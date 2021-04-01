Canopy Growth Completes Acquisition of Leading Ontario-based Cannabis Brand Ace Valley
Ace Valley’s strong consumer loyalty and focus on “Ready to Enjoy” products further strengthens Canopy Growth’s leading house of brands
One of Ontario’s leading cannabis brands. With a strong focus on ready-to-enjoy (“RTE”) products and a loyal following of millennial and Gen-Z consumers, the acquisition will strengthen Canopy’s industry leading house of brands.
Through this acquisition, Canopy Growth will acquire 100 percent of Ace Valley with the intention of leveraging the Company’s best-in-class national sales, marketing and distribution capabilities to expand the product portfolio and scale the brand across Canada .
“The team at Ace Valley has built a premium cannabis brand, with an impressive consumer following and we’re excited to deploy the full distribution power of Canopy Growth to expand the brand to consumers across Canada ,” said Rade Kovacevic, President & Chief Product Officer of Canopy Growth. “Ace Valley’s complementary consumer positioning fits perfectly into Canopy Growth’s strategy of building authentic brands that truly resonate with consumers.”
“This is a Canadian success story and proof of the enduring value of authentic, thoughtfully crafted brands and we’re proud to have built a strong and loyal consumer following behind Ace Valley,” said Mike Wagman and Jesse Dallal , Founders of Ace Valley. “Having collaborated with Canopy Growth through the early success of the brand, we’re confident that the integrity of Ace Valley will endure as the talented team at Canopy Growth takes it to the next level.”
Ace Valley holds top 5 and top 10 market positions in Ontario across its range of SKUs 1 and complements Canopy Growth’s existing portfolio of premium vapes, pre-roll joints, and gummies. Ace Valley has carved out a leading position and a particularly strong following among millennial and Gen-Z consumers. This success to date is a perfect example of the continued value of consumer-focused brands, confirming that many cannabis consumers are looking for premium, RTE products from brands they connect with.
Canopy Growth expects to unlock revenue growth opportunities and cost synergies as the Ace Valley brand is extended, leveraging Canopy Growth’s distribution network, and by optimizing the mix of insourced and outsourced production to maximize margin.
|
_____________________
|
1
|
Based on Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) Sales Data
About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ: CGC ) is a world-leadinWebsite – canopygrowth.comg diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use
of such terms and phrases as “intend,” “goal,” “strategy,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “projections,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “proposed,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “likely,” “designed to,” “foreseeable future,” “believe,” “scheduled” and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth can be found under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Canopy Growth’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy Growth disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward– looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward–looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for April 2021
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2021:
ROTH Virtual Golden Cannabis Day, April 7, 2021: Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will participate on a brand-focused panel at 4:00 pm ET and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.
Better Plant Expands Jusu Juice Home Delivery to Vancouver and Launches New Online Ordering Platform
Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jusu Bars Corp. (“Jusu”) has relaunched a new Shopify-powered version of its direct-to-consumer eCommerce website jusubar.com. The new site now offers direct-to-consumer delivery of refrigerated cold-pressed juices in Metro Calgary, Alberta, Metro Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, with this service now available to a total population in those areas of 4.4 million. This week, Jusu launched an order fulfillment site in Metro Vancouver that provides its cold-pressed juices and juice cleanses via pick-up or home delivery every Tuesday and Thursday from their Yaletown facility located at 1238 Homer Street, Vancouver, BC.
TransCanna Closes Unit Financing, Completes Daly Facility Loan, Issues Shares for Debt and Receives MCTO
TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a Unit financing, completed the Daly Facility Construction Loan Agreement, issued shares for debt to certain employees and received an MCTO.
“Thank you to all of our shareholders for their support, I’m very excited about today’s press release, to provide everyone with a number of updates as our entire team has been working feverishly to move the company into a position to be well capitalized through phase 1 of our build out process,” Stated Bob Blink, CEO of the Company.
Nextleaf Solutions Secures $3 Million in Convertible Note Financing
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) (“Nextleaf” or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis processor, is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement with an institutional investor (the “Investor”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the “Offering”).
The Offering was completed pursuant to the terms of securities purchase agreement dated as of the date hereof between the Company and the Investor which provided for the issuance of a senior secured convertible note of the Company in the principal amount of $3,300,000 (the “Note“) and a warrant (the “Warrant“) to purchase up to 6,875,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares“).
