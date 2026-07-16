DENARIUS METALS DEBENTUREHOLDERS APPROVE INDENTURE AMENDMENTS AT MEETINGS HELD TODAY

DENARIUS METALS DEBENTUREHOLDERS APPROVE INDENTURE AMENDMENTS AT MEETINGS HELD TODAY

Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the resolutions put forth at each of the meetings held today for the holders (the "Series 1 Debentureholders") of the convertible unsecured debentures due October 19, 2029 (the "Series 1 Debentures") and the holders (the "Series 2 Debentureholders") of the convertible unsecured debentures due May 30, 2030 (the "Series 2 Debentures") were approved. Series 1 Debentureholders holding $18,150,365 Series 1 Debentures, being 91.27% of the outstanding Series 1 Debentures as at the record date, were represented by proxy at the meeting. Series 2 Debentureholders holding $11,878,328 Series 2 Debentures, being 83.35% of the outstanding Series 2 Debentures as at the record date, were represented by proxy at the meeting.

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In order to be effective, the resolutions required the affirmative vote of each of the Series 1 Debentureholders and Series 2 Debentureholders holding at least 66 2/3% of the principal amount of each of the Series 1 Debentures and Series 2 Debentures, respectively, represented at the applicable meeting.

The detailed results of the votes for the matter presented at the meeting of the Series 1 Debentureholders are set out below:

Item

Description of Matter

Outcome

Voted

Voted (%)

1.

Approval of an extraordinary resolution to supplement the trust indenture dated October 19, 2023 between Denarius and TSX Trust Company, as amended and supplemented on October 31, 2023, December 31, 2024 and June 18, 2025 governing the Series 1 Debentures to give Denarius the right to redeem into its common shares all, but not less than all of the then outstanding Series 1 Debentures on July 31, 2026 and to make certain other payments and amendments, the full text of which resolution is set out in Schedule "A" of the management information circular dated June 15, 2026.

Approved

For $16,076,688

Against $2,073,667

88.575%

11.425%

The detailed results of the votes for the matter presented at the meeting of Series 2 Debentureholders are set out below:

Item

Description of Matter

Outcome

Voted

Voted (%)

1.

Approval of an extraordinary resolution to supplement the trust indenture dated May 30, 2024 between Denarius and TSX Trust Company, as amended and supplemented on June 25, 2024, December 31, 2024 and June 18, 2025 governing the Series 2 Debentures to give Denarius the right to redeem into its common shares all, but not less than all of the then outstanding Series 2 Debentures on July 31, 2026 and to make certain other payments and amendments, the full text of which resolution is set out in Schedule "A" of the management information circular dated June 15, 2026.

Approved

For $11,878,328

Against $0

100.00 %

0 %

Full details of the amendments to the Series 1 Debentures and Series 2 Debentures are set out in each of the management information circulars of the Company dated June 15, 2026, in respect of each of the meetings, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted on the Company's website at www.denariusmetals.com.

The amendments remain subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and the approval of Cboe Canada. A special meeting of shareholders will be held by the Company on July 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time). If the Company receives the necessary approvals, it expects to immediately exercise its early redemption option and settle certain interest and gold premium payments in common shares on July 31, 2026 for each of the Series 1 Debentures and Series 2 Debentures.

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of precious metals and polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. Denarius Metals is listed on Cboe Canada where it trades under the symbol "DMET". The Company also trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol "DNRSF".

In Colombia, Denarius Metals is producing gold and silver in an "early production" phase at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project while it completes construction of a 1,000 tonnes per day processing plant that is expected to start producing high-grade gold-silver concentrates by the third quarter of 2026. The Zancudo Project is a high-grade gold-silver deposit, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, and is located in the Cauca Belt, about 30 km southwest of Medellin.

In Spain, Denarius Metals has interests in three projects focused on in-demand critical minerals. The Company owns a 21.8% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. and is the operator of its Aguablanca Project, which has been recognized by the EU as a Strategic Project. The Aguablanca Project comprises a turnkey 5,000 tonnes per day processing plant and the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura. Denarius Metals also owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, approximately 88 km southwest of the Aguablanca Project, and a 100% interest in the Toral Project, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver deposit located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.

Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including statements with respect to potential transactions and related meetings of shareholders. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Denarius does not receive the necessary shareholder approval or approval of Cboe Canada. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Denarius Metals Corp.

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