South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Energy Investing News

Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed after the Christmas break on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Three holes were completed in December totaling 855.5 metres and 95 samples were collected for geochemical analysis at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Forum has budgeted for a further 3000 metres to be drilled during this drill campaign.

Gravity crews are on site to conduct surveys over priority targets identified by an airborne time domain electromagnetic survey completed last year (Figure 2). Approximately 3700 gravity stations are to be collected over the main conductive trends at a 100x100m station spacing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/150801_7d96498474b3e960_003.jpg

Figure 1: Location Map of the Wollaston Project.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/150801_7d96498474b3e960_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/150801_7d96498474b3e960_004.jpg

Figure 2: 2023 gravity survey areas overlying a TDEM channel data image (dB/dt channel 20) showing the main conductive trends on the Wollaston Project.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/150801_7d96498474b3e960_004full.jpg

Rebecca Hunter, PhD., P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150801

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsTSXV:FMCEnergy Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 5 and 19, 2022, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and raised an additional $668,005 through the issuance of 5,138,500 flow through units at a price of $0.13 per flow through unit. (the "Final Tranche"). Each unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.17 for up to two years expiring December 21, 2024. In total, Forum has raised $2,166,305.18 and issued 16,663,886 units of this financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Forum Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 5, 2022, it has increased its Offering to up to a total of $2,200,000 from the previously announced $1,700,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the December 5th news release.

The Company also announces that it has closed the first tranche of the Offering. The Company raised $1,498,300 through the issuance of 11,525,386 flow through units priced at $0.13 per unit. Each unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.17 for up to two years expiring December 16, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement of up to $1.7 Million

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement of up to $1.7 Million

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,076,923 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,700,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.17 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Rebecca Hunter Appointed Vice President, Exploration at Forum Energy Metals

Dr. Rebecca Hunter Appointed Vice President, Exploration at Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Rebecca Hunter has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration of the Company.

Rick Mazur, President and CEO, stated, "I am pleased that Rebecca has taken on the leadership role at Forum to advance the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. Former VP, Exploration, Ken Wheatley will continue to focus his attention on the Company's exploration portfolio as Chief Geologist."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Commences at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Drilling Commences at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the drill has started turning on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The plan is to complete approximately 1000m before Christmas, then continue the program into the new year with a minimum of another 2,000 metres, testing priority targets developed by the recent airborne magneticelectromagnetic survey (see news release of November 15, 2022). Cyr Drilling of Winnipeg, Manitoba has provided the drill and crew for the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

Two Drills Focused on Expansion of High-Grade Pike Zone Uranium Discovery

Unconformity Target Tests at Pike Zone Priority for First Drill Holes

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Senior Management and Board Changes

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management and Board Changes

Peter Dasler Retires as President, Remains as Non-Executive Director

Dr. Karl Schimann Retires as Director, Remains as Geological Consultant

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Completes Fall 2022 Drill Program at Red Willow and Turnor Lake Projects

Purepoint Uranium Completes Fall 2022 Drill Program at Red Willow and Turnor Lake Projects

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of the Fall 2022 drill program at the 100%-owned Red Willow and Turnor Lake projects within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. A total of 6 drill holes were completed on these two projects and one hole was lost for a total of 2,080 metres.

"To date, the Red Willow drilling has been advancing in large 400 metre step outs to define the extent of the known Osprey uranium mineralization. With the completion of this four-hole program, we are ready to conduct refined follow-up drill testing during the cost-effective winter months," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "Our first two holes along Turnor Lake's Serin conductor were designed to test for mineralization and understand the geologic setting of the uranium-rich LaRocque corridor as it extends across the northern portion of the property. Drilling this season confirmed our conductor is associated with favourable rock types and alteration and that more drilling is certainly warranted."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities the management information circular and related meeting materials (the " Meeting Materials ") of the Company for use at the special meeting (the "Meeting ") of Virginia Energy shareholders (the " Shareholders ") to be held in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving, among others, the Company and Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" Consolidated Uranium " or " CUR "), as previously announced on November 15, 2022 (the " Arrangement "). The Company has also mailed copies of the Meeting Materials to Shareholders entitled to vote on the Arrangement at the Meeting.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the oversubscribed 2 nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on November 21, 2022 and increased on December 1, 2022 consisting of 1,381,000 units in this tranche at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $138,100 . In total the Company issued 18,161,000 units for total gross proceeds of $1,816,100 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Commences at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Announces Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Commences at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Ground Prospecting Program Confirms Favourable Geological Environment for Basement-Hosted Uranium Potential

First Work Programs Under AUD$7.5 Million Geikie Option Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 3.4 g/t Au Over 44.6m and 3.4 g/t Au Over 31.4m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Precious Metals Investing

Firefox Gold Welcomes Dr. Andor Lips to Its Board of Directors

Resource Investing

Power Appoints Managing Director and Strengthens Technical Team

Lithium Investing

High Grade Lithium Assays Returned from McCombe and Drilling Resumed at Seymour and Root

Silver Investing

Abra Construction Complete – First Ore Feed To Plant

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Zinc in 2023

×