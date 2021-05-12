Lobe Sciences Invites You to Join Us at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Lobe Sciences (CSE: LOBE) today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Director, will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

 Event  Q2 Investor Summit
 Date  May 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation  May 18th at 10:15 AM ET
 Location  https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9O2Bo2GAS-Ks6W5cFJKFWQ

 

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information:

Lobe Sciences
Philip Young CEO & Director
(949) 505-5623
info@lobesciences.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Lobe Sciences

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Lobe Sciences using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Debuts Direct to Consumer Sales of Vinia in the United States

The Company brings the health benefits of its flagship product VINIA(R) to the United States Market.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (FSE: 8MV) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces the launch of direct-to-consumer sales of its flagship product VINIA® in the United States, via its vinia.com website.

Keep reading... Show less

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.: Invitation to the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) today announced that Alvaro Torres will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

 Event  Q2 Investor Summit
 Date  May 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation  May 18th at 1:15 PM ET
 Location  https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j9QFPydER8qiLMffjsCgFA

 

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Wellness Inc. To Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Conference Call on May 17, 2021

HempFusion Wellness Inc . (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announced today it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 at 4 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, May 17, 2021 followed by a 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time conference call and webcast with a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the call, please dial 888-506-0062. For international callers, dial 973-528-0011. Use Participant Code: 795055

Keep reading... Show less

Numinus Wellness and Optimi Health Submit All-Natural Psilocybin Extract to Health Canada for Pre-Clinical Trial Application

Partnership Aimed at Delivering Psychedelic
Capsule for Dosing Study in Human Clinical Trial

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, and Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, have met another early milestone in the development of an initial all natural psilocybin extract.

Keep reading... Show less