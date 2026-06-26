Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of DSC Holdings Ltd.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Receipt program of DSC Holdings Ltd.

DSC Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSC) provides AI application infrastructure for China's used car industry. According to CIC, DSC has held an over 90% market share in operating systems for China's used car dealers since at least 2021. Building on this digital foundation, DSC further supports used car dealers with essential transaction services across their workflows. Beyond used car dealers, DSC also works with other auto merchants, including OEMs, authorized dealers and new car brokers. Its services further engage and benefit thousands of dealers' collaborators, such as inspectors, transporters and other internet platforms, creating an ecosystem with used car dealers at its center.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by DSC Holdings Ltd. (June 2026).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

Cayman Islands holding company with operations primarily conducted in mainland China

Custodian Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch

Effective Date

June 26, 2026

Level III ADR

CUSIP

233369 107

ISIN

US2333691077

Symbol

DSC

Exchange

NASDAQ

Current Ratio

1 ADS: 20 Class A ordinary shares

Eligibility

DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts

New Business Development

William Ng

Tel: +852 2203 7889

https://adr.db.com/

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© June 2026 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

Deutsche Bank AG
Press & Media Relations
Dylan Riddle
Tel. +12122504982
Cell. +1(904)3866481
Email dylan.riddle@db.com

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