-play colocation company, and our focus is now strictly on acquiring, developing, and operating additional 5 to 20 MW modular colocation sites across the U.S.," said Duos CEO Doug Recker. "We have multiple long-term contracts with high-quality customers, an operating flagship campus with additional sites identified, and a strong backlog across multiple business lines providing a visible path to scale. The job now is to advance the platform. Our recent $400 million, 20 MW colocation agreement with a major CSP, combined with our plans to finalize up to 100 MW of additional powered, data center-zoned land, underscore the increasing demand we are seeing from customers seeking scalable, power-dense infrastructure that can be deployed quickly and efficiently. As a result of our progress to date, we remain on track to meet our goals for the year, including revenue north of $50 million and positive adjusted EBITDA."
Conference Call
The Company's management will host a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
|U.S. dial-in:
|+1 877-407-3088
|International:
|Dial-In Matrix Link
|Webcast:
|Link
|Confirmation:
|13763733
If you experience any difficulty accessing the call or wish to submit questions in advance, please contact the Company at DUOT@duostech.com. A replay of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the event.
For additional information about the Company, please visit: www.duostechnologies.com | www.duosedge.ai.
About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides and manages modular architecture colocation data centers and infrastructure solutions. Through its Duos Edge AI brand, the Company delivers high-performance computing infrastructure built on its proprietary, scalable Duos Modular Architecture, designed to support the high-power environments required for AI and enterprise computing. Separately, Duos Technology Solutions provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services that enable efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure in underserved Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and typically address the Company's expected future business and financial performance. The forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, information regarding anticipated timing for the installation, development and delivery dates of our systems; anticipated entry into additional contracts; anticipated effects of macro-economic factors (including effects relating to supply chain disruptions and inflation); timing with respect to revenue recognition; trends in the rate at which our costs increase relative to increases in our revenue; anticipated reductions in costs due to changes in the Company's organizational structure; potential increases in revenue, including increases in recurring revenue; potential changes in gross margin (including the timing thereof); statements regarding our backlog and potential revenues deriving therefrom; and statements about future profitability and potential growth of the Company. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "intend," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "target," "potential" and other words and terms of similar meaning, typically identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to expand operations, the competitive environment generally and in the Company's specific market areas, changes in technology, the availability of and the terms of financing, changes in costs and availability of goods and services, economic conditions in general and in the Company's specific market areas, changes in federal, state and/or local government laws and regulations potentially affecting the use of the Company's technology, changes in operating strategy or development plans and the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that the Company will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Indeed, it is likely that some of the Company's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. The Company's actual results and financial position may vary from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements and the variances may be material. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group, Inc.
+1 949-574-3860 | DUOT@duostech.com
| DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|REVENUES:
|Technology solutions
|$
|6,841,915
|$
|6,500
|$
|10,635,913
|$
|6,500
|Services and consulting - related parties
|68,683
|5,152,805
|4,532,585
|13,827,958
|Services and consulting
|3,540,434
|—
|3,540,434
|—
|Hosting and colocation
|48,750
|24,000
|111,574
|32,000
|Total Revenues
|10,499,782
|5,183,305
|18,820,506
|13,866,458
|COST OF REVENUES:
|Technology solutions
|5,818,853
|5,000
|8,729,531
|5,000
|Services and consulting - related parties
|57,907
|3,440,635
|828,019
|9,075,172
|Services and consulting
|178,090
|—
|178,090
|—
|Hosting and colocation
|81,751
|34,193
|220,148
|49,536
|Total Cost of Revenues
|6,136,601
|3,479,828
|9,955,788
|9,129,708
|GROSS MARGIN
|4,363,181
|1,703,477
|8,864,718
|4,736,750
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and marketing
|745,860
|63,982
|1,488,222
|145,279
|General and administration
|5,474,378
|2,528,524
|12,358,736
|7,553,247
|Total Operating Expenses
|6,220,238
|2,592,506
|13,846,958
|7,698,526
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|(1,857,057
|)
|(889,029
|)
|(4,982,240
|)
|(2,961,776
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
|Interest expense
|(1,560,174
|)
|(29,334
|)
|(1,560,295
|)
|(435,995
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(2,819,654
|)
|(95,718
|)
|(2,819,654
|)
|(95,718
|)
|Gain on deconsolidation of GPUaaS
|4,702,041
|—
|4,702,041
|—
|Interest income on lease receivable
|3,208
|3,665
|9,973
|4,913
|Interest income
|740,349
|200,607
|1,237,398
|240,214
|Other income, net
|—
|(3,494
|)
|—
|(1,806
|)
|Gain on sale of investments
|299,400
|—
|53,525,505
|—
|Total Other Income (Expenses), net
|1,365,170
|75,726
|55,094,968
|(288,392
|)
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|$
|(491,887
|)
|$
|(813,303
|)
|$
|50,112,728
|$
|(3,250,168
|)
|Income tax expense
|$
|(8,671,296
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(13,655,466
|)
|$
|—
|NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS NET OF TAX
|$
|(9,163,183
|)
|$
|(813,303
|)
|$
|36,457,262
|$
|(3,250,168
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS NET OF TAX
|$
|10,027,447
|$
|(226,951
|)
|$
|8,759,187
|$
|(3,387,780
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|864,264
|$
|(1,040,254
|)
|$
|45,216,449
|$
|(6,637,948
|)
|Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Continuing Operations
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|1.22
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Discontinued Operations
|$
|0.28
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.29
|$
|(0.25
|)
|Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|1.51
|$
|(0.49
|)
|Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Continuing Operations
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|1.04
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share From Discontinued Operations
|$
|0.24
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.25
|$
|(0.25
|)
|Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|1.29
|$
|(0.49
|)
|Weighted Average Shares-Basic
|35,761,823
|17,310,133
|29,885,780
|13,537,365
|Weighted Average Shares-Diluted
|41,028,327
|17,310,133
|35,214,756
|13,537,365
| DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
| (Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|44,805,403
|$
|15,472,229
|Accounts receivable, net
|9,755,869
|621,927
|Accounts receivable, net - related parties
|44,601
|5,304,231
|Holdback receivable - related parties
|10,013,872
|—
|Lease receivable
|36,789
|35,361
|Contract assets
|3,463,511
|—
|Inventory
|50,347
|2
|Note receivable
|42,900,000
|—
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|14,608,701
|487,660
|Total Current Assets
|125,679,093
|21,921,410
|Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets
|962,675
|—
|Deposits on equipment
|18,046,179
|—
|Deposit on real estate
|1,250,000
|—
|Lease receivable, less current portion
|199,856
|227,629
|Interest receivable
|42,373
|—
|Property and equipment, net
|101,419,968
|27,311,933
|Finance lease right of use asset – FF&E, net
|98,766
|—
|Operating lease right of use asset - Office Lease, net
|865,224
|—
|Operating lease right of use asset - Land, net
|590,864
|357,561
|Note receivable - related party
|2,919,728
|—
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Equity Investment - Sawgrass APR Holdings LLC
|—
|7,233,000
|Patents and trademarks, net
|19,809
|15,111
|Total Other Assets
|19,809
|7,248,111
|Total non-current Assets
|126,415,442
|35,145,234
|Assets held for sale
|—
|6,342,772
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|252,094,535
|$
|63,409,416
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,678,513
|$
|4,592,930
|Notes payable - financing agreements
|161,431
|—
|Accrued expenses
|1,656,647
|185,194
|Income tax payable
|840,772
|—
|Operating lease obligation - Office Lease - current portion
|268,132
|—
|Finance lease obligation – FF&E - current portion
|31,632
|—
|Operating lease obligation- Land - current portion
|43,984
|53,000
|Contract liabilities, current - Technology Solutions
|2,477,952
|1,132,164
|Contract liabilities, current – Hosting and Colocation
|4,972,045
|—
|Contract liabilities, current - related parties
|—
|3,616,500
|Total Current Liabilities
|20,131,108
|9,579,788
|Contract liabilities, Hosting and Colocation, less current portion
|19,888,183
|—
|Finance lease obligation – FF&E, less current portion
|68,778
|—
|Operating lease obligation - Office Lease, less current portion
|616,864
|—
|Operating lease obligation - Land, less current portion
|571,713
|311,457
|Total non-current liabilities
|21,145,538
|311,457
|Liabilities held for sale
|—
|4,965,605
|Total Liabilities
|41,276,646
|14,856,850
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,441,000 shares available to be designated
|Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share
|—
|—
|Series B convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $7 per share
|—
|—
|Series C convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $5.50 per share
|—
|—
|Series D convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 4,000 shares designated; 999 and 999 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $3.00 per share
|1
|1
|Series E convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 30,000 shares designated; 12,500 and 12,500 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $2.61 per share
|13
|13
|Series F convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, convertible into common stock at $6.20 per share
|—
|—
|Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 32,584,789 and 20,449,462 shares issued, 32,583,465 and 20,448,138 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|32,586
|20,449
|Additional paid-in-capital
|249,929,332
|132,892,595
|Accumulated deficit
|(38,986,591
|)
|(84,203,040
|)
|Sub-total
|210,975,341
|48,710,018
|Less: Treasury stock (1,324 shares of common stock at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
|(157,452
|)
|(157,452
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|210,817,889
|48,552,566
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|252,094,535
|$
|63,409,416
| DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|45,216,449
|$
|(6,637,948
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Impairment of property, plant & equipment
|—
|72,872
|Depreciation and amortization
|151,153
|39,286
|Gain on sale of investments
|(53,525,505
|)
|—
|Non-cash component of the loss on deconsolidation of rail
|2,517,652
|—
|Gain on deconsolidation of GPUaaS
|(4,702,041
|)
|—
|Stock based compensation
|4,070,683
|3,103,309
|Stock issued for services
|347,500
|134,333
|Noncash interest income
|(77,101
|)
|—
|Non-cash interest expense settled by buyer of GPUaaS subsidiary
|888,999
|—
|Amortization of debt discount related to warrant liabilities
|—
|345,886
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|2,819,654
|95,718
|Amortization of finance lease right-of-use asset
|8,979
|—
|Amortization of operating lease right of use asset - Office Lease
|63,174
|—
|Amortization of right of use asset – land
|22,014
|2,578
|Amortization of lease right of use asset - Edge Data Centers
|—
|150,821
|Provision for credit losses, accounts receivable
|40,561
|—
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(9,174,505
|)
|—
|Accounts receivable-related parties
|5,259,630
|(1,797,233
|)
|Lease receivable
|26,345
|11,229
|Contract assets
|(3,463,511
|)
|—
|Inventory
|(50,346
|)
|—
|Prepaid expenses and other current and non current assets
|(14,483,894
|)
|120,434
|Accounts payable
|5,085,583
|(81,030
|)
|Accrued expenses
|14,286,152
|110,458
|Income tax payable
|840,772
|—
|Operating lease obligation - Office Lease
|(43,401
|)
|—
|Operating lease obligation – land
|(11,008
|)
|1,680
|Financing lease obligations - Edge Data Centers
|—
|(12,358
|)
|Contract liabilities, Technology solutions
|1,345,788
|—
|Contract liabilities, related parties
|(3,616,500
|)
|(6,462,375
|)
|Contract liabilities, Hosting
|18,770,228
|—
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations
|12,613,504
|(10,802,340
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
|(13,392,670
|)
|(229,603
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(779,166
|)
|(11,031,943
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of patents/trademarks
|—
|(13,432
|)
|Deposits on equipment
|(18,046,179
|)
|—
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|50,692,331
|—
|Purchase of Marketable Securities
|(29,693,638
|)
|—
|Sale of Marketable Securities
|29,745,940
|—
|Deposit on real estate
|(1,250,000
|)
|—
|Cash disposed upon deconsolidation of Rail subsidiary, net of consideration paid
|(3,465,173
|)
|—
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(109,950,534
|)
|(7,813,557
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
|(81,967,253
|)
|(7,826,989
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations
|(15,087
|)
|(46,090
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(81,982,340
|)
|(7,873,079
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments on financing agreements
|(528,667
|)
|(450,566
|)
|Principal payments on finance lease liabilities
|(7,335
|)
|—
|Repayments of lease financing
|—
|(2,150,000
|)
|Repayments of notes payable, related parties
|—
|(2,200,000
|)
|Proceeds from common stock issued
|120,096,195
|53,960,455
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|466,039
|144,777
|Stock issuance costs
|(7,983,869
|)
|(3,579,166
|)
|Proceeds from shares issued under Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|52,317
|114,724
|Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations
|112,094,680
|45,840,224
|Net increase in cash
|29,333,174
|26,935,202
|Cash, beginning of period
|15,472,229
|6,266,296
|Cash, end of period
|$
|44,805,403
|$
|33,201,498
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|Interest paid
|$
|671,296
|$
|191,622
|Taxes paid
|$
|—
|$
|41,098
|Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Notes issued for financing of insurance premiums
|$
|688,058
|$
|477,727
|Transfer of inventory to property and equipment
|$
|—
|$
|49,609
|Transfer of property and equipment to lease receivable
|$
|—
|$
|282,772
|Non-cash financing activity: Warrants issued as part of equity raise
|$
|2,305,016
|$
|836,989
|Conversion of Series E Preferred Stock to common stock
|$
|—
|$
|1
|Transfer of finance lease asset to property and equipment
|$
|—
|$
|1,938,662
|Right of use asset and liability for land lease
|$
|—
|$
|251,016
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|928,398
|$
|—
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
|$
|107,745
|$
|—
|Initial ROU asset and liability
|$
|256,765
|$
|—
|Non-cash consideration and activity – sale of GPUaaS subsidiary:
|Subsidiary debt settled directly by buyer
|$
|87,817,973
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Deferred revenue
|$
|6,090,000
|$
|—
|Net assets transferred upon sale of GPUaaS
|$
|32,107,959
|$
|—
|Property and equipment financed directly by lender
|$
|84,109,320
|$
|—
|Non-cash consideration – sale of Rail subsidiary:
|Note receivable received as consideration, at fair value
|$
|2,885,000
|$
|—
| DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|GAAP-to-Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
|Q3 2026
|Net income
|$864,264
|Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|($10,027,447)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|($9,163,183)
|Add: income tax expense
|$8,671,296
|Add: interest expense
|$1,560,174
|Less: interest income
|($743,557)
|Add: depreciation and amortization
|$54,503
|EBITDA
|$379,233
|Add: stock-based compensation
|$2,295,379
|Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
|$2,819,654
|Less: gain on deconsolidation of GPUaaS
|($4,702,041)
|Less: gain on sale of investments
|($299,400)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$492,825