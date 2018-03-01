RNC Minerals Advances Value Enhancement Initiatives for Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project

RNC Minerals (“RNC”) (TSX: RNX) is pleased to provide an update on value enhancement initiatives related to the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project. CRU has been engaged to complete a value-in-use and market value analysis of the nickel-cobalt concentrate expected to be produced by the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project.

As quoted in the press release:

“RNC is in the enviable position that, in addition to being the largest undeveloped nickel and cobalt reserve in the world, the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project is expected to produce the highest-grade nickel and cobalt sulphide concentrate in the world,1 providing maximum flexibility for potential partners and offtake parties from a wide range of nickel consuming sectors, including the battery and stainless steel markets. As highlighted by Cobalt 27 in its recent announcement, Dumont concentrate is ‘ideal for producing nickel and cobalt material feed to be sold directly into the battery industry,”2 said Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC Minerals.

