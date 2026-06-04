Delta Resources Kicks off Largest Exploration Program to Date at the Delta-1 Gold Project, Thunder Bay District, Ontario

Delta Resources Kicks off Largest Exploration Program to Date at the Delta-1 Gold Project, Thunder Bay District, Ontario

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its largest field exploration program to date at the Company's flagship Delta-1 Gold Project, located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt of northwestern Ontario.

The 2026 exploration program is strategically designed to unlock the significant discovery potential across the Company's extensive 340 km² land package while continuing to expand and advance the Eureka Gold Deposit, where additional drilling is planned later this summer. Delta will advance multiple high-priority targets, with initial field activities focused on the highly prospective I-Zone / Crayfish Creek Fault sector, located approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Eureka.

The area is supported by several encouraging historical and recent gold results, including drill intercepts of 3.28 g/t Au over 14.6 m reported by Inco Gold (1988-1989) and 4.32 g/t Au over 41 m, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 m, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 m reported by Ovalbay (1995). Additionally, a 1,000 kg mini-bulk sample grading 9.9 g/t Au was completed by Mengold in 2008. Recent channel sampling by Delta Resources (2024) returned 1.23 g/t Au over 40.6 m, including 2.12 g/t Au over 12 m and 3.39 g/t Au over 5 m, and 2.40 g/t Au over 16.2 m, including 5.54 g/t Au over 5 m.

Recent prospecting and till sampling, combined with the integration of historical geological, geophysical, and geochemical datasets, have identified multiple new high-priority targets, further reinforcing the area's potential to host additional gold discoveries (Figure 1).

The exploration program will include systematic geological mapping, prospecting, trenching, and sampling of known gold occurrences, as well as follow-up work on newly identified targets. This disciplined, data-driven approach is expected to enhance target definition, prioritize the most prospective areas, and maximize the potential for new discoveries as the Company advances toward its next phase of exploration success.

Delta's exploration program is fully funded, following the recent closing of a $6,562,610 Charity-flow through financing at $0.245 on May 27, 2026. The Company's anticipated corporate funding requirements over the next three years are further supported by the recent option of its Delta-2 property in Chibougamau, Quebec to Troilus Mining ("TLG:TSX") for $8.25M and maintaining a 1% NSR Royalty which closed on February 17, 2026.

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"Our 2026 exploration program is designed to unlock value across the Delta-1 Project through the systematic advancement of multiple high-priority targets. Recent work has highlighted significant blue-sky potential across the Project, identifying several compelling opportunities within the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault corridor

At the Eureka Gold Deposit, we plan to continue advancing the deposit through additional step-out drilling at both Eureka and Shabaqua, complemented by targeted infill drilling ahead of our maiden mineral resource estimate later this year.

We will then look to move the drill in early autumn to the I-Zone / Crayfish Creek Fault sector with our fleshed out targets and expect to keep the drill rig busy throughout the rest of the year.

Supported by a strong treasury, an extensive land package, and a robust pipeline of exploration targets, we are excited to commence what we expect will be a highly active and catalyst-rich exploration season.

In parallel, the Company continues to advance environmental baseline studies, hydrological monitoring, metallurgical testing, and stakeholder engagement initiatives to support the Project's long-term development objectives. Exploration activities will continue throughout the field season, with results reported as they become available."

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Figure 1. I-Zone / Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
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Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario, where it has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 km west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization observed to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. The property spans 340 km² and hosts multiple prospective mineralized corridors. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

For Further Information:

Frank Candido, Chairman
Tel: 514-969-5530
fcandido@deltaresources.ca

Ron Kopas, CEO
rkopas@deltaresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300129

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