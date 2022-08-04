GamingInvesting News

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022 . The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com .

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Singapore Toll Free:

800-120-5863

Conference ID:

8396492

The replay will be accessible through August 22, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

Access Code:

7633533

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/ .

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China , DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously expand its user base and enhance its user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/ .

Investor Relations Contact

Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: ir@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Robin Yang
ICR, LLC.
Email: DouYu.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Media Relations Contact

Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: pr_douyu@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Edmond Lococo
ICR, LLC.
Email: DouYu.PR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-15-2022-301599985.html

SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Good Gamer Announces Launch of Three New Puzzle Games on the Google Play Store

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Gamer Corp., has launched three new Android puzzle games: Cube Crush 2022 Dice Match N' Merge and Pop Blast Puzzle Game . The new games are now available for download in the Google Play Store.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. logo (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

Cube Crush tests a person's skills where they have to slide and drag blocks onto a block puzzle board. Players will have three minutes to clear rows to earn streaks and combo bonuses. As rounds are completed, players can earn coins and unlock cool prizes. It's a brain teaser that users will find addicting and fun to play.

Good Gamer's brand-new match-and-merge puzzle game Dice Match N'Merge will sharpen players' minds with this extremely addictive game. Players need to match the customizable dice blocks on the puzzle board by dragging and dropping them. The value of the die corresponds to its colour and if three dice of the same colour are matched, players can collect ruby gems and merge to increase values.

Train your brain in Pop Blast , an addictive puzzle crush game that lets players have fun and to pass the time.  Simply drop a block by "popping" it onto the grid, and watch it blast!  Tap to crush any two or more adjacent blocks of the same color.  When more than five squares of the same color are crushed, a special bomb can be produced.

The Company plans to integrate its three new puzzle games into Good Gamer's Playcash play-to-earn app discovery platform in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new puzzle games on Android," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa . "Over the last few years, puzzle games have exploded in popularity, especially in the United States where total revenue for puzzle games is projected to reach almost $8 billion in 2022, up from $2 billion in 2020. Whether someone is passing the time between meetings or on their commute home or just trying to unwind after a long day, puzzle games have become the go-to for Americans looking to relax and decompress. We look forward to seeing the market's response to our growing selection of puzzle games."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. is a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer. The Playcash app is a game discovery platform that rewards players for downloading and playing games, and filling out surveys.  With hundreds of free-to-play mobile games covering all genres, users can earn Playcash points that can be redeemed for real-cash value gift cards and prepaid charge cards.  Good Gamer's Tournament Management Platform matches players in head-to-head tournaments to compete in real-cash e-sports tournaments. The company is also the creator and game developer of the Chosen Ones play-to-earn blockchain franchise.

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/04/c9201.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Akamai Research Shows Attacks On Gaming Companies Have More Than Doubled Over Past Year

State of the Internet report shows gaming companies and gamer accounts at risk, following a surge in web application attacks post pandemic

Akamai Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released a new State of the Internet report showing that web application attacks on the gaming industry more than doubled over the past year. The new report, Gaming Respawned notes these attacks come in the wake of booming popularity and demand for cloud gaming platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially to $238.9 million

Average Daily Payer Conversion Increased to 3.2%

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SURREAL brings on veteran technologist, Jayant Chaudhary, in the combined role of COO/CTO.

SURREAL, the world's most practical photorealistic metaverse platform, announced today that veteran technologist Jayant Chaudhary is joining the company in the combined role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Reporting directly to Josh Rush Co-Founder and CEO of SURREAL, Mr. Chaudhary will oversee product development and innovation, as well as operations and strategy.

With over 30 years of technology and leadership experience, Mr. Chaudhary's entire career has been in the pursuit of helping businesses make better technology decisions—especially as they develop and launch new features and solutions. A tech leader in both startups and Fortune 50 companies, Mr. Chaudhary has deep expertise in operationalizing technology, and reducing the friction between business and technology stakeholders.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Stern Pinball Launches New Insider Connected Features

Mobile ID Card, Home Team™, and more!

- Stern Pinball, Inc. expands its award-winning Insider Connected platform with new features making it easier to access the service.  With Stern Insider Connected, over 43,000 users track their scores and earn achievements on our network of more than 11,000 connected machines.  New features launched today include an easier to use mobile ID card and Home Team system that will automatically log in home users.  Code updates are available today for all 18 Stern commercial LCD pinball machines that include Home Team and additional improvements across titles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Scuti Launches First Ever Gamified Ad Units for Video Games

Rewarded Gamified Interstitials (RoGIs) deliver value to advertisers and uninterrupted gameplay for gamers

Scuti the industry pioneer in gCommerce, today announced a new, patent-pending ad unit for game makers. Rewarded Gamified Interstitials, or RoGIs, will be available to players and games across web2 and web3, allowing for a seamless gaming experience that offers players real-life rewards, uninterrupted gameplay, and targeted advertisements based on player-provided information.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×