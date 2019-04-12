Life Science Big News Roundup: Bion Announces Positive Results from 3G Simulation and Testing; PreveCeutical Announces Further Results from its Preliminary Screening of Peptides Derived from Blue Scorpion Venom
Danielle Adams - April 12th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
Biotech:
- Bion Announces Positive Results from 3G Simulation and Testing
- PreveCeutical Announces Further Results from its Preliminary Screening of Peptides Derived from Blue Scorpion Venom in a Cell-Based Brain Cancer Model
