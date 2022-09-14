GamingInvesting News

Today, Digital Will revealed their lineup of previews and announcements for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show including demos of two in-the-works titles: Robot Rejects a multiplayer robot battle arena game, and System Restore an FPS set inside an infected computer system, and the announcement of a Switch version of the retro hit Infinity Pinball . The games are sure to strike a chord with fans at the event with satisfying gameplay, and distinct visual style.

Robot Rejects - PC, Nintendo Switch
Fans of robot combat sports will fry their circuits over Robot Rejects , a robot arena brawler planned for release on PC and Switch. Players create and customize their own fighting robot then pit it against rival bots in an online multiplayer battle arena. The game is packed with steel-on-steel robot destruction, but underneath the saw slicing, metal melting action is an advanced building and customization system that will bring out the engineer in everyone.

Features

  • Online 1v1 and team multiplayer
  • Over 50+ different weapon types
  • 100s of robot customization options
  • More action-packed game modes to be announced

System Restore - PC
This rogue-like first-person shooter transports players inside the world of a computer network that has been taken over by a vicious virus wreaking havoc throughout the system. You play as an elite agent of "SRF", the System Restore Force, with the sole purpose of purging the virus and its corruption. System Restore features fast-paced run-and-gun combat clothed in a cyber aesthetic bursting with vibrant neon colors.

Features

  • Full size campaign with rogue-like progression
  • Improvisational combat – different weapons, enemy types, and environments
  • Fast-paced wave combat
  • Extreme mobility with a dash and jetpack

Infinity Pinball - Nintendo Switch
Released on mobile in early 2021, and coming to PC and Mac this Fall, Digital Will and Dadako announced that their hit arcade game will also be coming to Switch. With 80's retro style and classic gameplay, the game has struck a nostalgic chord with gamers and has been featured on Apple Arcade's top page numerous times. With procedurally-generated tables, Infinity Pinball offers a revolutionary twist on the genre – a pinball table that never ends!

Features

  • 5 procedurally-generated pinball tables with unique soundtracks, designs & bash toys
  • 9 Unique balls to collect
  • 11 Skins for your Pocket Game
  • Cool synthwave soundtrack

To try out the games, stop by Digital Will's booth at Tokyo Game Show: Indie Game Area, booth 1-S16, and check out the links below for more information.

Media Contact:
Don Kratzer , Digital Will Inc.
+81 03-4520-9302
E-mail: 344543@email4pr.com

SOURCE Digital Will Inc.

SOURCE Digital Will Inc.

SOURCE Digital Will Inc.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

TrueCoders Graduate Creates Wordle Killer

Jill Oakes a TrueCoders coding school graduate, created an app to aid users with their Wordle -solving endeavors. The app, WordleAssistant takes user input for green, yellow, and gray letters from an in-progress Wordle game and provides a list of possible winning words. WordleAssistant also tracks user outcomes to keep a record of Wordle progress.

Before learning coding at Truecoders, Jill had reached a crossroads in her career. Should she move to a larger, more saturated media market to continue her career as an on-air reporter, or shift her focus to a new skill set with limitless potential?

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live Anime Celebration Airs Sunday, September 25th

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up to celebrate the premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with the Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Anime Special live broadcast on Sunday, September 25th from 8:00 pm (JSTUTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls is gearing up to celebrate the premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with the Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Anime Special live broadcast on Sunday, September 25th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). Viewers can look forward to a Brave Souls filled program including a segment dedicated to the anime, a Co-Op Challenge between the special guests and players, and new information about the game.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan , as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita , the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Noriaki Sugiyama , the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Tetsu Inada , the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.

Be sure to check out all the special social media campaigns going on to celebrate the livestream including a Retweet campaign, #BankaiLive comment and trend ranking giveaways!

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/news/220914/

Bankai Live Livestream URLs
YouTube Live
(EN): https://youtu.be/s1peaySrL0s
(JP): https://youtu.be/YozkF8PQ96Y

Twitter Live：
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required)
PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.
Genre: 3D Action
Release Date: July 23, 2015
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Battle of Kingdoms: 5x5 Gaming presents the first look at their upcoming historical strategy game coming soon on iOS & Android

Have you ever wondered if Roman Legionaries could take on crusading knights? In Battle of Kingdoms, you'll be able to take command of historical military units from different cultures and time periods, and witness their epic struggles as you lead your army to victory!

Battle of Kingdoms key art

"We are big lovers of RTS and CCG games, world history, and different cultures across the world. We're building the Battle of Kingdoms to share our passion for those cultures along with the history behind them." explains Deniz Gezgin , founder and CEO of 5x5 Gaming. "Our goal is to create games for people to make social connections, compete and have lots of fun."

Battle of Kingdoms will also give players the ability to turn their most powerful units into NFTs for trade or sale on 5x5 Gaming's global marketplace. "We are huge believers of digital collectibles and true asset ownership, so all of our games starting with Battle of Kingdoms will give the players the ability to tokenize the characters and in-game items they earn. " says David Demers , lead producer of Battle of Kingdoms.

Unlike most games featuring NFTs currently available, Battle of Kingdoms will have no barrier to entry, such as an upfront need to connect your crypto wallet or purchase crypto currency to be able to play the game. Players will start earning free NFT cards from the start and anyone will be able to download and play Battle of Kingdoms for free on their devices, just like any free game you can currently find on the App Stores.

5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital, Lucid Blue Ventures, Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG,.

About the game:

Travel around the world and throughout time as you take part in epic battles from history, leading units of all cultures as you learn the history of warfare from 10,000 B .C. all the way up to the 1800s.

Take part in competitive multiplayer with a variety of game modes, including team battle and free for all.

Find out your unit's strengths, weaknesses, and history as you collect more units to lead in battle!

Use unit and culture synergies to make your army even more powerful!

Watch the battle unfold in autochess style gameplay.

Build your warriors for battle, or to trade on the marketplace.

All the facts about Battle of Kingdoms

  • Real warriors and events from history
  • Autochess style strategy - CCG style collectability
  • Competitive multiplayer
  • Free to play
  • Deck building

Coming Winter 2022 to Android and iOS devices

About 5x5 Gaming:

Led by CEO and founder Deniz Gezgin , 5x5 Gaming's team is composed of industry veterans from all over the world. With over 100 years of experience in game development combined, 5x5 Gaming is breaking out with "Battle of Kingdoms" a free to play strategy backed by investors from 5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital Lucid Blue Ventures, Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG.

Press inquiries: media@5x5gaming.com

Battle of Kingdoms battlefield

Battle of Kingdoms unit combat

Battle of Kingdoms combat zoom

Battle of Kingdoms deck building

SOURCE 5X5 Gaming

East Side Games Group Launches Star Trek: Lower Decks - TBD in Partnership with Paramount Consumer Products

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), today announced the worldwide release of Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive a mobile game available on iOS and Android.

East Side Games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks , the mobile game includes characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of the show. The game is part of a multi-year partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology. It has been co-developed by East Side Games (" ESG ") and Mighty Kingdom Limited (" MK ") and published by ESG.

The free-to-play mobile game features the style and humour that has captivated the show's audience, transporting players into the Star Trek Universe.

"There's a long history of taking Star Trek shows and making Star Trek things, and this game is more than just a "thing" – it's a neat thing! I love that it's a game with narratives, so you can hop on your phone and get a little slice of Lower Decks on the go," says Mike McMahan , creator and showrunner of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Not only has the game been an exciting addition to the ESGG catalogue, but it's also been a hit with players as well. Earlier this year, the title was soft launched in limited markets including Canada , Australia , New Zealand , Philippines , Sweden , Denmark , Norway and Finland .

The game is now available in all major markets across the globe. Players can download and play now.

"Being able to bring such a beloved franchise to the mobile game space is an honour for all of us at ESGG. We are fans first so as passionate members of the Star Trek following, this is particularly exciting for us," said Jason Bailey , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. " Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive is another top-tier IP franchise adding to what has already been a record-breaking year for ESGG."

Visual assets for the game, including key art and logos, can be found in the online press kit . The trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive is available here .

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group. Through our proprietary Game Kit software platform, we enable creators to successfully deliver memorable mobile gaming experiences that engage players everyday. We publish a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money and other IP based and wholly owned properties.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome , Ensign Brad Boimler , voiced by Jack Quaid , Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero . The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman , voiced by Dawnn Lewis , Commander Jack Ransom , voiced by Jerry O'Connell , Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman , Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore , Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart .

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin , Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth , and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan . Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia , New Zealand , Europe , Japan , India and more and in Canada , airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia . Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c3872.html

UBISOFT'S STUDIO IN SHERBROOKE TO WORK ON ICONIC ASSASSIN'S CREED BRAND

The Ubisoft Sherbrooke studio is proud to announce that its production team will be working on the world-renowned AAA brand Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed (CNW Group/Ubisoft Sherbrooke)

"This is an iconic Ubisoft brand, and our sights are set higher than ever. Our studio—and our community—couldn't be more proud to create experiences for the games in this legendary franchise known for its deep gameplay and rich worlds," said Nathalie Jasmin , director of Ubisoft Sherbrooke. "I encourage anyone who is ready to do great things to join us."

The team already includes several experienced seniors and leaders. By the end of March 2023 , the studio will bring on 25 specialists in programming, art, animation, level, and game design. They will join the employees currently working in Ubisoft's Online Services that designs, manages, and supports the online support services platform used by Assassin's Creed and Ubisoft's production studios.

Coincidentally, it is the 15th anniversary of the Assassin's Creed brand. The franchise now has 13 main games and over 200 million units sold.

November's opening of Ubisoft Sherbrooke, the company's fourth production studio in Quebec , came with a $17 million targeted investment plan with three essential programs that support education, entrepreneurship, and innovation: Ubisoft Education , Ubisoft Entrepreneurs , and La Forge . Ubisoft Sherbrooke has since announced that it will be moving to the Well Sud neighbourhood in downtown Sherbrooke , where it will employ 250 people over the next 10 years.

To see the current job openings so that you too can make your mark on the Assassin's Creed brand in Sherbrooke , visit the Ubisoft Sherbrooke website.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft—creator of worlds—is committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams have created and developed a diverse portfolio of games, including brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. With Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, earn rewards, and connect with friends on other platforms. The Ubisoft+ subscription service boasts a growing catalogue of over a hundred games and downloadable content (DLC). In the 2020–21 fiscal year, Ubisoft achieved a net book value of €2.241 million. For more information, visit: http://www.ubisoftgroup.com

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c9334.html

GameOn Grows Web3 Roster, Takes Flight With Crypto Jets Club

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with Crypto Jets Club.

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

Crypto Jets Club is a metaverse for aviation enthusiasts that centers around future gaming and membership utility. Their ecosystem consists of NFT private jet assets powered by blockchain and AR/VR technology. The project is set to mint in the near future, and will license GameOn's technology to hyperfuel engagement, retention, and revenue. As part of the deal, GameOn will receive 15% revenue share on both primary and secondary NFT sales.

"We're excited to get to work with Crypto Jets Club," said Matt Bailey , CEO of GameOn. "We continue to establish ourselves as the go-to for web3 engagement through games, driving bottom line, scale, and profitability for the business."

Fathi Qaddoura , Founder & CEO of Crypto Jets Club, added: "I am pleased to have the support from GameOn to maximize Crypto Jets Club to its fullest potential. I have always been drawn to the intersection between technology and aviation. Crypto Jets Club and GameOn will provide unique and compelling digital assets for all aviation lovers. We are excited to enable new forms of creativity, gaming, and utility in the metaverse and web3 space."

As part of GameOn's broader initiative to expand within the web3 ecosystem, GameOn expects to capitalize on all avenues of its partnerships which include: upfront setup fees, recurring monthly license fees, and revenue share from the initial mint and ongoing secondary sales of NFTs. With partners like Chibi Dinos , Tetavi, RDB Car Club, and now Crypto Jets Club, GameOn continues to leverage this tailwind with its growing portfolio of web3 customers.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Chibi Dinos , and Gaming Society.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameon-grows-web3-roster-takes-flight-with-crypto-jets-club-301622668.html

