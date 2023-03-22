GamingInvesting News

Dan the Tire Man Gives Away a Free Set of Tires Monthly to Winner of New Game on Danthetireman.com

DanTheTireMan.com a nationwide tire, wheel and automotive accessories e-commerce company that offers three No Credit Needed lease-to-own programs (Progressive Leasing, Koalafi and Snap Finance) has just launched a new game called " Dan Dash ." The top scorer each month will win a free set of tires up to $1,000 .

DanTheTireMan.com monthly free tires giveaway! Play to earn.

"The game seems to be addictive judging by the number of players we get each day," said Dan Marsh , CEO and Owner of Dan the Tire Man, LLC. Weekly leaderboard results are posted on the company's FaceBook page facebook.com/danthetiremanonline on Fridays. First drawing is tax day, April 18th, 2023 .

"We want to help out people who are struggling financially as well as give our customers something fun to do on our website," said Katie Marsh , co-owner of Dan the Tire Man, LLC. "Many people enjoy play-to-earn scenarios, everyone from professional gamers to anyone who really needs a free set of new tires."

For people who don't win the free set of tires, they can partake of the tire financing program for only $0 to $49 out of pocket up front and no hard credit check. Dan the Tire Man's customers get product delivered right to their door, then customers are set up on payments based on their paydays for up to one year. Customers also can bypass the rent-to-own program and just pay with a credit card on the site. They offer a massive selection of new top name brand tires as well as many cutting-edge styles of custom wheels for vehicles, trucks, 4x4s, ATVs, and UTVs. They also offer semi truck tires and RV, tractor, trailer and other speciality tires on the website.

"The buy now pay later model has become increasingly popular in this high inflation economy. Many folks don't have the chunk of cash up front for a large purchase but they can make small payments over time. And these programs don't care about your credit, they just want to know that you have a job and a traditional brick-and-mortar bank account," said Dan Marsh .

To play the game Dan Dash , please visit DanTheTireMan.com and click on the neon green button on the slider that says "Play to Win FREE Tires." Or go directly to the game at danthetireman.com/game . For best results, play the game on a laptop or desktop but it is also available on the mobile site.

About Dan and Katie:

Dan Marsh has been in all aspects of the tire business for over 38 years. From owning a small tire shop and installing tires himself to exporting large containers of tires out of the US, he garnered the experience needed to create the e-commerce company that today is Dan the Tire Man, LLC. Katie Marsh has a background in SEO and marketing and manages the business day to day. To learn more, please visit danthetireman.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Magic Eden Presents Magic Eden Games, Leading Hub for Web3 Games

Magic Eden Games helps game studios reach new players and open up significant revenue opportunities

Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today launched Magic Eden Games, a destination for web3 game developers to grow their player bases and communities. Magic Eden Games provides a home for web3 games developers to help players discover the best web3 enabled games, remain updated on the latest gaming news and developments, and expand web3 gaming communities all in a single location while getting rewarded for their engagement.

Immutable Games and Bazooka Tango Join Forces to Revive Shardbound

First Partner Title announced from Immutable Games will innovate on
the deep, strategic gameplay of Shardbound and bring true digital
ownership to players

Today, Immutable Games, the leading studio creating the next generation of web3 games and Bazooka Tango, a gaming startup founded by the former co-founders of Super Evil Megacorp and creators behind the award-winning multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Vainglory, announced the revival of Shardbound. A turn-based tactics game that combines board based strategy with the depth of collectible card games. Starting today, Shardbound pre-registrations are now open to players worldwide.

Immutable Games Partners with Premier Studios Bazooka Tango, Bit Fry Game Studios, and Studio 369 on the Next Generation of Web3 Games

Immutable Games to provide full-service web3 offering to three inaugural partner games that deliver player-focused digital ownership mechanics across a variety of genres, all building on the newly announced Immutable zkEVM

Immutable Games a leading web3 game publisher and the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, today announces new partnerships with three premier studios — Bazooka Tango Bit Fry Game Studios and Studio 369 — to further expand its family of the high-quality web3 games.

Com2uS Group Shares Insights into Sustainable Web3 Gaming at GDC 2023

Kyu Lee , President of Com2uS USA , led a session about sustainable tokenomics sharing insights into shaping Play-to-Own(P2O) era with an enhanced tokenomics structure from Summoners War: Chronicles

Com2uS Group has announced that Kyu Lee President of Com2uS USA shared insights and expertise on leading blockchain technology as well as Web 3 games at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Premier Martial Arts Franchisee Expands Unleashed Brands Portfolio with XP League

Entrepreneur Expands in Florida with Dual Ownership of Martial Arts and Esports Concepts

Kurt Asesor an established franchisee and franchise business consultant for Premier Martial Arts (PMA), has expanded his portfolio with Unleashed Brands by signing a new franchise agreement with XP League , the first and largest esports franchise in North America . Kurt currently owns and operates three PMA locations in Florida including Weston - Sunrise Naples and Plantation, and opened XP League of Weston earlier last month.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Invests in DeepMotion to Pioneer New Forms of Entertainment with AI Motion Technology

DeepMotion, a leader in AI motion generation technology, announced today that Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. has decided to invest in DeepMotion, Inc. ("DeepMotion") under the Bandai Namco Entertainment Startup Investment Fund ("Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund"), a fund to invest in startups to create new entertainment and build its "IP (characters and other intellectual properties) Metaverse".

DeepMotion Turns Videos Into 3D Animations Using AI - Pictured on Avaturn Hyper-Realistic Avatars

Through this investment, Bandai Namco Entertainment aims to incorporate DeepMotion's technology and expertise on AI-based motion generation and create new entertainment experiences using motion intelligence.

"They are doing motion detection and are a pioneer in this kind of technology," said Yoyo Yang , an investment leader for the fund, in an interview with GamesBeat "They can help us generate UGC content from our fans and help them connect with our IPs in a better way."

The Metaverse represents a new frontier in entertainment, with the potential to create immersive and interactive experiences that transcend traditional video games. With its expertise in AI motion generation, DeepMotion is well-positioned to help Bandai Namco Entertainment realize their vision and purpose of "Fun for All into the Future" which aims to create new ways to foster deep multifaceted relationships with partners and fans around the world.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bandai Namco Entertainment and bring our AI motion generation technology to the forefront of entertainment," said Kevin He , CEO of DeepMotion. "Our technology has the potential to unlock new levels of immersion and interactivity in games, and we are excited to collaborate with Bandai Namco Entertainment to create truly groundbreaking experiences for gamers around the world."

About DeepMotion

DeepMotion is a San Mateo -based company that specializes in generative AI technologies for digital motion and AI-based animation tools. Founded in 2014, DeepMotion has become a leader in the field of AI motion generation, working with a wide range of clients in the gaming and animation industries.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone.
With IP (characters and other intellectual property) at the core of our business, we deliver deep and lasting, quality content and diverse entertainment to fans around the world through network contents, home console games, and life entertainment.

Contact:
DeepMotion PR
contact@deepmotion.com

