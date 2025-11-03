Descartes Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, December 03, 2025.

Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 03, 2025. Designated numbers are +1 289 514 5100 or Toll-Free for North America at +1 800 717 1738, using conference ID 77407.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. A phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes before the start.

Replays of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, December 10, 2025, by dialing +1 289 819 1325 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 888 660 6264 with Playback Passcode: 77407#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations .

