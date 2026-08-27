Dave Carroll Named President, Ford Energy; Lisa Drake to Retire from Ford at Year-End

- Carroll joins Ford from ENGIE North America, where he led one of the largest renewables and storage platforms in the U.S.
- Drake concludes an accomplished 32-year Ford career spanning leadership positions in engineering, supply chain and building Ford Energy toward launching its first products
Ford Motor Company today named Dave Carroll president, Ford Energy, effective Aug. 31.
Carroll succeeds Lisa Drake, who will retire from the company at year-end after a 32-year Ford career spanning product development, powertrain engineering, purchasing, manufacturing operations, and the industrialization of Ford's electric vehicle portfolio and battery business.
Carroll joins Ford from ENGIE North America, where he served as chief executive officer and chief renewables officer. Over six years there, he grew the company's renewables operating assets by more than 12 times. He recently was chair of the American Clean Power Association's board of directors and previously held senior leadership roles at EDF Renewables and Avangrid Renewables.
Carroll will oversee the full scope of Ford Energy's end-to-end operations, including battery cell manufacturing, system assembly, commercial strategy and sales. He will report to John Lawler, Ford vice chair.
Drake will remain with the company through Dec. 31, partnering with Carroll on a structured transition across Ford Energy's manufacturing operations, customer commitments and supplier partnerships.
"Dave brings a rare, buy-side perspective on what utilities and other customers truly require as they build out power infrastructure – exactly the skill set and insight Ford Energy needs as we move from launch to scale," said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. "Ford Energy combines world-class U.S. manufacturing, advanced battery technology and an American brand people trust. Under Dave's leadership, we will scale this business into one of North America's leading energy storage providers."
Carroll's appointment comes as Ford Energy works toward delivering battery energy storage solutions.
"I've spent my career developing, financing and operating energy assets, and I'm excited to join Ford because there's no bigger opportunity in this market than building a category-defining energy business for one of America's most iconic and important companies," Carroll said.
Drake's Legacy of Leadership
Drake's 32-year tenure mirrored Ford's evolution from traditional powertrains to advanced electric propulsion and grid-scale energy storage. She joined Ford in 1994 as a Ford College Graduate in powertrain engineering and spent two decades delivering core vehicle programs – leading some of Ford's most iconic products, including F-150 and Super Duty programs.
As chief engineer for global hybrid and battery electric vehicles, Drake helped architect Ford's first generation of electrified vehicles. She later served as vice president, Global Purchasing; chief operating officer, North America; and vice president, Technology Platform Programs and EV Systems. In these roles, Drake spearheaded the multi-billion-dollar industrialization of Ford's domestic battery manufacturing footprint, established key global battery joint ventures and secured critical supply chains, much of which shaped the ability to compete in Ford's emerging energy storage business. Named the inaugural president of Ford Energy in January 2026, she built the business from inception to commercial operations in under a year.
"Throughout her three decades with Ford, Lisa exemplified the very best of our leadership. She's incredibly capable and always ran toward the hardest problems – from trucks to hybrids to EVs to establishing Ford Energy as a dynamic new business," Farley said. "I've had the privilege of working closely with Lisa for many years, and always admired her leadership, courage and drive for results. She's earned this next chapter and leaves the company better than she found it."
About Ford Energy
Ford Energy is a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Company dedicated to accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy. Leveraging Ford's century of manufacturing excellence and world-class battery energy storage systems (BESS) technology, Ford Energy designs, manufactures, and services grid-scale and commercial DC-block battery energy storage systems. Ford Energy is uniquely positioned to capture the growing demand for reliable, U.S.-assembled energy storage systems. We are not just building batteries; we are building the infrastructure for the next generation of the American grid. For more information, visit www.fordenergy.com or contact energy@ford.com .
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .
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