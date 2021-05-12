HARVEST HEALTH INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. – HRVSF

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF) to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Harvest will receive 0.1170 shares of Trulieve for each share of Harvest that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com ) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-hrvsf/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis S. Kahn
Managing Partner
855-768-1857
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

HempFusion Accelerates International Sales with United Arab Emirates Reopening

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness consumer packaged goods Company, is pleased to announce the Company has received its first significant purchase order in over a year from a long-standing international customer [based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates], equating to $216,000; an indication that international sales appear to be re-emerging in a post-COVID era and larger retailers are beginning to re-order HempFusion products.

“As people return to normal life, we’re excited to see increases in further international channels such as Ireland, United Kingdom and China. This PO may be a great indication of what’s to come in 2021 and beyond.”

Keep reading... Show less

Green Thumb Industries Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb,” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

Keep reading... Show less

TransCanna’s Lyfted Farms Enters Co-Branding Deal with Hip Hop Legend & Top Music Podcaster DJ EFN and MCTO Update

Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) signed an exciting co-branding deal with hugely popular hip hop personality DJ EFN today.

DJ EFN is the co-host of “Drink Champs”, one of the top music podcasts that boasts over 5 million monthly views and downloads on Youtube and iHeartRadio, as well as syndication on Revolt, a digital cable television network founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, that enjoys 20 million viewers per month. Drink Champs is popular for its relaxed, talk-show style format wherein famous hip hop legends like 50 Cent and Rick Ross come on, consume drinks, and share stories of the old and new days of hip-hop.

Keep reading... Show less

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. Announces Cannabis Infused ia Regal Pink Grape Sparkler Now Available to Licensed Retailers for Order Through the Ontario Cannabis Store

(V)ia Regal(TM) Pink Grape Sparkler is the first product launched under Hill Avenue Cannabis brand.

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is now available to licensed retailers for order at the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Keep reading... Show less