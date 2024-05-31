- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Drilling Delivers More Record REE Intersections at Jupiter
The Board of Venture Minerals (ASX: VMS) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from recent drilling at the 70%-owned, clay-hosted Jupiter Rare Earths Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
The latest drill results include the highest REE intersection to date, 80 metres at 1,839 ppm TREO1 from 8 metres below surface
- Consistent high-grade zones continue with +2,000 ppm TREO over 20-30m widths
- High-grade zones within broader zones up to 80m grading well over 1,000 ppm TREO
- Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO2) continue to average 23% in samples over +1,000 ppm TREO
- Thorium and Uranium consistently remain extremely low
- Results continue to validate the geophysics over the 40 km2 target
- These latest drill results include 6 of the top 13 intersections received to date (BRAC091,092,093,096,097,114)
- Drill program brings the drill density down to 500m x 250m spacing across the 40 km2 target
- Assay results represent first 59 holes from the recently completed 246 Aircore drill program
- Assays results from 187 holes pending
Managing Director, Philippa Leggat, said
“The great intersections just keep on coming at Jupiter! Another batch of drilling results and another record clay-hosted REE drill intersection. It’s fantastic to see infill drilling continue to deliver such consistent results, with impressively broad zones of high-grade mineralisation confirmed in hole-after- hole. This is the kind of substance that builds a meaningful project.
“We have an incredible team working on Jupiter, led by experienced geologist Dr Stuart Owen. Dr Natalee Bonnici (ex IGO and Northern Star) is a geo-metallurgist who recently joined our team, bringing her specialist skills to our understanding of the mineralisation at Jupiter. Their work is the foundation that means our metallurgical work will be done on representative samples. We are doing the work the right way, because this project is too big and too good to be wasted on short-cuts.
Jupiter’s scale, grade and tier 1 location all play into the strategic nature of this discovery. They infer the incredible potential which attracted Nick Cernotta and Tim Lindley to join the Board. This potential is the basis for our vision to restructure the Company to become one of the best rare earths and critical minerals companies in Australia, while delivering meaningful shareholder value.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Venture Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exceptional High Grade Iron Ore at Valley Bore
Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) (“Alchemy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the 100% owned Bryah Basin Project in Western Australia. Recent work has confirmed the Valley Bore prospect target is highly prospective for Iron Ore. Mapping and sampling by Alchemy in 2008 and 2009 discovered high grade hematite and banded iron outcrops over 2km in strike and up to 66.3% Fe+1 & 2. Recent rock-chip sampling by Alchemy returned similar high grades up to 65.9% Fe. Alchemy believes the combination of high-grade outcropping hematite mineralisation on a granted mining lease near major roads and infrastructure highlights the significant near-term development potential of the project.
- Significant high grade iron ore enrichment identified on Alchemy’s Bryah tenement package. Alchemy owns 50% of iron ore rights via wholly owned subsidiary Alchemy Resources (Three Rivers) Pty Ltd.
- High grade rock-chip assays from Valley Bore return grades up to 64.9% Fe with Calcined Fe grades up to 67.4% Fe.
- Total strike length of multiple mapped BIF ridges exceeds 2,000m with new regional areas recently identified with grades up to 65.9% Fe which could extend this further.
- Southern Ridge Target high grade hematite outcrops range from 10m to 80m thickness over a 900m strike.
- Planning for drill testing of the high-grade iron formations underway.
- Alchemy remains well funded with cash on hand of $3.5m as at 31 March 2024.
Figure 1: Valley Bore mapping, showing hematite outcrops and rock-chip assays (% Fe)
Chief Executive Officer Mr James Wilson commented: “Iron ore rock-chip grades above 58% Fe are very encouraging and highlight the DSO potential of the project. It’s an exciting opportunity with our leases surrounded by majors in the sector such as Sinosteel Midwest Corporation to the south. Hematite outcrops are evident over a 900m strike extent at the Southern Ridge target, and we have high grade rock-chip assays from new areas 3km away, so there’s a lot of potential to grow the project. Furthermore, Alchemy has identified a second iron ore occurrence at Old Highway Prospect which has the potential to add further scale. With its proximity to the Great Northern Highway and its advanced Mining Permit status, the Company believes there’s a significant opportunity to rapidly advance this asset in the near term.”
+ Cautionary Statement: The Company cautions investors that the reported historical assay results by Alchemy Resources Limited are from prior public exploration reports. The Competent Person has not done sufficient work to disclose the Exploration Results in accordance with the JORC Code 2012, and it is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the prior reported Exploration Results may be reduced when reported under the JORC Code 2012. The information in the market announcement is an accurate representation of the available data and studies completed to date. All historical information in this release has been compiled from historic data reported by the Company to the ASX on 25 July 2008 – “Assay results of high-grade hematite iron formation at Robinson Range” and a second announcement released to the ASX on 15 May 2009 – “Alchemy enhances potential for high grade iron formation at Three Rivers”. Information is considered as historical by nature, and while all care has been taken to review previous reports, sufficient ground testing and confirmation work is yet to be fully completed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Global Licence Agreement Secured for Flash Joule Heating Technology with Rice University
Flash Joule Heating Process has the potential to disrupt traditional extraction and recovery of critical metals
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has executed a licence agreement with Rice University (Rice) to secure the exclusive global rights to Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for the processing of a broad range of materials. The license agreement gives MTM the right to the proprietary technology under the associated patents for recovery of rare earth elements (REE) and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste (including coal fly ash and bauxite residue), ores, electronic waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. Rice will receive consideration comprising of fees, royalties (based on revenue generated directly from the license) and milestone development payments, as well as an equity payment in the form of unlisted options.
Highlights:
- MTM has secured the exclusive global rights to the patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for use in the recovery of Rare Earth Elements (REE), Critical Metals, and Metallic Compounds from Ores, Industrial Wastes, E-scrap, Batteries and a broad range of high intrinsic value raw materials, as developed by Dr. James Tour and his team at the prestigious Rice University in Houston, Texas.
- The licensed technology has the potential to disrupt traditional treatment processes for a range of materials which could significantly enhance recovery rates and the economics of metal extraction.
- The collaboration between Rice University and the Company remains ongoing with enhancements to the existing technology available to MTM as part of the license agreement.
- The Company will engage with government agencies, targeting critical minerals extraction efficiencies, to help secure supply and reduce reliance on imported materials and technology from non-aligned nations.
- Testing and prototype optimisation continues to progress well with Knighthawk Engineering in Houston.
- Testing of sample mineral concentrates from the Company’s REE projects is being progressed.
- Testing of third party mineral concentrates (including spodumene) using the FJH technology to compare recoveries with traditional methods is under way.
MTM Chairman, Mr John Hannaford said: “Signing of the license agreement with Rice University for exclusive worldwide rights to develop and utilise the FJH technology is a significant milestone for the Company. It provides the foundation for MTM to scale the commercialisation of a world-leading REE extraction process. The licence also provides for the continued development of the existing flash joule heating technology for use 2 in additional applications. The Company can now progress several non-dilutive funding opportunities for the FJH technology, including potential government grants and collaborations with commercial partners who could benefit from integrating the technology in their existing processes. Our priority is to identify the highest-value applications to generate commercial opportunities, including using the technology on our own mineral assets in Australia and Canada.”
Flash Metals USA President, Mr Steve Ragiel said: “We are very pleased to have worked with Dr James Tour and the Rice University team to finalise this global licence agreement as there is real need for this type of innovation. The mining sector is looking for ways to optimise resource recovery rates, reduce the use of chemical and waste and improve its ESG credentials in tangible ways – and FJH has the potential to addresses all these areas based on testing at bench scale. FJH can dramatically increase the leaching recovery of metals from waste materials that are otherwise very difficult to treat while using lower volumes of acid than traditional methods1 . Applications will include REE and other critical metals and metallic compounds from industrial waste such as coal fly ash and bauxite residue, ores, electric waste (e-Waste) and end-of-life batteries. MTM is commencing commercialisation of the FJH technology with a focus on defining the best opportunities for scaling the technology through sub-licensing and technology transfer agreements.”
The Opportunity for FJH
Successful laboratory and prototype testing (refer MTM ASX release 6 May 2024) of the FJH technology has provided MTM confidence that, when commercialised, the FJH technology could disrupt the existing extraction processes for REE’s and other minerals with the potential for higher recovery rates, lower costs and more efficient flow sheets for metal extraction. The collaboration between Rice and MTM in this field will be ongoing and enhancements in the technology by Rice are likely to flow through to MTM which will add to the capabilities of the processes that are being commercialised.
Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology offers several commercial opportunities in the extraction of metals due to its potential efficiency, cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. MTM will pursue a range of work streams to:
- Progress the scaling up of the pilot plant to handle increased volume of feed stock;
- Identify the highest value feed stock supplies in terms of metal concentrations, availability and extraction effectiveness using the FJH technology to deliver the highest returns and determine where economic deposits of this material are located;
- Secure funding for commercial scale prototype processing plant development that will result in the supply of critical minerals from recycled material and mineral ores that are susceptible to supply constraints to the USA and its allies;
- Continue early-stage negotiations with a number of commercial and government agencies to secure agreements that will deliver near term value from the technology licensing;
- Identify commercialisation opportunities with corporate partners and customers through sub-licensing and royalty arrangements from the technology being used to process waste material e.g.: coal fly ash or bauxite residue (red mud) deposits, e-waste and battery recycling;
- Pursue commercialisation opportunities in the mineral recycling sector (inquiries are already being followed up with potential corporate and government parties in USA and Australia).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Government Confirms Progression to Next Stage of Permitting for San José
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, is pleased to announce the Regional Government of Extremadura’s Directorate General of Industry, Energy and Mines (‘DoM’, or ‘Mines Department’) has confirmed the viability of the lithium resource at the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This notification completes the first stage of the Direct Exploitation Concession Application (‘ECA’) (‘Mining Licence Application') and the Company is now able to move forward to the next stage of the licencing process for the integrated San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This next stage comprises lodgement of the highly detailed, Project Exploitation (mining and processing), Rehabilitation & Restoration, and Environmental Impact Assessments.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Infinity receives positive assessment from the Regional Government confirming progression through the first stage of the Exploitation Concession Application for San José.
- The Regional Government’s Department of Mines recognises the San José Lithium deposit as a viable resource.
- The Company will now proceed to the next stage of the licencing process with the lodgement of the detailed project documentation.
Previously submitted documentation (refer to ASX Announcement 12 February 2024) has been assessed by the Mines Department, resulting in the formal notification to Extremadura New Energies that it has accepted and recognised the viability of the San José lithium deposit as an exploitable lithium resource. The formal notification stated, “according to the Report of the General Directorate of Industry, Energy and Mines, it is demonstrated the existence of a lithium deposit in the 2 mining squares applied for as direct exploitation concession, being technically and economically viable its exploitation with the application of the current exploitation technologies and metallurgical processes”.
The Company can now submit the necessary documentation to progress the ECA for its lithium extraction and processing project in Cáceres.
The positive confirmation of the first stage of the ECA submission is a matter of administrative process and facilitates the progression to the next in the permitting process. The Company has already finalised the ECA project documentation and will advance to the next stage of the submission through the prompt lodgement of these documents. The Project ECA submissions have incorporated consultations with local and regional stakeholders and departments within both the Local and Regional Governments, through the Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Document received in May last year (refer to ASX Announcement 9 May 2023).
The ECA lodgement was also facilitated by the receipt of a favourable Urban Compatibility Report from the Cáceres Local government in November 2023 (refer ASX Announcement 15 November 2023).
Figure 1: Design Drawing of the San José Lithium Project within the Project area and PESE.
Ramón Jiménez, CEO of Extremadura New Energies commented,"We are pleased to receive this positive confirmation of the lithium resource and subsequent notification from the Mines Department allowing us to progress the permitting of San José. The Project will now go through the ordinary procedure of assessment by the technicians of the Junta de Extremadura as we present what will be a very important project for the future of the region, and one which has been designed to incorporate the feedback we have received from the local community with respect to environmental and economic considerations”.
The direct ECA has been submitted using the Exploration Permit Extremadura S.E. (‘PESE’) as agreed with the Regional Government and coincides with recent agreements to secure land required for the project (refer ASX Announcements 14 March 2024 and 19 July 2023).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs
Anax Metals Ltd (ASX: ANX) (Anax) and Develop Global Ltd (ASX: DVP) (Develop) are pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Scoping Study announced in March 2024 investigating options for processing select oxide and transitional ores from Sulphur Springs at Whim Creek.1 The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project, located 100 km southwest of Port Hedland, is jointly held by ANX (80%) and DVP (20%). Develop’s 100%-owned Sulphur Springs Zinc-Copper project is located 115 km south-east of Port Hedland and 150 km east-southeast of Whim Creek.
- Bench scale tests on Sulphur Springs oxide and transitional ore demonstrate excellent leaching amenability
- High grade transitional and oxide copper recoveries between 80-95%
- High grade transitional zinc recoveries ranged between 95% and 99%
- Whim Creek bacteria used to enhance the leaching process
- High zinc recoveries could unlock significant value for the joint venture through zinc sulphate production
- Acid production from the leaching process potentially a valuable byproduct
Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented:“The Anax team has applied the considerable knowledge and learnings, including from the Whim Creek heap leach programme over the last three years, to deliver outstanding outcomes in this preliminary round of test work. Heap leaching of copper oxide and transitional ores is commonly practiced, and the Sulphur Springs ore has demonstrated excellent amenability to the process conditions we have applied. We are excited to have demonstrated the excellent response of zinc dissolution to the process as this may facilitate the production of zinc sulphate, a key additive to fertilisers.”
Figure 1: Location of Whim Creek and Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs Project
The Sulphur Springs Project is an advanced pre-development Project with a JORC compliant resource of 13.8 Mt @ 1.1% Cu, 5.7% Zn and 23.5 g/t Ag. 2 In June 2023, DVP announced the results of an updated Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Sulphur Springs Project, which identified an ore Reserve of 8.8 Mt @ 1.1% Cu and 5.4% Zn that will be processed through a new 1.3 Mtpa concentrator.
ANX and DVP have identified high-grade oxide and transitional ore outside the mineral inventory, reported by DVP in the Sulphur Springs DFS,3 that may be amenable to heap leaching. The Scoping Study is investigating the feasibility of transporting oxide ores from Sulphur Springs to the fully permitted Whim Creek, where ore may be heap leached to produce saleable copper and zinc products.
Sulphur Springs Test Work Samples
Key to the strategy is demonstrating the metallurgical amenability of the Sulphur Springs ores to heap leaching at Whim Creek. Heap leaching of oxide, supergene and transitional ores is common practice within the industry and the refurbished Whim Creek heap infrastructure provides an opportunity for the joint venture partners to enhance the value of both projects.
Click here for the full ASX Release
$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect
Emu NL (EMU or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a $250k placement and is undertaking a fully underwritten 3:5 non-renounceable rights issues (“Rights Issue”) at $0.025 to raise up to approximately an additional $1.2 million (before costs).
Highlights
- $1.45 million total capital raising initiative comprising of:
- $250k placement to sophisticated and professional investors cum rights with all placees agreeing to participate in taking up their rights in the Rights Issue
- 3:5 Fully Underwritten, Non-Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to $1.2 million
- Issue price for placement and Non-Renounceable Rights is $0.025
- Martin Place Securities (MPS) appointed as lead manager to placement and fully underwritten Rights Issue
- Funds to be used primarily for Fiery Creek exploration activities in North Ǫueensland
- Please visit Emu NL Investor Hub to ask direct questions and for further information: Investor Hub https://investorhub.emunl.com.au/link/lyaKKr
The funds raised will assist with further exploration within the Georgetown Project ǪLD, with a focus at the Fiery Creek Prospect, including advanced field work, geochemistry, geophysics, potentially a short maiden drilling program, and general working capital.
Mr Peter Thomas, Chairman of EMU NL commented:
“EMU is focused on accelerating exploration at our highly prospective Fiery Creek Prospect which has been identified as a potentially massive scale copper porphyry system. We are delighted to welcome Martin Place Securities onto the register and appreciate their support for EMU’s planned exploration activity with the initial placement and commitment to underwrite the non-renounceable rights issue.
The board was adamant that this capital raising initiative would be structured to reward current shareholders whilst ensuring adequate funds would be received to undertake the desired exploration program. EMU has discounted the offer from the current market share price so that shareholders will find it easier to ‘follow’ their rights and ‘top up’ their holdings further if they wish to.
EMU is poised for exploration successes in 2024. We are delighted to provide our shareholders with this opportunity at a time when the minerals we are targeting and the projects we hold, offer significant potential for price appreciation and exploration success.”
Fiery Creek Prospect
The Fiery Creek Copper Prospect within the Georgetown Project in North Ǫueensland has been identified as a potential massive scale copper porphyry system.
Fiery Creek Copper Prospect is located within the 26km2 Yataga Igneous Complex (see Figure 1). The prospect’s mineralised, hydrothermal alteration zone has been identified to extend over an area of approximately 6km in strike and up to 2km wide. The structure is characterised by multiple interleaved shear zones with quartz hosted copper vein swarms, stockwork and disseminated copper at surface with petrographical studies indicating several impulse phases of hydrothermal fluidisation. The alteration mineralogy, mineralisation geochemistry and the areal extent of Fiery Creek copper and silver rich vein system suggests the likelihood of a previously unknown sub adjacent porphyry system.
EMU has completed its initial geochemistry surveys sampling rocks, soils, termite mounds and stream sediments. Copper grades of up to 23.5% have been recorded along with 460pmm silver from rock chip samples. Mineralisation within the discovery zone at surface appears to be consistent and widespread. The current exploration activity at Fiery Creek includes further geochemistry surveying, pXRF surveys, ground and air geophysics and drone LiDAR and photogrammetry work. EMU is actively working to further investigate and build on this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery. (Refer to ASX Announcement 30 April 2024)
Click here for the full ASX Release
Jeffreys Find Generates $4.46 Million Gross Revenue from First 2024 Gold Campaign
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that 1,256 ounces of gold has been sold in the first gold campaign of the year from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman.
Highlights
- $4.46 million gross revenue generated.
- 1,256 ounces of gold sold at $3,549 per ounce.
- 30,024 dry metric tonnes processed at Greenfields Mill.
- Approximately 145,000 tonnes to be milled in July & August 2024.
- BML Ventures continuing with 24/7 mining at Jeffreys Find.
Managing Director, Mark English, said “Last year gold was sold at an average of $3,006 per ounce. This year the first parcel sold at $3,549 per ounce – $543 an ounce better. The increase in price is fantastic.
“We are going to have an exceptional year at Jeffreys Find.
“Whilst the first campaign of the year was a little smaller than anticipated because of rain in the Goldfields, the next mill allocation is for 145,000 tonnes.
“Our JV partner is looking to double production and mine more than 300,000 tonnes during 2024. We expect the head grade to improve as the year progresses,” said Mr English.
In the first campaign, 30,024 dry metric tonnes were processed at a reconciled head grade of 1.44 g/t by the Greenfields Mill (Greenfields) at Coolgardie for BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner.
Calculated recovery was 90.38% and the head grade which reconciles well with the estimated mine grade for the ore parcel.
All gold was sold at the Perth Mint for an average of $3,549.48 per ounce, generating $4,457,343 of gross revenue.
Greenfields commenced toll milling of Jeffreys Find ore on 17 April 2024 and the campaign finished on 30 April 2024.
The next gold campaign is scheduled for July and August 2024. Greenfields is contracted to mill 300,000 tonnes of ore during The Project, however BML expects to mine more than double the tonnage compared to 2023.
Stage One last year saw 176,000 tonnes processed for 9,741 ounces of gold.
Click here for the full ASX Release
