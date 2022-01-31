Gaming Investing News
Gaming technology giant EA Sports will be the anchor tenant for one of the two new buildings, designed by DIALOG, in the city of Burnaby . The new buildings will deliver 300,000 additional square feet of Class A office space in the city of Burnaby adjacent to the gaming technology giant's existing 12.6-acre campus. The two buildings have been designed by DIALOG an international integrated design practice delivering the architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, landscape and interior design for the project.

The expanded footprint of the north campus will accommodate more than 1000 additional employees and will contribute to the region's growing reputation as a key technology employment hub, bringing highly desirable jobs to support and retain a growing workforce. The other building is currently vacant and is available for lease.

The existing EA Sports Burnaby facilities span approximately 750,000 square feet and employ 1,300 people. The expansion site is less than 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver and most recently functioned as an under-utilized surface parking lot.

"We focused on activating the street frontage with a landscaped south-facing plaza offering views to the north shore mountains," said Martin Nielsen , Partner with DIALOG. "Large central atria connect and animate the three floor levels of both buildings to provide daylight into the expansive floor plates designed to accommodate the evolving technology of the industry."

A new skybridge over Sanderson Way will provide access for EA employees to the north campus with a seamless connection to the existing main campus buildings to the south. The EA team will have access to desirable new amenities such as a cafeteria and cafe, as well as bike storage, end-of-trip facilities with lockers, change rooms, and 540 parking stalls within 3 underground levels. Bicycling access has been an especially significant transit focus within the Burnaby community.

Kingswood Capital Corporation developed the new buildings with Canadian Turner Construction Company leading the construction work through a design-build partnership with DIALOG.

The first of the two buildings is scheduled to complete construction in early 2024, with interior work completed by the end of that same year. The second building is planned for completion in early summer 2024. The collaborative design and construction team has developed the project under a collaborative LEAN construction model, minimizing waste and construction timeline inefficiencies.

ABOUT DIALOG
DIALOG is a multi-disciplinary design practice incorporating architects, urban planners, interior designers, structural, mechanical and electrical engineers, and landscape architects. From four studios in Canada and one in the US, DIALOG designs arts and culture, urban vibrancy, health and wellness, transportation, education, residential, retail, commercial and mixed-use solutions. DIALOG has been designing positive change in communities since 1960. To learn more, please visit www.dialogdesign.ca .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Pop Icon Clashes Finally Launches New Game for Android and iOS Users

Richard Willis Jr. of Mozell Entertainment Group together with Bryan Ransom of Ransom Notice Media are thrilled to announce the release of Pop Icon Clashes a multi-platform two-player game designed for the user to clash their respective favorite celebrity pop icons, and all those repping pop culture from the worlds of music, television, and even politics against one another in a battle royale like nothing you've ever seen before…or since.

The game stars with political icons. Think Celebrity Death Match meets the Presidential debates with you as President Joe Biden and your friends as Donald Trump (or vice versa). Play against one another in a fun, high-spirited clash that takes place in the metaverse. It's stress-releasing and fun.

Entain launches Global Innovation Hub, Ennovate

- Entain, the leading global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment operator, is to launch a global innovation hub, Ennovate, with a first lab to open in London . Ennovate will invest up to £100 million in innovation projects, start-up investments and collaborations with UK, European and global partners, with £40 million specifically earmarked for innovation investment in the UK.

Revitalize the Beauty of Chinese National Style

Countless failures complemented by the close-knit Dragon Kiln Tempering can create unique blue-and-white porcelain. For centuries, the craftsman's skills and spirit have been polished and tempered on and on. In League of Legends, a brand-new story of inheritance and protection is being written by a new group of guardians .

In Tencent's college marketing project of 2022 League of Legends theme skin release, League of Legends released the blue-and-white porcelain theme skin, allowing players worldwide to experience the charm of Chinese porcelain culture more abundantly. At the same time, the MV about blue and white porcelain, which called Sculpting Me , was jointly created by the League of Legends and Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture Radio Television Press Publication and Tourism , and dedicated to the heroes who have inherited thousands of years of history and firmly guarded the traditional Chinese porcelain culture.

Esports Entertainment Group Appoints Stuart Tilly as Chief Operating Officer

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has named Stuart Tilly as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Tilly has more than 15 years of experience in the online gaming industry, having previously trained and qualified as a Solicitor and had held the role of the Company's Chief Legal Officer prior to taking on his new position.

"Given the remarkable growth in the size, breadth and geographical reach of our operations and staff over the last 18 months, we had long identified this operations role as a critical one in enabling the Company to achieve its long-term strategic goals," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "With Stuart's extensive igaming knowledge, first-hand experience of launching and growing businesses together combined with his legal and regulatory background, we felt he was the ideal fit for this position."

Bitget Announces Sponsorship Deal with Team Spirit as Official Crypto Partner

Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, announces its sponsorship with Team Spirit, Russia's leading esports organisation and winners of The Dota 2 International 2021. The agreement includes multiple brand presences for Bitget including logo placement on jerseys, in-game visibility and exposure on social media platforms. The partners also look to host various esports and GameFi related trading competitions, giveaways and promotions.

LG PARTNERS WITH NVIDIA TO OFFER GEFORCE NOW FREE FOR SIX MONTHS ON LG 2021 4K SMART TVS

- LG Electronics (LG) is teaming up with NVIDIA to offer new LG 2021 4K Smart TV owners in select markets free Priority membership to NVIDIA GeForce NOW for six months. 1 The promotion kicks off as GeForce NOW moves out of beta on LG TVs 2 in a total of 80 markets, ready to provide users worldwide with the full power of NVIDIA's unique cloud gaming service.

