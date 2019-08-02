Life Science Big News Roundup: Lexaria Summarizes its 11 Technology Licenses; Naturally Splendid’s Food Processing Facility Certified SQF Level 2 Manufacturing Capacity Increased
Danielle Adams - August 2nd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- Lexaria Bioscience Summarizes its Eleven Technology Licenses
- Naturally Splendid’s Food Processing Facility Certified SQF Level 2 Manufacturing Capacity Increased
To see our previous Life Science Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.