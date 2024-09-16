Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Alice Queen Limited

Drill Rig Mobilised to Fiji to Test Sabeto Copper Gold Project - Amended

Alice Queen Limited (ASX:AQX) (Alice Queen or the Company), is pleased to announce that a drill rig has been mobilised to Fiji to test its conceptual porphyry ‘Cu-Au subvolcanic breccia pipe’ target at its 100% owned Sabeto Project (SPL1518), located on Viti Levu in Fiji (see Figure 1).

Amendments to the previous announcement are set out below:

  • Updated the announcement date to 13 September 2024;
  • Updated Figure 1 illustration, Tuvatu label and added a reference for the neighbouring company’s labels;
  • Updated Figure 9 illustration, neighbouring companies labels and added references for the labels; and
  • Updated Competent Persons Statement to include the word “exploration” prior to the word “results”.

Alice Queen Limited (ASX:AQX) (“Alice Queen” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that a drill rig has been mobilised to Fiji to test its conceptual porphyry ‘Cu-Au subvolcanic breccia pipe’ target at its 100% owned Sabeto Project (SPL1518), located on Viti Levu in Fiji (see Figure 1).

Highlights

  • The Sabeto project is located on the highly prospective Sabeto range, that hosts the Vuda gold copper project to its west and the Lion One Metals (TSX-V:LIO), operating “Tuvatu” gold mine to its east.
  • Further evaluation and interpretation of drill core geology, assays and a review of historical data has indicated sites for proposed drill testing of a sub volcanic copper gold breccia target at Sabeto.
  • Previous drillholes SBDD0001, SBD0003 and SBD0004 all intersected anomalous porphyry copper and gold mineralisation associated with sanidine feldspar porphyry (SFP) and hydrothermal diatreme crackle breccia. This mineralisation is open to the west where it is untested.
  • The copper gold mineralisation intersected in previous drilling is coincident with a relatively deep ‘bullseye resistivity high’ airborne ZTEM anomaly, which is interpreted to indicate an intrusive complex
  • Three diamond core holes for up to 1,800m are proposed to test the conceptual porphyry ‘Cu- Au subvolcanic breccia pipe’ target.

Alice Queen’s Managing Director, Andrew Buxton said,

This is exciting news for Alice Queen. With Gage Capital’s recent investments, the company is fully funded to execute its exploration strategy across the Company’s projects. With initial focus on Fiji, and drilling due to commence there in October, both the Sabeto and Viani projects will be drill tested in coming months. This paves the way for strong news flow throughout the back end of this calendar year and well into 2025. It is our intention to make Alice Queen a significant player in the Asia Pacific gold space.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Alice Queen Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Mount Burgess Mining NL

Progress on Approval of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Nxuu Deposit Infill Drilling Programme

Mount Burgess Mining Ltd (MTB:ASX, the “Company”) is pleased to update on 21 December 2023, after several months of review and amendments to an initial DRAFT EIA (Scoping Report) the Botswanan Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirmed it had approved that Scoping Report and requested a Final EIA be lodged following MTB’s receipt of DEP’s comments.

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

MCA Announces Women in Resources Award Winners

‘Vital to promote diversity and attract the next generation of inspirational leaders’


Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign.

Mining Stocks Take Spots as Top Performers on TSX30 List

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has released its annual TSX30 list, showcasing the 30 top-performing companies that are making the most impact in driving Canada’s economy forward.

Established in 2019, the TSX30 ranks stocks by their dividend-adjusted share price performance over three years.

According to the TSX, this year's constituents have a combined market cap of C$380 billion, with 25 of the 30 companies on the list coming from one of three sectors: oil and gas, industrial products and services and mining.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets and stock chart.

Report: Australia's Clean Energy Ambitions Hinge on More Mining Investment

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) has released a new report focused on strategies the country can use to integrate its mining industry into fast-growing and high-demand global supply chains.

The document underlines that Australia's federal government is keen to see the nation become a renewable energy superpower and "move up the value chain" when it comes to clean energy technologies.

“To achieve this ambition, it is critical to recognise that there will be no downstream processing or moving along the value chain without a strong vibrant mining sector. It’s where it all starts," the MCA states.

Keep reading...Show less
Deep Yellow Limited

Tumas 3 Drilling Achieves Measured Resource Target

Deep Yellow Limited (Deep Yellow or Company) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Tumas 1, 1 East, 2 and 3 Deposits (refer Figure 1), located on Mining Licence 237 (ML237) in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The deposit is held by Deep Yellow through its wholly owned subsidiary Reptile Uranium Namibia (Pty) Ltd (RUN).

Keep reading...Show less
Globe on top of US money.

Global Investing: How to Diversify with an International Portfolio

In an increasingly connected world, savvy investors are looking beyond domestic borders to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on global opportunities.

Here the Investing News Network explores how North American investors can access international markets, from simple methods like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to more complex approaches involving direct foreign investment.

Please note that this article is written with a focus on North American investors and may not fully account for the unique financial regulations, tax laws and investment practices of other regions.


Keep reading...Show less

×