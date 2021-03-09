Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary
Significant news release from diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) last week as the Company appointed Melise Panetta as its new President. Chief among Panetta’s resume stops is a tenure as an executive at beverage giant PepsiCo.
We think this is a very notable event. Let’s show you why.
With BevCanna’s recent transformative acquisition(s), its evident CPG and cannabis-infused beverages and natural products are going to be significant driving factors going forward. Adding an executive of Panetta’s standing can be highly catalytic to growth… and notoriety.
Let’s start with the latter. Adding Panetta, a leading consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) executive who has held senior and executive roles at global companies such as General Mills, PepsiCo, and S.C. Johnson says a lot about the quality and growth prospect of the organization. Ms. Panetta has seen beverage and CPG companies of the highest order and for her to join BevCanna at this stage, shows how she views its potential trajectory.
By inking Panetta, we believe, BevCanna gets a myriad of leadership benefits coming to the big chair as well as a real mark of notoriety.
Factor in that she has broad experience in the cannabis sector as well and the implied benefits grow clearer.
The release is chocked full of nuggets that we like: “ Melise joined the team in the fall to build our international commercial strategy ” or “ We’ve already capitalized on her significant expertise to accelerate our strategic planning for the newly amalgamated company .”
And of course, this hefty release doesn’t touch on what Ms. Panetta could hypothetically do with her industry Rolodex via deals with larger partners and/or even recruiting for the BevCanna team.
Again, 100% hypothetical but this is what presidents of companies often do.
Nonetheless, in this important release from BevCanna perhaps the most important line comes from the new president herself who says unequivocally that “ This is a truly transformative time for BevCanna.”
About The Emerging Markets Report:
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.
For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php
Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection
- https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/policy-on-stock-promotion
- https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/investor-protection
- https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-79
- https://www.sec.gov/oiea/investor-alerts-bulletins/ia_promotions.html
Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.
We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.
EMC has been paid $350,000 by BevCanna Enterprises Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php
Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando Fl, 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
BevCanna
Better Plant Appoints Branding Expert Perry Chua as Chief Creative Officer
Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Perry Chua as Chief Creative Officer of the Company. Mr. Chua previously held the position of Creative Director since 2019, and will assume duties as Chief Creative Officer immediately. In this role, Mr. Chua will be responsible for leading the creative team as Better Plant continues to expand.
CanBud Distribution Corporation Closes 2M Second and Final Tranche of its Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering
CanBud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“CanBud” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4,730,000 (the “Offering”).
The Corporation issued a combined total of 39,409,346 units (each a “Unit“) at price of $0.12 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a “Common Share“) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.22 within 24 months of the closing of the Offering (the “Warrant Term“), provided, however that if the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) is $0.25 or greater per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any time after the closing date of the Offering, the Corporation may accelerate the Warrant Term such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 days following the date a press release is issued by the Corporation announcing the reduced warrant terms.
Thoughtful Brands Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the “Company” or “Thoughtful Brands) announces that the letter of intent with Franchise Cannabis Corp. (“FCC”), previously announced in January, has been terminated. The previously announced European joint venture with FCC will continue and allow the Company to launch and tailor its products to European consumer demands
In connection with termination of the merger transaction with FCC, the Company has agreed to pay FCC $100,000 in cash and to issue FCC 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.05 per share. The common shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in cannabis space have helped boost the industry to new levels.
Lobe Sciences Completes Previously Announced Sale of Cannabis Assets to Ionic Brands
Strategic sale of non-core assets by Lobe adds non-dilutive capital and shareholder value
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated February 23, 2021, that it has completed the sale to Ionic Brands Corp. (“Ionic Brands”) of Lobe’s non-core cannabis assets relating to Washington-based Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation Inc. (“Cowlitz”) held by Lobe’s subsidiary vendor, Green Star Biosciences Inc. (the “Transaction”).
EXPLORE