Resource Big News Roundup: VVC Reports “Large Expansion” of Estimated Copper Resource; Graphite One Drills 16.3 Metres Of 11.93% Graphite At Graphite Creek Project; Secova Makes Opportunistic Quebec Vanadium Acquisition
Danielle Adams - March 22nd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) had a turbulent week as Canadian retail sales dropped for the third consecutive month. On Friday, the index fell as Canada missed its inflation targets for the second straight month and energy stocks took a hit as oil prices dip. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily rose this week.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Base:
Battery:
Precious:
- Gold Resource Corporation Mirador Mine Development Crosscuts 6 Meters of 992 Grams Per Tonne Silver
- Triumph Gold Samples 450 g/t Gold in the Newly Discovered Drone Zone and Announces Results from Surface Sampling in the 6-km-long Revenue-Nucleus Soil Anomaly
- Great Bear Drills Multiple High-Grade Gold Veins in Hinge Zone Including 30.15 g/t Gold Over 7.25 m
- Secova Makes Opportunistic Quebec Vanadium Acquisition
- Falcon Stakes Second Block of Claim Units for Coomer Lake Vanadium-titanium Project, Northern Ontario
- Renforth Acquires 100% Ownership of Globex’s Parbec Gold Project
- Peloton and Frederick Private Equity Corporation Sign an Exploration Agreement with Joint Venture Option on Peloton’s Silver Bell – St. Lawrence Gold Project, Montana
To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.