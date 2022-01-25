Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. has today announced the launch of their official 2022 'Away Kit' vehicle decals in the popular video game Rocket League, alongside challenger banking brand QNTMPAY. This marks one of the first-ever company-branded vehicles available in Rocket League's Esports Shop, available for purchase globally January 25th, 2022 . QNTMPAY will be the exclusive 'Away ...

GAMING00