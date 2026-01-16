Diamond Drilling Commences at Nobel Resources Cuprita Copper Project, Chile

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC) (the "Company" or "Nobel") is pleased to announce diamond drilling has commenced at the Cuprita copper project, Chile ("Cuprita" or the "Project"). Nobel is conducting the first ever diamond drill program on this highly prospective Project (Figure 1). Exploration surveys over the past year by Nobel's Chilean technical team indicate the Project features key geological and geophysical characteristics that are associated with mineralized porphyry copper systems in this region (see news release dated January 7, 2026):

  • Located within the Paleocene porphyry copper belt
  • Widespread copper mineralization in outcrops (including small scale mines) and extensive copper geochemistry anomalies
  • Presence of an extensive leach cap, commonly associated with porphyry copper deposits in this region
  • Extensive development of tourmaline breccia zones, a common pathfinder for porphyry copper projects in the region
  • IP anomalies and magnetic lows associated with the target area, similar to low-pyrite porphyry copper deposits in the region
  • A structural setting similar to major deposits, including El Salvador, Cerro Colorado, Spence, Sierra Gorda and Fortuna – northeast structural corridor crosscut by northwest secondary faults

Larry Guy, Chairman and CEO of Nobel, states: "We are excited to commence 2026 with the initial diamond drilling campaign of the highly prospective copper porphyry targets at Cuprita. The work that the Nobel team has done outlines a compelling area with extensive copper mineralization and associated alteration at surface - with key characteristics typically associated with mineralized porphyry copper deposits in this region of Chile".

260116_Nobel Fig 1
Figure 1: Location of Cuprita Project relative to copper deposits in the region.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Gower is a consultant of Nobel and is not considered independent of the Company.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization and prospectivity of the Project, the Company's ability to explore and develop the Project, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

