First Curaleaf-Branded Adult-Use Store Opens in Maine

– Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded location in South Portland located at 343 Gorham Road, marking the company’s first adult-use location in Maine and bringing the Company’s total number of retail locations to 106.

Curaleaf has been operating in Maine since 2014, providing access to locally grown products and best-in-class services to the medical market at its three other branded locations. As the first Curaleaf-branded adult-use store in Maine , the South Portland location will bring Curaleaf’s high-quality brands and products, including Select, America’s #1 cannabis oil brand, to the rapidly growing adult-use market. An opening day ceremony featuring a ribbon cutting, gift bags, and donuts for customers, and 10% off the first purchase on April 30 and May 1 will commemorate the opening. Also as part of the opening celebration, Curaleaf Maine is making a contribution to Black Owned Maine (BOM) Family Relief Program, which helps cover the cost of necessities including rent, electricity, food, heat, transportation, and daycare for community members who need support.

“We have been proudly serving the Maine medical market with top-quality, locally grown flower, and exceptional customer service for nearly a decade, and we look forward to expanding those offerings to our adult-use customers,” said Scott Reed , General Manager, Curaleaf Maine. “Through our Rooted in Good initiative, we are committed to creating meaningful relationships and supporting the greater South Portland community.”

Rooted in Good delivers social impact by focusing efforts within three key pillars: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Social Equity; and Sustainability, ultimately achieving key goals through the Company’s strategic social partnerships. As part of this initiative, Curaleaf is working toward building a fair and equitable industry for all by making a commitment to employ at least 10% of 2021 hires from communities impacted by cannabis-related offenses. The company’s 420×25 supplier diversity initiative aims to do business with 420 new cannabis brands, ancillary suppliers, and advocacy organizations from underrepresented communities in the cannabis ecosystem by the year 2025. In addition, the Company’s recently launched Executive Roundtable mentorship program, also part of Rooted in Good, includes Maine small business owners.

Last year, through its Feed the Block program, Curaleaf fed over 400 local families through its $8,000 donation to Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry in Lewiston, Maine , to help fight food insecurity in the local community. Curaleaf has also donated hot meals to local frontline workers during the pandemic and supported local veterans by providing clinics for free medical cards and donating $5,000 to the Maine Veterans Project. To learn more about Curaleaf’s impact on the Maine Community please visit curaleaf.com/blog/curaleaf-maine-cares-about-community to learn more about Rooted in Good, please visit curaleaf.com/social-responsibility

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc .:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,600 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward Looking Statements:
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or, “proposed”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the retail expansion in Maine. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” in the Company’s latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

