Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

July 31, 2026

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares
Currency GBP
Price £33.80
Volume 8,000
Total £270,400
Aggregated information:
Price £33.80
Volume 8,000
Total £270,400
Date of transaction July 31, 2026
Place of transaction London Stock Exchange

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shellshelnyse:sheloil and gas investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completion of $5.4M Placement

Completion of $5.4M Placement

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Completion of $5.4M PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Four oil barrels on a grid floor with pumpjacks and a fluctuating stock chart in the background.

Oil Prices Breach US$100 as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Global oil benchmarks pushed past the psychologically significant US$100 per barrel mark on Thursday (July 23), as reports of new tanker attacks in the Red Sea and a sharp escalation in the Iran conflict rattled energy markets.Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped about 7 percent to... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today, that due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering to $2.0 million (the "Financing") and the successful... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

silver investing

Silver Sector M&A Hits US$14.3 Billion As Miners Hunt for Growth

artificial intelligence investing

Brookfield, NextEra Partner on US$100 Billion Kentucky AI Campus

antimony investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

copper investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report