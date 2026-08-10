Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Fall Grant Cycle Now Open

- Grants support human needs, environmental stewardship, education and community vitality
- Funding is available to nonprofit organizations in areas where Dominion Energy provides electricity, natural gas or has significant business interests
- Deadline to apply for the fall grant cycle is Sept. 11, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET
Nonprofit organizations within Dominion Energy's service areas are invited to apply for grants from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.
Grants will be awarded to support programs and specific projects that focus on human needs, environmental stewardship, education and community vitality. The foundation accepts grant requests during semiannual grant cycles.
The fall grant application period is now open and closes at 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 11. Decisions will be announced in November.
"Every day, local nonprofits deliver essential services and programs to address important community needs," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "Our shareholder-funded grants are one way we support their work by providing resources to strengthen their efforts and expand their impact."
Funding is available to organizations in areas where Dominion Energy provides electricity, natural gas or has significant business interests. These include Virginia, South Carolina, northeast North Carolina, and parts of West Virginia, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
The foundation will host virtual office hours in August and September to answer questions from nonprofits about the grant application process. For details and to apply for a grant, visit: DominionEnergy.com/foundation .
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ) provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina; is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power; and is the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. Through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation , as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $40 million in 2025 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
News Category: Corporate & Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810131599/en/
Media Contact: Cherise Newsome, Cherise.M.Newsome@DominionEnergy.com , (757) 840-0100