Dan Simkowitz to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference

Dan Simkowitz, Co-President of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference which will be held in London, UK, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. GMT (7:00 a.m. ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430

Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

