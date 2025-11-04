Diamond Drilling to Resume in the Central Area of Mosseau

(TheNewswire)
Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the latest update on its drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region
Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, states: "I am pleased to report that roads are being cut through the more wooded, much less explored central area at Mosseau. The core drill is on its way and drilling is expected to begin tomorrow. These targets are important to the unfolding story of Mosseau as they are in a large area on the eastern side of the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor that has not been drilled."
DIAMOND DRILLING TO RESUME
The central area of Mosseau has seen significantly less exploration in the past, so there is little existing infrastructure such as access roads in this more heavily wooded area. ATI (Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration) permits, which were delayed unexpectedly for almost 10 days, were issued late last week.
The Company is currently engaged in cutting and preparing new drill access roads and now has drill pads ready to go at the first three drill sites. The Company's contract drilling company, Forage Rouillier, has now mobilized a flatbed truck to transport the drill to the first target in this newly targeted area of Mosseau (Figure 1).
Approximately 2,800 metres of our 5000-metre drill program is designated for the Central area of Mosseau.
ASSAYS
Assay results from the northern area program have taken longer than expected. As assay labs are extremely busy as the Quebec summer field season is ending and samples from prospecting, soils and drill programs are arriving at the same time. The Company expects the first northern area batches of holes to be released shortly.
FALL 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAM
IOS Geosciences has completed the prospecting and mapping components of the fall field exploration program on the southern part of Mosseau and the Labelle properties. The soil sampling component is now well underway with four field crews on site and is expected to be completed this week (Figure 2).
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring near-surface gold deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area of the Quebec Abitibi, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha , located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 3).
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
Figure 1: Drill holes completed (red) and planned (blue) – Northern and Central Target Area
Figure 2: Planned Soil samples on magnetics along the SE extension of the Mosseau and Labelle properties
Figure 3: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt
Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary
All core logging and sampling completed by Harvest Gold as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Mosseau were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of LaFleur Minerals.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
