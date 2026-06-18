Drill Permitting Complete on Flagship Mosseau Gold Project in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 18, 2026 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the permitting process for its planned 2026 diamond drilling at its Mosseau Project in Quebec is complete and the Company looks forward to its 2026 drill program getting started.

Harvest Gold recently received its last required permit, the "Forestry Intervention Permit", from the Quebec government which allows the Company to cut the required drill pads and drill access roads for its planned 2026 drill program at Mosseau.

The Company has been working with government regulatory authorities and First Nation communities to ensure compliance with all environmental and operational requirements.

Harvest Gold is dedicated to working in partnership with the Quebec Government and First Nations communities to ensure that all our exploration activities are conducted in a responsible and respectful manner.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 443 claims covering 23,740 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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