DealFlow Discovery Conference Announces Initial Lineup of Presenting Companies Ahead of Next Week's Event

DealFlow Discovery Conference Announces Initial Lineup of Presenting Companies Ahead of Next Week's Event

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / DealFlow Events today announced the growing list of companies scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026, at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

More than 100 public and private companies are expected to participate in the conference, which brings together investors, analysts, growth company executives, and capital markets professionals for two days of company presentations, structured networking, and pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings.

Below is the current list of companies confirmed to present and take meetings. Public companies are listed with their exchange and ticker symbol to facilitate investor discovery; private companies are noted accordingly.

Confirmed Presenting Companies

  1. 180 Smoke Vape Company (Private)

  2. 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (Private)

  3. 51 Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

  4. ACCESS Newswire (NYSE:ACCS)

  5. Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

  6. Alpha Tau (NASDAQ:DRTS)

  7. American Critical Resources (Private)

  8. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB)

  9. Angiex Inc. (Private)

  10. Atlas Salt (OTC:SALQF)

  11. Aura Systems Inc. (OTC:AUSI)

  12. BIO-Key (NASDAQ:BKYI)

  13. Biomed Consulting (Private)

  14. BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU)

  15. Blykalla (Private)

  16. BrandPilot (CSE:BPAI)

  17. Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC:BBTT)

  18. C6 Capital (Private)

  19. Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB)

  20. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CHUC)

  21. Click IT by Motherboard, Inc. (Private)

  22. Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

  23. Digital Landia Holding Corp. (Private)

  24. Energea (Private)

  25. Ethema Health Corporation (OTC:GRST)

  26. FendX Technologies Inc. (Frankfurt:FDXTF)

  27. FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG)

  28. First Phosphate Corp. (CSE:PHOS)

  29. Fresh Road Health (Private)

  30. Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA)

  31. Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR)

  32. GF Sports and Entertainment (Private)

  33. Grown Rogue (OTC:GRUSF)

  34. Harlem Park Partners (Private)

  35. HD Medical (Private)

  36. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)

  37. Helio Corporation (OTC:HLEO)

  38. Hotel Communication Network (Private)

  39. IMEX USA, Inc. (Private)

  40. Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd. (NYSE:INDO)

  41. Innovotech (TSXV:IOT.V)

  42. Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNS)

  43. Kairos Pharma (NYSE:KAPA)

  44. Kidoz (TSX:KDOZF)

  45. Kragon Space Inc. (Private)

  46. Live Trained LLC (Private)

  47. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)

  48. Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTC:LMRMF)

  49. MDWerks Inc. (OTC:MDWK)

  50. Mind Pharmaceuticals (Private)

  51. My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

  52. NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC)

  53. Nano Fixation Inc. (Private)

  54. Neopharma Technologies (Private)

  55. Nerds OnSite (CSE:NERD)

  56. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR)

  57. Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA)

  58. Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT)

  59. OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS)

  60. Pacific Rim Energy (Private)

  61. Pan Global Resources Inc. (OTC:PGZFF)

  62. Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF)

  63. PetVivo Holdings (OTC:PETV)

  64. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

  65. POSH (Private)

  66. Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP)

  67. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

  68. SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTC:SSGC)

  69. Scienjoy Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SJ)

  70. Shieldwise, Inc. (Private)

  71. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)

  72. Society Pass Inc. (NASDAQ:SOPA)

  73. Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

  74. Soteria Battery Innovation Group (Private)

  75. Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SPFX)

  76. Stewards (Private)

  77. SunScout Holding Limited (Private)

  78. TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XHLD)

  79. Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

  80. Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

  81. Token Communities (OTC:TKCM)

  82. TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

  83. Various Ventures (Private)

  84. Volt Resources Ltd. (ASX:VRC)

  85. Walk-In Dermatology (Private)

  86. WellCare Today (Private)

  87. Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX)

  88. Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR)

  89. ZenaTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA)

  90. Zerostack (NASDAQ:FLGC)

  91. Zhittya Genesis Medicine (Private)

The DealFlow Discovery Conference is known for its open-access format, combining formal company presentations with curated 1:1 meetings that allow investors and analysts to engage directly with management teams across public and private markets.

For full conference details, registration information, and updates to the presenting company roster, visit https://dealflowdiscoveryconference.com.

Media Contact / Press Pass Requests:
Phill LoFaso
DealFlow Events
Email: phillip@dealflowevents.com

Journalists interested in attending the conference are encouraged to reach out to request a press pass.

About DealFlow Events
DealFlow Events produces leading capital markets conferences connecting public and private companies with investors, analysts, and intermediaries across growth sectors and asset

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

westwater-resources-incwwrnyse-wwrenergy-investing
WWR
The Conversation (0)
Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...

Keynotes, Educational Panels and 66 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on April 20-22, 2021

The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the "MicroCap... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Invites Shareholders to Upcoming Conferences

Skyharbour Invites Shareholders to Upcoming Conferences

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH", or the "Company") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #205 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Commences Ground Gravity Survey on Additional High Priority Drill Targets

Stallion Uranium Commences Ground Gravity Survey on Additional High Priority Drill Targets

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the mobilization of an expanded high-resolution ground gravity survey on its Coyote Target corridor, located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The current... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Announces Major 2026 Exploration Campaign with Denison Mines at Russell Lake Uranium Joint Ventures

Skyharbour Announces Major 2026 Exploration Campaign with Denison Mines at Russell Lake Uranium Joint Ventures

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a major 2026 exploration campaign spanning several of the newly-formed Russel Lake joint ventures with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX:DML) (NYSE... Keep Reading...
Hydrogeological Tests Validate ISR Uranium Potential

Hydrogeological Tests Validate ISR Uranium Potential

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Hydrogeological Tests Validate ISR Uranium PotentialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2025 drilling campaign at its 100% owned 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mines' Wheeler River... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") announces: (i) the Company's Q4 2025 performance was in line with its guidance outlook for 2025 and resulted in a new record cash position; (ii) completion of a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Provides an Update on its 2026 Plans

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Sees Emerging Dynamic with Pivot from Exploration to Production

Skyharbour Invites Shareholders to Upcoming Conferences

Streamex Corp. Announces Issuance of Prepayment Notice for Previously Announced Convertible Debenture Financing & Notice of Termination for Standby Equity Purchase Agreement

Related News

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

silver-investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$100, Hitting Triple-Digit Territory

rare-earth-investing

Trump’s Greenland "Framework" Raises Questions Over Critical Minerals and Sovereignty

copper-investing

Freeport-McMoRan Plans 2026 Grasberg Restart After Deadly Mud Rush

oil-and-gas-investing

Chevron Reportedly Targeting Q1 Sale of Singapore Refining and Fuel Assets

precious-metals-investing

Freegold Provides an Update on its 2026 Plans

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Sees Emerging Dynamic with Pivot from Exploration to Production