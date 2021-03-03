Lobe Sciences Appoints NFL Alumni Association President, Bart Oates Esq. to Advisory Board
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bart Oates Esq., President of the NFL Alumni Association, to its Advisory Board.
Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe, stated, “We are honored to welcome Bart to our Advisory Board. His first-hand experience on and off the field are tremendously valuable as we continue our research involving mild traumatic brain injuries and PTSD. These issues are prevalent in contact sports and we believe that athletes will play a prominent role in the continued acceptance of psychedelic medicines as legitimate treatment. We look forward to working with Bart as we seek to forge long-term strategic relationships.”
Bart Oates Esq. is a three-time Superbowl Champion, who graduated magna cum laude with a Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall during his off season. Prior to his NFL career, he earned a BS in Accounting from the Marriott School of Business at BYU and was inducted into their athletic Hall of Fame in 1992. Bart was selected to five Pro Bowls during his NFL career and to the UPI All-NFC team three times. Bart is now the President of the NFL Alumni Association which offers former players a diverse package of medical, business, and legal services to help keep them and their families healthy, productive, and connected to their former teammates.
“A primary mission of NFL Alumni is “Caring for Our Own” as we inform, assist, and serve players in their post-NFL lives,” said Bart Oates Esq., President of the NFL Alumni Association. “Lobe’s research is very compelling to our association as it hits home with our network and I look forward to being a part of their team.”
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
