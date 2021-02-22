BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group

The combination of two beverage and natural health product leaders creates a high growth global health and wellness company

Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Naturo Group Investments Inc. (“ Naturo ”).

The combination of these two emerging industry leaders creates a diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, with $55M+ in assets on the balance sheet, and a global multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth.

“The combination of these two Canadian beverage industry leaders unlocks significant potential for growth,” said Marcello Leone, CEO of BevCanna. “The synergies between BevCanna and Naturo are exceptionally strong and each brings complementary strengths to the table. BevCanna is a leader in the cannabis-infused beverage and nutraceutical industry while Naturo’s innovative plant-based mineral beverage and supplement brand, TRACE, and significant manufacturing infrastructure and international distribution networks, form the foundation of an industry-leading health and wellness company.”

BevCanna will now offer one of the most unique and diverse portfolios of beverage and natural health products within both the cannabis and plant-based industries. BevCanna is now uniquely positioned to become the only fully licensed, in-house and white-label beverage manufacturing company that produces and distributes both conventional and cannabis-based CPG products. The acquisition provides access to global, multi-channel distribution networks that the Company will leverage for continued growth.

“We’re very excited to realize our transformation into a diversified health and wellness company,” said John Campbell, CSO of BevCanna. “Consumers continue to flock to health and wellness focused products, and our ability to now reach an entirely new market of customers in this area, on top of the growing demand for cannabis products, is a combination very few companies are able to offer.”

Key benefits that BevCanna will realize from the acquisition include:

  • Direct ownership of a proprietary on-site natural alkaline spring water aquifer, valued at $18M. As water resources become increasingly scarce, BevCanna expects that the proprietary resource will contribute to a strengthened balance sheet and to BevCanna’s unique positioning within the growing plant-based and cannabis industries.
  • An established sales and distribution network of over 3,000 retail stores, via Naturo’s TRACE mineral beverage brand. TRACE is sold across the country through Canadian retailers, with select international agreements and partnerships under review. Along with its nationally distributed alkaline and sparkling waters, TRACE is expanding its product selection to nutraceuticals and is incorporating additional nutraceuticals and herbal remedies, including cannabinoids, adaptogens, and nootropics, into its products to be sold in domestic and international markets.
  • TRACE’S proprietary Health Canada-approved plant-based formulation – a category that is expanding exponentially across North America and internationally.
  • Naturo’s 315-acres of outdoor cultivable land and 40,000 sq. ft. high-capacity beverage facility valued at $10.4M, optimized for both traditional and cannabis-infused beverage manufacturing.

The closing of the acquisition occurred under the terms announced in the Company’s news release dated November 24, 2020. No finder’s fee was paid in connection with the acquisition. The Company assumed the obligation to issue common shares upon exercise or conversion, as applicable, of all outstanding convertible securities of Naturo. Naturo will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of BevCanna and the Company will carry on the combined business of BevCanna and Naturo. There has been no change in management of BevCanna on closing.

The acquisition constituted a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61- 101 ”) as Messrs. Marcello Leone and Martino Ciambrelli are former shareholders of Naturo and also directors and the Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively, of BevCanna. The acquisition is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) as the fair market value of the acquisition, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of BevCanna’s market capitalization at the time the acquisition was agreed to.

None of the securities issued on closing of the acquisition were registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ 1933 Act ”), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness; beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the future business plans of Naturo and BevCanna; the growing demand for cannabis products; and the perceived benefits of combining the businesses of Naturo and BevCanna. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, that the results of the acquisition and the combination of the two companies may not be as expected; general market conditions and volatility of commodity prices; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications Inc.
416-710-3370
wynn@thirtydash.ca

For investor enquiries, please contact:
Bryce Allen, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
778-766-3744
bryce@bevcanna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

BevCanna

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from BevCanna using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

RETRANSMISSION: California Grants Cannabis Cultivation License to TransCanna

Game-changing achievement for the budding cannabis enterprise

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a highly coveted cultivation license from the State of California that will accelerate the Company’s cultivation capacity almost immediately.

Keep reading... Show less

California Grants Cannabis Cultivation License to TransCanna

Game-changing achievement for the budding cannabis enterprise

 TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a highly coveted cultivation license from the State of California that will accelerate the Company’s cultivation capacity almost immediately.

Keep reading... Show less

Canbud Distribution Corporation Announces 3.5M Private Placement Offering

Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 through the issuance of approximately 29,200,000 million units (“Units”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the “Offering”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a “Common Share“) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.22 within 24 months of the closing of the Offering (the “Warrant Term“), provided, however that if the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) is $0.25 or greater per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any time after the closing date of the Offering, the Corporation may accelerate the Warrant Term such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 days following the date a press release is issued by the Corporation announcing the reduced warrant terms.

Keep reading... Show less

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: HEXO Strikes Acquisition Deal for Zenabis

Canada’s cannabis market saw another flashy acquisition get confirmed this week as HEXO (NYSE:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) agreed to buy Zenabis Global (TSX:ZENA) in a C$235 million all-share deal.

Additionally, a cannabis retail operator announced its intention to list its shares on the NASDAQ.

Keep reading... Show less

Koios Beverages to be Sold in all Market of Choice Supermarkets in Oregon Starting March 15, 2021

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that starting on March 15, 2021, its KOIOS™ nootropic beverage products will be sold in all 11 supermarket locations of Market of Choice, Inc. (“Market of Choice”), a chain of grocery stores in Oregon. With approximately 30 existing retailers of Koios beverages in Oregon (population 4.2 million), the addition of all five KOIOS™ flavours to the in-store offerings of Market of Choice in its 11 locations can further strengthen awareness and adoption of the Company’s products in the Oregon market. With approximately 135 stores also carrying Koios beverages in California and Washington State, this placement adds to the Company’s already strong presence on the west coast of the United States with a nationwide total of more than 4,000 stores that sell Koios products.

Market of Choice was founded in 1979 with a single location in Cottage Grove, Oregon under the name of Thriftway Market. After acquiring several other grocery stores which operated under the Price Chopper and PC Market banners, the Market of Choice identity was introduced in 2000 in response to demand from patrons for a greater selection of natural and organic products alongside conventional grocery offerings1. As of 2021, Market of Choice employs over 1,400 Oregonians and has locations in Ashland, Belmont, Bend, Cedar Mill, Corvallis, Delta Oaks, Franklin, Medford, West Linn, Willakenzie, and Willamette. Over 7,000 local products are sold at Market of Choice supermarkets in traditional grocery categories as well as homewares, beer and wine, and whole health2. In 2008 Market of Choice made local headlines for its decision to abandon plastic shopping bags at its checkouts, inspired by natural foods giant Whole Foods who also eliminated plastic bags from its stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom earlier in the same year3.

Keep reading... Show less