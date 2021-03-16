Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Global Sponsorship Agreement with UFC

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK’s leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that it has secured an exclusive five year, multi-million-dollar global partnership Agreement (the “Agreement”) with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world

This Agreement will commence on 1 June 2021 and includes a number of marketing activations and sponsorship opportunities. The sponsorship agreement will allow Love Hemp to access UFC’s physical and digital assets, as well as the marketing opportunities, which includes usage of UFC trademarks, logos and brand. The Directors believe that this will create and enhance visibility of Love Hemp’s brand and products globally and act as a platform to gain global recognition for the Company.

UFC boasts more than 625 million fans worldwide, with programming that is broadcast to over 170 countries and territories, in 40 different languages, to over 900 million TV households. The UFC Performance Institute, the world’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and training centre, opened in Las Vegas in 2017 has served more than 500 athletes over the past four years. The facility is a global leader in athletic performance research and provides support and educational services to athletes on health, well-being, nutrition, and injury prevention.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Love Hemp, commented: “This is a very exciting accomplishment for our Company. We believe that the marketing opportunities this relationship provides can put Love Hemp in the top tier of major international CBD brands. We intend to use UFC’s global reach to position Love Hemp as a trusted, premium CBD brand which we will begin to roll out globally over wider markets.”

“Love Hemp is looking forward to working with UFC over the next five years, and beyond. This partnership kickstarts our strategy aimed at cementing Love Hemp as a globally recognised brand.”

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675

andrew@lovehempgroup.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Tim Blythe

Alice McLaren

Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell

+44 (0) 207 318 3205

lovehempgroup@blytheweigh.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com
www.worldhighlife.uk

About UFC

UFC®, is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. UFC boasts more than 600 million fans worldwide, including 70 million social media followers across all of its digital platforms, and its programming is broadcast in over 170 countries and territories to one billion TV households worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually and consistently sells out some of the world’s most prestigious arenas. Since 2001, UFC has been proudly headquartered in Las Vegas, supported by a network of employees around the world. UFC’s current roster of athletes features more than 570 men and women representing over 55 countries. UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand, and original content to fans around the world. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment, and fashion leader Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR, in what is among the largest transactions in sports history. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About Love Hemp Group

The Company, previously World High Life Plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK’s most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the “best in class” CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635680/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Global-Sponsorship-Agreement-with-UFC

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

World High Life Plc

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from World High Life Plc using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

4Front Ventures Secures Land and Funding for Massive New Cultivation and Production Facility in Illinois

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (” 4Front ” or the ” Company “) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with both the land owner and an affiliate of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., (” IIPR” ) to build an up to 558,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in Illinois . This would mark the largest such facility in the state to date. In summary, the agreements provide for IIPR to acquire the land for $6.5m and fund the approximately $45m buildout of phase one of the facility which will be leased back to 4Front in the form of a 20-year lease with two five-year extensions at the Company’s option. Closing of the transaction is subject to securing appropriate county and state incentives, completion of standard due diligence, and other customary closing conditions.

4Front continues to penetrate in key adult-use markets with its proven portfolio of high-quality, affordable products. While the Company has already experienced significant success in Illinois through their Mission-branded dispensaries and existing cultivation-only facility, it is excited with the scope and scale of this new facility which will enable it to now introduce its full array of products into the market and catapult it to a top player in the State.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Expands C-Suite, Legal and Government Affairs Teams to Support Explosive Growth

Trulieve Promotes Eric Powers to Chief Legal Officer and Appoints Ronda Sheffield to Chief Human Resources Officer, Zachary Kobrin to General Counsel, Aaron Lopez to Director Government Affairs

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or the “Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the promotion of Eric Powers to Chief Legal Officer, and the appointments of Ronda Sheffield to Chief Human Resources Officer, Zachary Kobrin to General Counsel, and Aaron Lopez to Director Government Affairs effective March 15, 2021 . Building out Trulieve’s legal and human resources infrastructure and government affairs practice empowers the Company to meet growth more effectively.

Keep reading... Show less

Quizam Announces $808,500 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Keep reading... Show less

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Upsized Bought Deal Public Offering to $35 million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a revised agreement with Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Underwriters”). The Underwriters have now agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to the filing of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated March 12, 2021, an aggregate of 28,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.25 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $35 million (the “Offering”).

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Appoints Carlos Madrazo as Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Capital Markets

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Mr. Carlos Madrazo has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets for Curaleaf, a new position.

Mr. Madrazo will work with Curaleaf’s Executive Leadership Team to help advance the knowledge and understanding of the Company’s strategic positioning within global cannabis and consumer packaged goods markets, the Company’s successful track record for growth and execution, as well as the value creation opportunity for shareholders. Mr. Madrazo will also assist in corporate finance and strategic planning matters.

Keep reading... Show less