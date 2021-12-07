West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with APG Galaxy Trade and Technology, LLC for the purchase and sale of magnesium serpentine ore produced by West High Yield at its Record Ridge magnesium deposit located near Rossland, British Columbia, Canada.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") with APG Galaxy Trade and Technology, LLC, a U.S.-based company focused on the acquisition and production of magnesium and other precious metals ("Galaxy"), for the purchase and sale of magnesium serpentine ore (the "Ore") produced by West High Yield at its Record Ridge magnesium deposit (the "Deposit") located near Rossland, British Columbia, Canada (the "Transaction").
The LOI is non-binding as the parties work towards the signing of a binding definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in respect of the Transaction. The LOI contemplates Galaxy purchasing a minimum of 200,000 metric tonnes ("Mts") of the Ore per annum during the term of the Definitive Agreement. The purchase price will be USD$500 per Mt of the Ore during the first three (3) year period of the Definitive Agreement, and shall be subject to adjustment for the remaining term of the Definitive Agreement based on factors including but not limited to production costs and the Consumer Price Index of Canada.
The Transaction is subject to, among other items, standard conditions precedent in favour of each of Galaxy and the Company, individually, including the receipt by the Company of all necessary government and regulatory approvals and permits to extract the Ore from the Deposit. The Company has agreed to an exclusivity period with Galaxy for the sale of the minimum quantity of the Ore until all of its conditions have been waived or satisfied in full, during which it will negotiate exclusively with Galaxy with a view to settling the Definitive Agreement.
The Company will issue a news release updating this information and providing more detail on the parties and finalized terms once the Definitive Agreement has been entered into.
Frank Marasco Jr., President and CEO of West High Yield states: "The Company has been looking for interested and capable partners to purchase the initial mined inventory of our critical mineral rich ore and generate positive cash flow for the Company. We appreciate Galaxy's magnesium experience and customer demand, and we are pleased to have reached this milestone in advancing our negotiations with Galaxy towards a comprehensive definitive agreement. I consider this LOI as a critical step in building a strategic collaboration with Galaxy for the objective of securing a future market for a range of magnesium products that could be produced from the Record Ridge project."
Michael North, Board Chairman and CEO of Galaxy, states: "The magnesium serpentine ore controlled by West High Yield in British Columbia is one of the largest and richest verified deposits of its type in the world. Today, Galaxy is pleased to take the first step in a challenging process, intended to deliver this important natural resource from Canada to world markets and meet the requiements of the automotive, aerospace, energy, construction, nutritional, consumer products and pharmaceutical fields. Many industries need lighter, greener, more efficient materials right away, in order to meet climate change and carbon reduction goals. With this Letter of Intent, Galaxy initiates a demanding series of research, engineering and business development strategies that, if successful, may facilitate an efficient supply chain of cost-effective pure magnesium and alloy products for years to come. We look forward to further collaboration between Galaxy and West High Yield."
About APG Galaxy Trade and Technology, LLC
Galaxy is a direct source of magnesium, from mine to manufacturer, evolutionizing entire industries with light, strong, versatile, durable and energy-efficient magnesium. An international company based in the United States, Galaxy is streamlining global supply chains, offering both standard and custom alloys for unparalleled performance. Galaxy is helping to move the global economy from heavy metals to light metals of the future: clean, green, less carbon-intensive, bending the curve on climate change.
About West High Yield
West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.
Contact Information:
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488 Facsimile: (403) 206-7159
Email: frank@whyresources.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining
Magnesium, a key industrial metal, can be recovered from a range of different host materials, with magnesite being just one key source of magnesium compounds.
The US Geological Survey estimates that worldwide magnesite and brucite resources stand at 12 billion metric tons (MT) and several million MT, respectively, while resources for dolomite, forsterite and magnesite-bearing evaporite minerals are estimated to have resources of billions of tons.
The US Geological Survey also looks specifically at magnesite production and reserves, noting that worldwide production reached 26 million MT in 2020, with reserves sitting at 7.6 billion MT. But what are the top countries for magnesite mining? Here's a look at the nations that made the list.
1. China
Mine production: 18 million MT
China is the world's top country for magnesite mining by far, accounting for roughly 66 percent of global output. The country's production decreased slightly last year compared to 19 million MT in 2019. The Asian nation is imposing stricter laws in favor of reducing pollution; that said, more production at the Qinghai Salt Lake smelter plant could counterbalance any reductions.
Prices for magnesium increased marginally last year due to higher demand from the auto industry. In the years to come, prices could also be favorably affected by a dip in supply from China.
2. Russia
Mine production: 1.5 million MT
Russia shares second place with Brazil. Production from magnesite mining in Russia has stayed flat in recent years. New capacity is expected to come online in the country in the future.
In 2020, Russian Mining Chemical Company (RMCC), a private brucite producer, completed the first stage of development of one of the world's largest deposits of brucite, located in the Russian Far East. The deposit hosts preliminary estimated reserves of around 25 million MT of brucite. RMCC plans to start production in 2025.
3. Brazil
Mine production: 1.5 million MT
Like Russia, Brazil's magnesite production has remained flat in recent years, although it has increased by 400,000 MT since 2016. This rise is largely due to the 2017 merger of RHI of Austria and Magnesita Refratários of Brazil to form RHI Magnesita, which then became the world's largest refractories producer.
Following the merger, RHI Magnesita made its first significant new investment in 2019 of US$92 million. The company is reported to own the largest magnesite reserve outside of China.
4. Turkey
Mine production: 1.1 million MT
Next up on this list of top countries for magnesite mining is Turkey, whose magnesite output came to 1.1 million MT in 2020; that's 400,000 MT fewer than it produced in 2019. Magnesite production in the country has significantly decreased in recent years, falling from 2.7 million MT in 2017.
According to Industrial Minerals, Turkey has a long history of magnesite mining, both for export and for use at domestic refractories. Akdeniz Mineral Resources, a joint venture with private company Grecian Magnesite, is a large producer and exporter of caustic calcined magnesite products in Turkey.
The company recently completed the construction of a new magnesite processing line, and commercial production commenced in Q4 2020.
5. Austria
Mine production: 760,000 MT
Austria saw a slight decrease in magnesite mining in 2020, putting out 760,000 MT compared to 780,000 MT in 2019. Austrian magnesite producer Styromag operates five mines in the country; it produces roughly 120,000 MT of material per year.
6. Spain
Mine production: 600,000 MT
Spain's magnesite output has doubled in the past four years, coming in at 600,000 MT in 2020 compared to 300,000 MT in 2016. Spain's Magnesitas Navarras is a leading European magnesia producer.
7. Greece
Mine production: 500,000 MT
Greece produced 500,000 MT of magnesite in 2020, a decrease of 30,000 MT from the year before. The country is home to one of the top magnesia producers in the world, Grecian Magnesite, which has facilities in Spain, Turkey and the Netherlands. Greece's magnesite mines and production facilities are located in the Chalkidiki peninsula in Northern Greece.
8. Slovakia
Mine production: 460,000 MT
Slovakia produced 460,000 MT of magnesite in 2020, a slight decrease of 15,000 MT versus what it produced a year earlier. Slovakian producer SLOVMAG is majority owned by Russia's Magnezit Group. It specializes in mining magnesite ore and producing refractory products from sintered magnesia.
9. Australia
Mine production: 310,000 MT
Australia recorded a slight decrease in magnesite-mining output in 2020 — its production fell to 310,000 MT from 320,000 MT the previous year.
Queensland Magnesium is responsible for the bulk of Australia's magnesite production. Some examples of magnesite-focused junior mining companies operating in Australia include Korab Resources (ASX:KOR) and Volatus Capital (CSE:VC).
10. India
Mine production: 150,000 MT
Rounding out the list, India put out 150,000 MT of magnesite in 2020, on par with the previous year. The state of Tamil Nadu is responsible for three-quarters of the country's magnesite production, with the state of Uttarakhand representing nearly all of the remaining quarter.
Looking forward, Statista estimates that approximately 286 million rupees worth of magnesite will produced in India for 2021.
Ways to Invest in Magnesium
Magnesium plays an important role in healthcare and industrial applications, making it a commodity worthy of investor consideration.
Not to be confused with manganese, which is also crucial for the development of a healthy body, magnesium is one of three secondary plant nutrients, along with sulfur and calcium, that are found in abundance on land and in water.
Necessary for over 300 biochemical reactions, magnesium is deemed vital for healthy bones and good circulation. Magnesium oxide is produced when magnesium and oxygen combine, and is commonly used in heartburn and indigestion remedies.
Magnesium metal also plays a key role in various industrial applications. The metal is 40 percent lighter than aluminum, but as strong as steel, making it crucial for strengthening aluminum alloys.
Magnesium alloy can be found in airplanes, automobile parts and in electronic devices that benefit from being lightweight. Magnesium is also used to remove sulfur when iron and steel are produced, and to inoculate cast iron. Magnesium carbonate salts are primarily used in calcining, as well as in the agricultural and construction sectors.
Magnesium’s wide array of high-tech applications make it a compelling investment, but it is often difficult for investors to find information about the magnesium metal market. Here’s a quick overview of magnesium industry supply and demand dynamics, as well as a brief introduction to investing.
Ways to invest in magnesium: Supply and demand
Demand for magnesium has grown steadily in recent years, driven largely by the car parts industry, where magnesium is used for die casting. Specifically, magnesium can be found in components like car steering wheels and support brackets.
According to IndustryARC, the compound annual growth rate in the global magnesium metal market is expected to average 7.5 percent between 2020 and 2025, to reach US$5.4 billion.
In the forecast period, the firm expects magnesium alloys to display stronger market growth over more traditional uses such as steel desulfurization. This is mainly due to environmental pressures as vehicle makers view alloys as a means of reducing vehicle weight and in turn emissions.
China is experiencing the greatest growth in market share compared to the rest of the world. The country is the world’s largest vehicle market, and the Chinese government has predicted that its automobile output will reach 35 million units by 2025.
In terms of supply, magnesium is the eighth most abundant element in the Earth’s crust and the third most abundant element dissolved in ocean water.
Around 87 percent of magnesium production in the world comes from Chinese mineral deposits. Other major high-purity magnesium-producing countries include Israel and Russia; Russia also holds the highest magnesium compound reserves in the world at 2.3 million metric tons.
Ways to invest in magnesium: Stocks to consider
As with many other critical metals, there is no formal magnesium market. For that reason, it is difficult to gain exposure to the metal. However, one way to do so is to invest in magnesium resource companies.
A few options are below; all companies are listed on Canadian, US and Australian exchanges, and had market caps above $5 million as of October 19, 2021:
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2011.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Western Magnesium Up 70 Percent
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) had ups and downs last week, but ultimately ended higher — it opened the period at 939.85 and closed at 948.27.
New figures show Canada’s inflation rate rose to 4.4 percent in September, its highest point in 18 years.
According to Statistics Canada, higher prices for transportation, shelter and food contributed the most to the jump in the cost of living. The transportation index is up over 9 percent year-on-year, while shelter costs are up 4.8 percent and food prices are up 3.9 percent.
Last week’s five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Western Magnesium (TSXV:WMG)
- Volcanic Gold Mines (TSXV:VG)
- Lithium South Development (TSXV:LIS)
- West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY)
- Colonial Coal (TSXV:CAD)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Western Magnesium
Western Magnesium is focused on becoming a low-cost producer of eco-friendly and high-quality magnesium. It intends to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce the metal.
Last Monday (October 18), the company announced the completion of commissioning for its continuous pilot reactor, meaning it is now ready to receive feed. According to Western Magnesium, feed material is being prepared and once that happens the reactor will begin to operate.
“Not only will the new reactor be able to produce magnesium metal at our Fort St. John facility, but we will be able to expand production once our main commercial pilot plant is fully assembled and operational,” said Sam Ataya, executive president and CEO.
Company shares rose 73.91 percent last week to end at C$0.80. During the period, the firm also appointed Jacquelyn Hayes-Byrd as executive vice president for communications and government affairs.
2. Volcanic Gold Mines
Volcanic Gold Mines’ goal is to become a leading gold–silver company, and its focus is on building multimillion ounce gold and silver resources in underexplored countries.
The company released drill results last Tuesday (October 19), reporting “bonanza high grades,” including 4.58 meters at 79.84 grams per tonne gold and 5,053 grams per tonne silver in the south extension of the La Peña vein at the Holly property in Guatemala. Drilling has now moved to the Banderas property. The news sent Volcanic’s share price up 66.2 percent to close at C$0.59.
3. Lithium South Development
Lithium South Development is moving forward at the Argentina-based Hombre Muerto North lithium project in the country’s Hombre Muerto Salar. A 2019 preliminary economic assessment looks at conventional evaporation extraction, but the company is evaluating alternative extraction methods too.
Last Tuesday, Lithium South shared the news that Eon Minerals will be conducting test work to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate from a bulk sample of brine that will be recovered from Hombre Muerto North. The testing will use conventional process technology based on the proven lithium evaporation extraction process. Company shares rose 65.22 percent last week to close at C$0.76.
4. West High Yield Resources
Exploration and development company West High Yield Resources states that its primary objective is to develop its British Columbia-based Record Ridge magnesium deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and carbon dioxide emissions.
Last Friday (October 22), the company’s board of directors approved and authorized the grant of 350,000 stock options to a consultant of West High Yield. Shares increased 64 percent to close at C$0.41.
5. Colonial Coal
Colonial Coal International is a pure-play metallurgical coal developer. It has 100 percent interests in the resource-stage Huguenot and Flatbed coal properties in Northeastern BC’s Peace River coalfield.
There was no fresh news from the company last week, but it rose 60.68 percent to end at C$3.31.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
West High Yield Announces Annual Meeting and 2019 Financial Statements
Similar to other public companies, West High Yield (W.H.Y. or the Company) Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) announces that the Company has taken Covid-19 precautionary measures for its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting (the Meeting). The Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 by telephone conference call and via the internet in order to ensure the health and safety of its employees, officers, directors and shareholders. Shareholders may e-mail questions prior to the Meeting to the President of the Company at frank@whyresources.com. As a result of these events, Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters at the Meeting by proxy in advance of the Meeting.
The Company also announces the release of its of its audited financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2019 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About West High Yield
WHY is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.
For further information please contact:
Frank Marasco
President and Chief Executive Officer
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com
Reader Advisory
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning, the proposed allocation and use of proceeds and the Company’s business plans. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Not for distribution in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Magnesium Leads a Varied Pack
At the end of last week on Friday (December 13), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up by 0.42 percent or 2.24 points to 538.76. At the same time the previous week, it had been at 537.08.
Talk around the world was dominated earlier on by news that US President Donald Trump had approved of a deal with China to pause the trade war — though interest in that news went away after it was announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had not only won the UK election, but secured a thumping majority, hammering home the fact that the UK will be leaving the European Union in 2020.
In commodities, gold ended the week headed upwards (along with oil) while copper was down again.
Here, the Investing News Network (INN) has compiled the top ten gainers on the TSXV from last week that operate in the resources sector, with showings by base, precious and critical minerals-focused companies.
- West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY)
- AsiaBaseMetals (TSXV:ABZ)
- Reunion Gold (TSXV:RGD)
- Cantex Mine Development (TSXV:CD)
- Chakana Copper (TSXV:PERU)
Read on to find out about what each company has been up to lately.
West High Yield Resources
Canadian explorer West High Yield Resources is focused on developing assets in Canada, with its primary objective being to develop its intermediate-advanced stage exploration Record Ridge South magnesium property in British Columbia.
The company’s most recent news came in late November, when it announced a rash of management changes including a new director on the board, Barry Baim, who has been a senior leader with the brewing company Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP).
Despite no news in December, West High Yield Resources was trading at C$0.195 last Friday after increasing by 95 percent over the previous week.
AsiaBaseMetals
Asia Base Metals is a mining company that dabbles in cannabis as well. It has a 100-percent interest in the Gnome zinc project in British Columbia, and the Jean iron ore project in Ontario. It also has interests in Myanmar (hence the company name).
The company is another with no fresh news in December, with its last release in mid-November pertaining to the closing of a private placement that raised gross proceeds of C$350,100.
On the TSXV, AsiaBaseMetals was trading at C$0.58 by last Friday — up by 70.59 percent.
Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold is focused on exploring gold deposits on the Guinea Shield in Northern South America, with projects in Guyana and French Guiana.
News was thick on the ground through November, with an update on gold exploration in Guyana, drill results across two projects in French Guiana, a new manager of corporate development, a C$10 million private placement and changes to its fiscal year-end. But, nothing in December.
Regardless, Reunion Gold was up by 57.14 percent through last week, reaching C$0.165 by Friday.
Cantex Mine Development
Cantex Mine Development has properties in Canada, the US and Yemen. Its primary project is 100 kilometers northeast of Mayo, Yukon, where Cantex has 1,075 claims covering over 20,000 hectares.
On November 5 (the company’s most recent news), it reported that it had intersected 12 m of 52.61 percent lead-zinc at its North Rakla project in Yukon.
Cantex Mine Development was trading at C$1.4 by the end of last week after gaining 47.37 percent over the previous week.
Chakana Copper
As its name suggests, Chakana Copper is advancing a copper project, namely the Soledad project in Peru.
The project was the subject of its most recent release — which again, was way back in November. The company reported channel sampling at the Huancarama complex with gold and silver returns within the Soldead project. According to the release, the samples returned 21m of 2.52 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold, and 100.4 g/t of silver.
Chakana Copper was trading at C$0.22 by last Friday, up by 37.5 percent.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.
West High Yield Announces Board and Management Changes
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) (“West High Yield” or the “Company”) announces that Barry Baim will transition from his current executive role as VP Corporate Development, and has accepted appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company effective today. Mr. Baim brings to the Board a deep understanding of the next steps required for the ongoing development of the Company’s Record Ridge Mine and the commercial requirements of an evolving dynamic growth oriented global magnesium marketplace.
Baim has been a senior leader for Molson Coors, as well as an executive in the resource sector with companies in seismic, oil-sands mining services and production optimization. He is a past Director of Siksika Resource Development Ltd, Paradigm Chemical Technologies, Millennium Seismic and currently serves as a director for SGV Canada Ltd.
President and CEO Frank Marasco states “This announcement underscores the Company’s commitment to augment the current strength of the board with relevant skills and competencies required for the next step in the strategic commercialization of the Company’s mine assets.”
Coincident with this announcement, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the granting of 100,000 options to Mr. Baim. The options are issued with an exercise price of $0.15 per share and have a five-year term.
Further, it is with deep appreciation for his years of outstanding service and guidance, the Company announces that Ian Kennedy has resigned from the Board of Directors effective November 25, 2019. Mr. Kennedy has agreed to assist the Company through taking an advisory role, providing support, guidance and ensuring that the transition is as smooth as possible. His efforts have been instrumental in the mine permit submission, currently in its final phase and the extremely positive optimization results of the planned metallurgical process reflecting much higher magnesium yields and purity. The Company will conduct a thorough search for a qualified new Director, and with Ian’s advisory support facilitate the orderly transition to a new Director. The Company thanks Ian for his professionalism and commitment to the success of the Company today and in the future while wishing him all the best.
In addition, the Company announces that is has accepted the resignation of Dwayne Vinck, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective as of November 20, 2019. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Vinck for his 12 years of service and all the best in his future endeavors. A search for his replacement has been initiated and an announcement will follow in this regard. In the interim, the Company has arranged transitional financial services to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of the organization.
The Company is looking forward to completion of the final step of the permit process and the move towards initiation of the mining process. The Company also announces that it has entered in an agreement to process 360,000 tons of mine tailings located on its Rossland Gold Camp property to recover base minerals, primarily Gold.
About West High Yield
West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.
For further information please contact:
Frank Marasco
President and Chief Executive Officer
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Facsimile: (403) 206-7159
Email: frank@whyresources.com
Reader Advisory
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the investigation and confirmation of key assumptions in the PFS study report. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Not for distribution in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
Click here to connect with West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY) for an Investor Presentation.
