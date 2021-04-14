Emerging Markets Report: The Sales Team

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

Health and wellness, beverage and natural products company BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) recently announced that following the appointment of former Pepsi Co. executive, Melise Panetta to President of the organization. it has further bolstered its leadership team with veteran consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) expertise, which is anticipated to deepen and expand BevCanna’s existing sales and distribution network, and accelerate growth.

To that end, the announcement that it has added two veteran CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) senior sales leaders to the organization is noteworthy. According to the release , Raffael Kapusty will join the company as Vice-President of Sales and Insights and Bill Niarchos will hold the role of Vice-President of Sales and Sales Operations.

Both executives have impressive resumes that dovetail nicely into BevCanna’s strategic growth and expansion trajectory. The release explains that the pair will work collaboratively to accelerate BevCanna’s transformation into a diversified beverage and natural products company with a multi-channel sales and distribution network.

Priorities will include further bolstering BevCanna’s white-label clientele and expanding its international CPG distribution network of U.S. and Canadian big box retailers.

To that end, Raffael Kapusty is an accomplished CPG industry leader with more than 25 years of experience in both the Canadian and U.S. retail spaces. Some of the big names she has worked with and for include ACNielsen Canada and over 100 leading Canadian & global CPG manufacturers. Notably, she has also held senior category and key account management roles at Kruger, SC Johnson and Unilever Canada.

Those relationships and expertise will be joined by Niarchos’ formidable CV which includes Director of Sales with Bayer Consumer Health and managing the strategic direction and growth of Loblaw & SDM. The veteran executive has held a number of progressive roles including Colgate Palmolive for more than 14 years and helped manage trade channels in various capacities, including as National Account Manager at Walmart and Costco.

The caliber of personnel and deep expertise in consumer-packaged goods is expected to add immense value that the Company believes will help make BevCanna a big name in its own right in the future.

