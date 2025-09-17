DSW Joins Uber Eats for Nationwide On-Demand Delivery

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), the parent company of DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse), announced a new partnership that brings DSW's vast selection of footwear and accessories to the UBER Eats platform. With nearly 500 DSW stores now available on UBER Eats across the contiguous United States customers can browse and order top styles for on-demand or scheduled delivery—all at the tap of a button.

Starting today, shoppers can explore DSW's differentiated assortment of shoes, accessories, and seasonal must-haves directly through the Uber Eats app, making it easier than ever to step out in style—without ever leaving home. As always, Uber One members can enjoy $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders and other exclusive savings .

A Convenient Step Forward for Style Lovers

From Steve Madden and Adidas to fresh brands like Blundstone and Goodr, DSW's Uber Eats storefront includes best-selling brands across men's, women's, and kids' categories. Shoppers can also find must-have accessories including handbags, and socks—delivered in as little as an hour.

Expanding Uber Eats' Retail Horizons
The addition of DSW to Uber Eats underscores Uber's commitment to broadening its retail and lifestyle offerings. With thousands of household, fashion, beauty, and personal care items already available, Uber Eats continues to evolve as a one-stop shop for on-demand convenience.

"Style emergencies are real—and with DSW on Uber Eats, we're making it easier than ever to look and feel your best, fast," said Hashim Amin , Head of Retail for North America at Uber. "Whether you forgot your shoes for a weekend getaway or just spotted the perfect pair for a night out, DSW and Uber Eats have you covered."

How It Works
Shopping DSW on Uber Eats is simple:

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to the "Retail" category.
  2. Search for DSW to browse a curated selection of shoes and accessories.
  3. Add items to your cart, choose your delivery window, and place your order.
  4. Track your order in real time as your new favorites are delivered to your door.

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber Press Contact: press@uber.com

ABOUT DSW DESIGNER SHOE WAREHOUSE
Founded in 1991, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer offering a wide selection of dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates approximately 525 stores in the U.S. and Canada and offers shoppers an award-winning omnichannel shopping experience. DSW is the flagship retail brand of Designer Brands Inc., one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. For more information, visit www.dsw.com .

DSW Press Contact: mediarelations@dswinc.com

† Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dsw-joins-uber-eats-for-nationwide-on-demand-delivery-302559431.html

SOURCE Uber

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

