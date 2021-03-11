Hill Street Announces Pipeline Fill of New Cannabis Infused Beverage ia Regal Pink Grape Sparkler to The Ontario Cannabis Store
Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”) today announces the launch of its first Cannabis-infused beverage, (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler; formerly announced as (V)ia SPRIZA. This product will be marketed under the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Hill Avenue Cannabis Company.
(V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is produced by its co-packing partner Molecule Holdings Inc. (“Molecule“) (CSE: MLCL). Molecule has committed to a pipeline fill to the OCS, shipping to the distribution centre by March 25, 2021. The OCS anticipates issuing further follow-up purchase orders, one and two weeks after launch.
Lori Senecal, Hill Street’s Interim Co-CEO says, “The launch of the (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is a milestone moment for Hill Avenue Cannabis Company, as this is the first CPG Cannabis-infused product to be launched under the Company’s umbrella. It is an important step in expanding our award-winning craft beverage portfolio into the high demand Cannabis space.” The beverage’s formulation is based on Hill Street’s best-selling products already sold across Canada without cannabis.
Unlike any beverage currently available through the OCS, (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is a flavour-forward beverage with 10mg THC, but absent any cannabis taste or aroma. It is expected to hit Ontario shelves in time for the annual Cannabis celebration, “420 Day” on April 20th. Hill Street expects this bright, bubbly beverage to become the go-to for celebrating 420 Day and all of life’s social moments in the future.
(V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5205/76870_ce8d73e6f44c29fd_002full.jpg
“We are so pleased to have partnered with Molecule on the development and delivery of this revolutionary product,” states June Nicholson, Chief Operating Officer of Hill Street, “What excites us the most is the incredible marriage of intense flavour impact and a reliable Cannabis experience. We firmly believe that this is a groundbreaking new beverage.” The Company anticipates having “Pink’s companion product, (V)ia RegalTM White Grape Sparkler available in the near future as well as increasing distribution into other provinces as permitted.
(V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler joins other beverages produced by Molecule for order fill at the OCS. Forming a key element in Molecule’s “craft shelf” strategy, (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler helps to define the quality portfolio.
“This is a very exciting day for the Molecule team as this marks an important new chapter for Molecule’s commercialization. The Ontario market is experiencing such explosive growth with new points of distribution opening throughout the province every day, and having (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler among the first products to shelf reinforces our unique product lineup commitment,” said Molecule president and CEO Philip Waddington.
About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)
Hill Street Beverage Company is a leading and award-winning company focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street’s brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, and Vin(Zero), and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, will produce and sell Cannabis-infused adult beverages and other Cannabis products with expected distribution at licensed outlets in 2021. Check out Hill Street’s award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.
For further information:
Lori Senecal, Interim Co-CEO, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,
lori@hillstreetbevco.com
Craig Binkley, Interim Co-CEO, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,
craig@hillstreetbevco.com
Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco
and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Not For dissemination in the United States of America.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76870
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Hill Street Beverage Company
Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (” Aion Therapeutic ” or the ” Company “) announced today that it has filed 4 new patent applications related to preparations of medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms. The patent applications include use of medicinal mushrooms for the treatment of human cancers including breast cancer, use of combination medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom preparations for the treatment of interstitial cystitis and other bladder diseases, and methods for producing emulsions and nano-emulsions for increasing bioavailability in these formulations. These new additions increase our intellectual property portfolio to a current total of 9 patent applications with more expected in the very near future.
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Via InvestorWire – Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announced that Alvaro Torres, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q1 Investor Summit
|Date
|March 23-25th, 2021
|Presentation
|March 24th @ 1:00PM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t9RgOzoRRWWAbgaCyaYTaQ
About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
Survey Finds A Majority Of New York Voters Support Accelerated Rollout Of Legalized Cannabis
– A new survey conducted by Siena College Research Institute on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, finds 57% of New Yorkers favor a faster rollout of legalized cannabis through the expansion of the current medical market compared to legalization proposals that could take 18 months or longer.
According to the survey by the independent pollster, conducted online in February 2021 among 800 New York state registered voters, a majority of New Yorkers (84%) believe that tax revenue from legalization will help New York’s financial situation. As one of the most populated states in the country with more than 20 million residents, a legalized adult-use cannabis industry would bring many jobs to New York , and according to the state’s budget director raise an estimated $300M in annual tax revenue, while also hopefully bringing economic relief and entrepreneurial opportunities to communities most impacted by the war on drugs.
Arcology Provides Update on Its Optimized Version of CryptoKitties Application
To Further Demonstrate the Power of Its Blockchain Platform, Arcology Releases Additional Benchmarking Data and Performance Videos
Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to update Arcology’s previously announced news of its improved version of CryptoKitties
Ninth Harvest-Affiliated Pennsylvania Dispensary Opens in Whitehall
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Whitehall, Pennsylvania .
Harvest of Whitehall is located at 1809 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm . Additional Harvest affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania are located in Camp Hill , Cranberry Township , Harrisburg , Johnstown , King of Prussia , Reading (two locations), and Scranton .
EXPLORE