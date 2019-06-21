Tech Big News Roundup: Shoppers Drug Mart To Pilot TruTrace Blockchain-Secured Traceability Program; EnerDynamic and Northern Shield Announce Modular Home Order; Wonderfilm Announces Commencement of Filming for October 2020 Theatrical Release of “Amityville 1974”
Danielle Adams - June 21st, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain
- Shoppers Drug Mart To Pilot TruTrace Blockchain-Secured Traceability Program For Medical Cannabis
- DigiMax Capital Corp. Granted Registration in Ontario Canada as Exempt Market Dealer
Cleantech:
- EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies and Northern Shield Development Corporation Announce Modular Home Order
Emerging Tech:
- Wonderfilm Announces Commencement of Filming for October 2020 Theatrical Release of “Amityville 1974”
- Water Ways Closes the Asset Acquisition of a Canadian Irrigation Distributor and Launches a Distribution Subsidiary for the Canadian Irrigation and Cannabis Cultivation Market
Fintech
