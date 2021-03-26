Quizam Media Corporation Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market in the United States
March 26 th , 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation (“the Company”) (CSE:QQ ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) ( OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTCM”) for is shares to trade on the OTCQB exchange (“OTCQB”) beginning at market open on Monday, March 29th, 2021 . Based in New York, the OTC Markets Group, i s an American financial market providing price and liquidity information for over 11,000 securities.
Companies listed on OTCQB must meet high financial standards, and are subject to stringent standards of corporate governance and compliance with securities laws. Quizam’s listing on OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency.
Russ Rossi, CEO and President commented, “As one of the fastest growing Cannabis retailers in Canada offering best in class service and products to consumers, we are moving forward on our plans to expand our product offerings in the U.S. Listing our shares in the US is an important part of our strategic plan as well as accessing the world’s largest investor and consumer market place.”
Quizam Media and Quantum1 Cannabis Corp.
Growing Together. Quizam Media and its cannabis retail chain Quantum 1, was born from our desire to cultivate great energy and interactions with our communities. Our retail stores bring together good vibes and good people, aiming to forge connections to cannabis in meaningful ways. We consider every product, every service offering in our stores as forms of energy that can heighten our own energies and in turn our collective world. That’s why everything we serve is set to the highest standards.
Quantum1 ( www.quantum1cannabis.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quizam Media a publically traded company.
