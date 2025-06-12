WIA Gold

Drilling continues to return significant high-grade mineralisation

Wia Gold Limited (ASX: WIA) (Wia or the Company) is pleased to report further positive assay results for thirty-six (36) Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes and nine (9) diamond drillholes (DD), totalling 9,349 metres, aiming to upgrade inferred resources and support resource growth at the 2.12Moz1 Kokoseb Gold Project (Kokoseb) in Namibia.

Highlights:

  • Deep diamond drilling successfully returns high-grade gold mineralisation under the MRE pit shell, including:
    • 26m at 7.90 g/t Au from 444.0m, including 13.3m at 13.39 g/t Au in KDD055
    • 10.5m at 16.72 g/t Au from 427.5m, including 2.0m at 84.68 g/t Au in KDD059
  • Shallow Reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Central Zone near KRC3312 positively extends this high-grade shoot with significant intercepts, including:
    • 16m at 2.96 g/t Au from 198m, including 6m at 6.18 g/t Au in KRC389
    • 28m at 3.44 g/t Au from 192m, including 8m at 8.40 g/t Au in KRC396
  • Infill drilling for shallow resource conversion at NW and Northern Zones confirm the strong continuity in gold mineralisation, including the following intercepts:
    • 21m at 1.50 g/t Au from 82.9m in KDD062
    • 23m at 1.69 g/t Au from 208.0m in KDD063
    • 45m at 1.13 g/t Au from 66m in KRC371
    • 28m at 1.06 g/t Au from 127m in KRC373
    • 20m at 1.13 g/t Au from 51m in KRC375
  • None of the drilling results of the high-grade zone beneath the pit shell, the high-grade shoot (both in the Central Zone), or infill drilling at NW or Northern Zones, are included in the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) – an updated MRE is expected in the coming weeks
  • Drilling continues with one RC rig and three DD rigs at Kokoseb

Commenting on the results, Wia Executive Chairman, Josef El-Raghy, said:

“Kokoseb continues to show consistency in gold mineralisation at depth and along strike, with some excellent results from within and outside of the current pit shell outline. The accelerated drilling programme, with three DD rigs targeting the high-grade shoots at depth, and one RC rig focussing on infill drilling to improve our understanding of the current 2.12m oz Au resource, is bearing fruit with results to be included in the updated MRE due in the next few weeks.”

Figure 1 – Drill hole locations, focused at the northern area of Kokoseb, location of the cross sections of this announcement, and significant intercepts on drill holes reported in this announcement3 (DD drillholes purple background, RC drillholes white background)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from WIA Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

