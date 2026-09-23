Dolby and Meta Expand Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Across Meta's Ecosystem

Dolby and Meta Expand Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Across Meta's Ecosystem

 Across Meta AI glasses, Instagram, and VR devices, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision bring greater depth, authenticity, and emotion to the experiences that matter most

Today, Cinema&a=Dolby" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dolby%2BLaboratories&a=Cinema&a=Dolby" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dolby+Laboratories" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Cinema&a=Dolby" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dolby LaboratoriesCinema&a=%C2%A0" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> (NYSE: DLB) and META (NASDAQ: META) announced the expansion of Cinema&a=Dolby" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dolby experiences within the META ecosystem of devices and platforms. This includes new Cinema&a=Dolby" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dolby experiences coming to META AI glasses and Instagram.

Dolby expands across Meta AI glasses, Instagram, and VR devices.

Announced today at Meta Connect, Meta AI glasses are the first global consumer device capable of capturing audio in Dolby Atmos. Users can capture their favorite moments and share them on Instagram with their community, helping them relive those experiences and feel closer to what made them special. The news builds on the launch of Dolby Vision on Instagram last year.

"Today, creating and sharing content is part of everyday life," said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. "As the lines between entertainment, creation, and social sharing get closer, people want experiences that feel more emotionally engaging. Together with Meta, we're bringing Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to more of the experiences people enjoy every day, making them more authentic and true to life."

Meta also announced today that its newest VR device will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, enabling more immersive experiences for movies, shows, sports, concerts, and other premium VR experiences when it launches next year.

Today's announcement reflects a broader shift in how people watch, create, and share their stories. The same technologies trusted by filmmakers, artists, and storytellers are increasingly becoming part of everyday consumption and self-expression. With Dolby, people can create, experience, and share moments in ways that feel more authentic and emotionally engaging.

The expansion also broadens Dolby's presence across one of the world's largest ecosystems for entertainment, creation, and social sharing, bringing Dolby experiences to more of the ways people connect, create, and engage every day.

Together, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision help people feel closer to the stories, experiences, and moments that matter most.

About Dolby:
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Dolby
Cairon "Jamie" Armstrong
Cairon.Armstrong@dolby.com

Kaitlyn Kazan
Kaitlyn.Kazan@dolby.com

Dolby logo

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SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

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