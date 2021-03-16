Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Global Sponsorship Agreement with UFC
Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK’s leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that it has secured an exclusive five year, multi-million-dollar global partnership Agreement (the “Agreement”) with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world
This Agreement will commence on 1 June 2021 and includes a number of marketing activations and sponsorship opportunities. The sponsorship agreement will allow Love Hemp to access UFC’s physical and digital assets, as well as the marketing opportunities, which includes usage of UFC trademarks, logos and brand. The Directors believe that this will create and enhance visibility of Love Hemp’s brand and products globally and act as a platform to gain global recognition for the Company.
UFC boasts more than 625 million fans worldwide, with programming that is broadcast to over 170 countries and territories, in 40 different languages, to over 900 million TV households. The UFC Performance Institute, the world’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and training centre, opened in Las Vegas in 2017 has served more than 500 athletes over the past four years. The facility is a global leader in athletic performance research and provides support and educational services to athletes on health, well-being, nutrition, and injury prevention.
Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Love Hemp, commented: “This is a very exciting accomplishment for our Company. We believe that the marketing opportunities this relationship provides can put Love Hemp in the top tier of major international CBD brands. We intend to use UFC’s global reach to position Love Hemp as a trusted, premium CBD brand which we will begin to roll out globally over wider markets.”
“Love Hemp is looking forward to working with UFC over the next five years, and beyond. This partnership kickstarts our strategy aimed at cementing Love Hemp as a globally recognised brand.”
About UFC
UFC®, is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. UFC boasts more than 600 million fans worldwide, including 70 million social media followers across all of its digital platforms, and its programming is broadcast in over 170 countries and territories to one billion TV households worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually and consistently sells out some of the world’s most prestigious arenas. Since 2001, UFC has been proudly headquartered in Las Vegas, supported by a network of employees around the world. UFC’s current roster of athletes features more than 570 men and women representing over 55 countries. UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand, and original content to fans around the world. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment, and fashion leader Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR, in what is among the largest transactions in sports history. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.
About Love Hemp Group
The Company, previously World High Life Plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK’s most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the “best in class” CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.
World High Life Plc
