Sire Bioscience Announces Issuance of Shares for Services

(TheNewswire)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario TheNewswire – March 29, 2021 Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE) (OTC:BLLXF) (FSE:BR1B) (CNSX:SIRE.CN) (“SIRE” or the “Company”) announces that, pursuant to a consulting agreement (the “ Agreement ”) entered into with a consultant (the “ Consultant ”) and subject to the approval of the CNSX Markets Inc., it proposes to issue 59,524 common shares (the “ Shares ”) of the Company at a deemed price of $0.42 per Share for past services provided by the Consultant.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to remunerate the Consultant $25,000, exclusive of HST, per quarter, payable in Shares of the Company.  The deemed value of the Shares will be determined by the closing market price on the day proceeding the issuance of the Shares. The issuance of 59,524 Shares represents the first of four payments to the Consultant.

All Shares issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a mandatory four month hold period from the dates of issuances.

About Sire Bioscience

SIRE is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario with its wholly owned subsidiary PLANTFUEL® based in Denver, Colorado.  SIRE is managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. SIRE is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.

For additional information contact:

Sire Bioscience Inc.

E: ir@sirebioscience.com

Website: sirebioscience.com

Socials: @sirebioscience

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.  Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

