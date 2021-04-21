Nextleaf Solutions Onboards New Partner and Delivers Initial Bulk CBD Order

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”) , the world’s most innovative cannabis processor, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. (“Nextleaf Labs” or “Labs”) has completed an inaugural bulk CBD distillate delivery to a U.S.-listed, Canadian-based global cannabis company. The Company anticipates similar orders on an ongoing basis.

While the Canadian cannabis sector continues to mature as the world’s largest federally legal cannabis jurisdiction, the global demand and acceptance of CBD-based products continues to increase. In December 2020, Israel signed a regulatory amendment permitting the use of CBD in cosmetics and food products, and in February 2021 plant-derived CBD was added as a legal ingredient in cosmetics by a key market regulator for trade in the European Union. According to New Frontier Data, U.S. consumer spending on CBD reached $3.8 billion USD in 2020 and the demand is expected to reach as high as $8 billion USD by 2025. In a separate report from New Frontier Data titled “2021 U.S. Cannabis Consumer Evolution: Archetypes, Preferences, and Behaviors,” 54% of consumers say they have tried a CBD-only product in 2021, compared to 33% in 2018.

“Amidst the global acceptance of CBD as a therapeutic drug, Health Canada has begun the process of reviewing CBD and regulating it differently than THC,” said Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions. “Based on this, we believe the CBD market in Canada is at a fraction of its potential, particularly if CBD products are made available in your local grocers, gas stations, and other traditional points of retail, once the review is complete. We plan on our CBD segment being a major revenue source for Nextleaf thanks to the competitive advantage of our technology and our ability to produce high purity CBD oils at a low cost per molecule. Completing and delivering the first order with a premium partner is a major milestone for OILS. Working with a partner of this magnitude is further validation of our technology and we are ecstatic to power their CBD-focused brands with OILS’ high purity, low-cost CBD ingredients,” said Pedersen. “We believe this is the beginning of a long-term relationship and we look forward to updating our stakeholders and the broader market as we progress.”

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a licensed processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 13 U.S. patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company’s patent pending RAPID Emulsion Technology by OILS™ powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

