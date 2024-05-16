Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Datametrex Mourns the Passing of Board Member, Hon. James Peterson, PC.

Datametrex Mourns the Passing of Board Member, Hon. James Peterson, PC.

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is sad to announce the passing of the Honourable James Scott Peterson, PC., a cherished member of the Company's Board of Directors since July 28, 2020. Hon. James Peterson passed away on May 10, 2024, after significantly contributing to the company and broader community with his extensive legal and political expertise.

The Hon. Peterson, a former Member of Parliament for Willowdale, Minister of International Trade, Secretary of State, and a respected legal professional, brought a wealth of experience to the Company. His time with the Company was marked by significant contributions, particularly in shaping strategic initiatives that align with global trade policies and corporate governance standards. Before joining the board, Hon. Peterson had a distinguished career in politics and law, tirelessly advocating for economic prosperity and the advancement of trade policies that have made a lasting impact on Canada.

"James was a pillar of strength for our board, and his guidance was instrumental in steering our corporate strategy," said Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex. "He was not only a trusted colleague but also a profound mentor to many within our company. His legacy will continue to shape our approach and values. We mourn his loss deeply and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this challenging time."

To read more about the Hon. James Peterson's life and legacy, please visit his obituary.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information

Charles Park, CFA
Chief Executive Officer & Director
cpark@datametrex.com
(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed acquisition or whether the proposed transaction will be completed at all. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209507

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Desktop Metal Inc. Class ADMNYSE:DM
DM
The Conversation (0)
122.5 m at 1.42% Li2O and 71.4 m at 1.57% Li2O at CV5

122.5 m at 1.42% Li2O and 71.4 m at 1.57% Li2O at CV5

May 16, 2025 – Sydney, Australia

Highlights
  • Continued strong lithium mineralization over wide intervals from infill drilling at CV5.
    • 122.5 m at 1.42% Li 2 O , including 35.8 m at 2.15% Li 2 O (CV24-405).
    • 71.4 m at 1.57% Li 2 O , including 14.2 m at 3.15% Li 2 O (CV24-435).
    • 68.7 m at 1.56% Li 2 O and 22.5 m at 1.04% Li 2 O (CV24-414).
    • 74.9 m at 1.28% Li 2 O , including 28.1 m at 2.28% Li 2 O (CV24-423A).
    • 53.0 m at 1.22% Li 2 O , including 25.0 m at 1.65% Li 2 O (CV24-450).
  • The focus of the 2024 winter drilling at CV5 was to support an upgrade in mineral resource confidence, from the inferred category to the indicated category, targeting release in Q3 2024 inclusive of a maiden CV13 resource.
  • Multiple holes remain to be reported targeting the newly discovered high-grade zone at CV13, with the Company to report the assay results as soon as they are received in the coming weeks.
  • 38,887 m (111 holes) remain to be reported from the 2024 winter drill program – 27,611 m (67 holes) at CV5, and 11,276 m (44 holes) at CV13.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the next batch of core assay results for drill holes completed in 2024 at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The Corvette Property (the "Property" or "Project"), wholly owned by the Company, is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec . The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, with a maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred 1 , is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all‑weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wisconsin-Based Evology Manufacturing Adopts Digital Sheet Metal Forming Technology from Desktop Metal

Wisconsin-Based Evology Manufacturing Adopts Digital Sheet Metal Forming Technology from Desktop Metal

  • Evology is an ITAR-registered full-service contract manufacturer with 30+ years of experience using traditional and additive manufacturing to serve some of the most innovative product companies in the world
  • The Figur G15 uses patented Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) technology to shape sheet metal on demand directly from a digital file without an expensive stamping press or custom tools, molds, and dies
  • Parts off the Figur G15 can typically be produced within a day or two. After setup, even very large parts have cycle times under one hour
  • Evology purchased a Figur G15 system in Q1 and is now available to serve customers with the rapid production of sheet metal forms for specified gauges of cold rolled steel and 6061 aluminum, with more materials in development
  • Sheet metal parts produced on the Figur G15 will be on display June 25-27 at RAPID + TCT, North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, at the Los Angeles Convention Center

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM),a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced that it has installed four Figur G15 Pro systems featuring Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) technology to three manufacturers, including Evology Manufacturing in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515810266/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MeiraGTx Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results

MeiraGTx Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results

- Positive data from the Phase 1 AQUAx study in radiation-induced xerostomia (RIX) presented in an oral session at the American Academy of Oral Medicine 2024 annual meeting (AAOM) April 17-20, 2024

- Received $50 million milestone following initiation of the extension study for the Phase 3 LUMEOS clinical trial for botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec, formerly AAV-RPGR) for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Desktop Metal Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Desktop Metal Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $40.6 million, down less than 2% year over year
  • 1Q 2024 net loss of $(52.1) million, impacted by one-time noncash charges related to accelerated amortization and depreciation on certain intangible and fixed assets
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(13.6 million), a year-over-year improvement of 44%
  • Ongoing cost reduction efforts continue to yield improvements to adjusted EBITDA, gross margins, non-GAAP gross margins, operating expenses, and operating cash flow
  • Quarterly GAAP operating expenses declined 7% year over year. Quarterly non-GAAP operating expenses declined for nine consecutive quarters to $28.6 million, down 45% from the quarter before start of DM's cost reduction initiative
  • Continue to explore strategic alternatives for Desktop Metal's photopolymer portfolio to accelerate the path to positive adjusted EBITDA

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We started 2024 on a solid foot, despite persistent challenges across the capital investment backdrop, which has been a headwind to our overall demand function. The DM team has shown a continued ability to improve operational performance as we decrease our operating expenses for the ninth consecutive quarter," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Desktop Metal Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Desktop Metal Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $40.6 million, down less than 2% year over year
  • 1Q 2024 net loss of $(52.1) million, impacted by one-time noncash charges related to accelerated amortization and depreciation on certain intangible and fixed assets
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(13.6 million), a year-over-year improvement of 44%
  • Ongoing cost reduction efforts continue to yield improvements to adjusted EBITDA, gross margins, non-GAAP gross margins, operating expenses, and operating cash flow
  • Quarterly GAAP operating expenses declined 7% year over year. Quarterly non-GAAP operating expenses declined for nine consecutive quarters to $28.6 million, down 45% from the quarter before start of DM's cost reduction initiative
  • Continue to explore strategic alternatives for Desktop Metal's photopolymer portfolio to accelerate the path to positive adjusted EBITDA

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We started 2024 on a solid foot, despite persistent challenges across the capital investment backdrop, which has been a headwind to our overall demand function. The DM team has shown a continued ability to improve operational performance as we decrease our operating expenses for the ninth consecutive quarter," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Sunrun Releases 2023 Impact Report

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Related News

Gold Investing

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle

Battery Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Resource Investing

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

×