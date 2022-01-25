Gaming Investing News
Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. has today announced the launch of their official 2022 'Away Kit' vehicle decals in the popular video game Rocket League, alongside challenger banking brand QNTMPAY. This marks one of the first-ever company-branded vehicles available in Rocket League's Esports Shop, available for purchase globally January 25th, 2022 . QNTMPAY will be the exclusive 'Away ...

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced the launch of their official 2022 'Away Kit' vehicle decals in the popular video game Rocket League, alongside challenger banking brand QNTMPAY. This marks one of the first-ever company-branded vehicles available in Rocket League's Esports Shop, available for purchase globally January 25th, 2022 .

QNTMPAY will be the exclusive 'Away Kit' vehicle partner of Dignitas' Rocket League team, with the brand present in-game on Dignitas' Dominus, Fennec, and Octane 'Away Kit' car models. Together, the brands will bring to life this expanded partnership through exclusive merchandise collaborations, in-game experiences, and live broadcast content.

As a brand built around rewarding the community, high speeds, and key saves, QNTMPAY is a natural fit into the world of Rocket League. QNTMPAY is built around creating better experiences for consumers who want more, aimed at helping young individuals unlock and fulfil their financial potential. Entering the Rocket League scene through Dignitas' 'Away Kit' vehicle is QNTMPAY's next step toward building meaningful relationships with the global esports community.

"Some lead, some follow, we push it to the limit all day every day, we expect nothing less from our partners and athletes," notes Adam Pearsall , Founder and CEO of QNTMPAY. "Dignitas continues to set the pace and absolutely bodied the design of our livery."

"The best racing cars in traditional sports proudly carry the marks of their most supportive partners, and we're taking the same approach with QNTMPAY and the Away Kit vehicle decal," said Michael Prindiville , CEO of NME and Dignitas. "No organization cares more about the Rocket League community than Dignitas, and Adam and the team at QNTMPAY recognize how special this community is, and our aspirations to provide it with next-level value. We have some really fun stuff coming in 2022 and look at this decal as step one in terms of that roll out."

Dignitas is widely recognized as the most successful organization in Rocket League's history, with six Championships over the last three years. Most recently, the team's star-studded roster of Joris "Joreuz" Robben, Jack "ApparentlyJack" Benton, and Kyle "Scrub Killa" Robertsen finished Top 8 in the world at the RLCS Winter Major, complementing their 1st place finishes at the BMW Open and Monaco Gaming Show.  Joreuz, age 16, has quickly risen to fame as one of the strongest young players in the professional scene. ApparentlyJack, age 18, has made a name for himself as the fastest growing influencer in the RLCS, while former World Champion Scrub Killa, age 18, has turned heads as he continues to tell the story of his resurgence back to the top.

Rocket League, the popular vehicular soccer esport from Psyonix, continues to grow Dignitas' die-hard fan bases in Europe , North America and the Middle East . Through combining competitive accolades with a roster of top-tier Rocket League influencers such as Herculyse , TigerQueen , MK , and Sam with additional influencer announcements forthcoming in Q1 2022, Dignitas has solidified itself as the strongest global brand in Rocket League. With key focuses on vehicles, petrol, tires, and automotive accessories, Dignitas is paving the way for new brands to meaningfully activate within the gaming and esports industry through their championship-winning Rocket League team.

The team's next event when the QNTMPAY-branded 'Away Kit' will be used will take place February 4 - 6, 2022 . Fans can tune-in to Twitch.tv/Dignitas on February 4 and Twitch.tv/RocketLeague February 5 and February 6 .

To be notified about QNTMPAY's upcoming release, join the waiting list at QNTMPAY.com .

Media contact:
John Spiher
328364@email4pr.com
866-201-8538

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dignitas-launches-rocket-league-vehicle-decals-alongside-digital-bank-qntmpay-for-first-ever-co-branded-team-car-301467529.html

SOURCE Dignitas.gg

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

GAME PLAY NETWORK TO OFFER PRIZEOUT'S PROPRIETARY PLATFORM TO ITS B SPOT PLAYERS

- Game Play Network ("GPN") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Prizeout to integrate its innovative withdrawal platform into GPN's B2C website and mobile app, b spot. The relationship between the two companies will provide more value power to b spot players by giving them a unique way to withdraw their winnings and account balances via digital gift cards issued by their favorite brands.

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Granted Approval to Begin Betting Operations in New Jersey

First esports Operator To Be Granted New Jersey Transactional Waiver

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has received an Order approving a Transactional Waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement which permits the company to begin accepting bets in the state. The Company becomes the first esports betting operator to receive a Transactional Waiver in New Jersey and plans to launch their VIE.gg betting platform following a five-day 'soft play' period which will begin this afternoon. During 'soft play', certain limitations must be applied to the online experience to ensure proper regulatory operations.

Keep reading... Show less

PLLAY® Labs and the Kansas City Pioneers esports franchise announce multifaceted partnership to empower gaming fans

- PLLAY® Labs, the AI-driven fintech video game wagering platform, announced a partnership with one of the fastest growing esports franchises, the Kansas City Pioneers. The two companies will bridge esports and technology to enhance fan monetization and engagement experiences across different avenues.

This multifaceted partnership, which is based on "creating, delivering and elevating cutting-edge technology, experiences and content that resonates not only with esports fans but with casual amateur gamers," will see PLLAY® and Kansas City Pioneers collaborate in numerous ways.

Keep reading... Show less

"Utano Princesama Shining Live" Kicks Off Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that it has been four years since the global version of the smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live was released. The Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration begins on Monday, January 24 . The celebration will feature special Photo Shoots, exclusive sets on sale, and more.

Keep reading... Show less

Swarmio Media Launches Ember - A Hub for the Global Gaming Community

  • Ember platform strategically important as Swarmio transitions from providing white-labeled solutions to deploying a branded platform
  • Allows major telco clients to capture and retain gaming subscribers and share in new gaming revenue streams
  • Swarmio able to build global brand equity and aggregate player data across international gaming communities

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated, end-to-end gaming and esports platform that helps telecom operators ("telcos") and game publishers engage with and monetize gamers, today announces the launch of its proprietary gamer engagement platform 'Ember'.

Keep reading... Show less

THE COMMUNITY GET HYPED UP WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ZUKI MOBA'S BETA TEST

On January 15, 2022 the Zuki Moba team released a game Beta test for the community to experience. With this Beta test phase, Zuki Moba game has upgraded the Heroes in the game to synchronize with the blockchain platform, making the activities and transactions history transparent, flexible and cost-effective compared to the Alpha test phase. And as promised, the Zuki Moba team will launch the official version in the first quarter of 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×